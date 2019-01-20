Q: Last summer my garden was invaded by that vine that looks like miniature morning glory. I kept digging out pieces, but it kept growing more and more. I can't use a spray without killing my flowers. Is there any way to keep it from taking over the garden?
A: There are two ways that I know of to rid gardens of bindweed, which is its other name. It binds itself to plants by wrapping tendrils around their stems and climbing upward to reach the sunlight. Bindweed looks like a morning glory because it is. However, the large-flowered morning glories we plant in our gardens are annuals, living only one summer. Bindweed is a perennial which can live 20 years. That means there is no instant remedy. There also is no place to get away from it. Although it is native to Europe, bindweed has spread worldwide.
I get rid of bindweed by cutting or pulling every bit as soon as I see it. (Notice that I do not use the past tense. Although my bindweed has nearly disappeared, I still pulled five or six small stems last summer.) By removing its green leaves, I have gradually starved the roots to death. Because the root systems are so wide and deep, that takes at least three years. To eliminate bindweed by cutting or pulling, look for new leaves at least once a month through the growing season.
Do not dig bindweed unless you are prepared for a major job. I read of an organic garden in England which had bindweed in the parking lot. They excavated the whole area six feet deep to remove the roots. Some authorities say that bindweed roots can go nine feet deep.
Be prepared to fight bindweed more than three years if the plants ever made seeds. In my garden the big plants are long gone, but seeds have lived in the ground for years. Their progeny are the little bindweeds that I am still pulling.
If you prefer to spray bindweed out of existence, that is possible. It will be killed by glyphosate (Roundup and its relatives). Of course all other garden plants within range also will be killed. A practical way to keep glyphosate off the flowers is to apply it to the bindweed with a paintbrush or a sponge instead of a sprayer. That requires only care to avoid dribbling on nearby plants. Even with glyphosate there will be no instant end to bindweed. Its root system is so big that some parts will survive. A second or third application to new growth will be required.
Q: I just brought my amaryllis out of cold storage. Do I need to do anything special with it? How soon will it bloom?
A: I like to add a little fresh soil to my amaryllis pots. I turn them upside down and rub off any loose soil with my fingers, until I get down to a layer of solid roots. Then I refill the pot with compost or potting soil. I water the pot, giving roots an hour to soak up moisture before pouring off the excess, and set the pot in a sunny window.
Some amaryllis get off to a faster start than others, but flowers will come within a month or two. Do not be worried if some leaves grow first.
***
Master gardener Molly Hackett, whose motto is “Never trust a gardener with clean fingernails,” welcomes your questions. Send them to 1384 Meridian Road, Victor, MT 59875; call 961-4614; or email mhackett@centric.net. Please include a garden-related subject line in emails. Hackett writes a twice-monthly Dirty Fingernails opinion piece for the Missoulian.