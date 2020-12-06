Dirty Fingernails: How to deal with fungus gnats

Q: My angel wing begonia is a magnificent plant. It is almost six feet tall and seems to be in good health. But there are tiny gray bugs flying all around it. I don’t know if they are harming the begonia. So far, nothing I have tried has killed the bugs, and I don’t want to use poisons in my house. Do you know what to do?
A: It sounds as if the soil in the begonia pot is home to a colony of fungus gnats, miniature flies which sustain themselves by eating the organic parts of the potting soil. They may even have arrived in your house in potting soil which you bought.
Fungus gnats are more likely to be a nuisance to you than to the begonia. You are not the first house plant owner to bat at the air, trying to swat the nearly invisible bugs circling around your head.
Fungus gnats seldom damage plants outside of greenhouses. If their colonies build to such numbers that they consume all the edible parts of the potting soil, they may start eating plant roots. However, I never have heard of that happening in a home. The plants’ owners are driven to eliminating the fungus gnats first.
Fortunately, there are two easy ways to get rid of fungus gnats, and both are nonpoisonous. My favorite method is to use sand. Pour a quarter-inch layer of sand on top of the soil in the begonia pot, then care for the plant as usual. Nothing will happen to the existing gnats, but there will be no future generations.
Young fungus gnats must crawl up through the soil to fly away, and they cannot get through the sand layer. Since each gnat lives only a few days, as soon as the current generation dies, your problem dies, too. You can remove the sand or leave it.
Also, there is a form of Bt to kill fungus gnats. Bt is the bacterium which in other types will eliminate damaging caterpillars and potato bugs, without harming other life forms. This type of Bt, which is applied in a water solution, kills fungus gnat and mosquito larvae. Often it is sold under the trade name Gnatrol. Use it to water the begonia a time or two; that will kill any immature fungus gnats in the pot. Be sure to mix a fresh solution every time you use it. Once diluted, Bt is effective for only one day.
Q: The tomatoes which I grew in a container had brown spots on the bottom end. Were the spots caused by soil, water, or something else?
A: They were caused by lack of water. When soil around tomato roots gets dry, the calcium which naturally is in the soil has no way to get into the tomatoes. A shortage of calcium causes the dry brown spots. When the soil is irrigated again, the brown spots stop enlarging, although they do not go away.
The cure for the brown spots is to keep close track of soil moisture. Only tomatoes which are growing during days of dry soil will be afflicted with spots. Some varieties of tomatoes are more susceptible to brown spots than others, but all tomatoes growing in containers are at risk. Container-grown tomatoes need to be watered every day once the plants grow large. On hot days they may require irrigation twice a day.
The good news is that the condition is temporary. Plants will make normal tomatoes as soon as the water supply increases.
Master gardener Molly Hackett, whose motto is “Never trust a gardener with clean fingernails,” welcomes your questions. Send them to 1384 Meridian Road, Victor, MT 59875; call 961-4614; or email mhackett@centric.net. Please include a garden-related subject line in emails. Hackett writes a twice-monthly Dirty Fingernails opinion piece for the Missoulian.
