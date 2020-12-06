Dirty Fingernails: How to deal with fungus gnats

Young fungus gnats must crawl up through the soil to fly away, and they cannot get through the sand layer. Since each gnat lives only a few days, as soon as the current generation dies, your problem dies, too. You can remove the sand or leave it.

Also, there is a form of Bt to kill fungus gnats. Bt is the bacterium which in other types will eliminate damaging caterpillars and potato bugs, without harming other life forms. This type of Bt, which is applied in a water solution, kills fungus gnat and mosquito larvae. Often it is sold under the trade name Gnatrol. Use it to water the begonia a time or two; that will kill any immature fungus gnats in the pot. Be sure to mix a fresh solution every time you use it. Once diluted, Bt is effective for only one day.

Q: The tomatoes which I grew in a container had brown spots on the bottom end. Were the spots caused by soil, water, or something else?

A: They were caused by lack of water. When soil around tomato roots gets dry, the calcium which naturally is in the soil has no way to get into the tomatoes. A shortage of calcium causes the dry brown spots. When the soil is irrigated again, the brown spots stop enlarging, although they do not go away.