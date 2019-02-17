Q: I don't have fruit trees to prune, but what about shade trees? I have several of different kinds which were planted two years ago. Should I be pruning them? If I prune, do I make the same kind of cuts as on fruit trees?
A: The next month, starting from now, is the ideal time for pruning trees and shrubs. Since they are still dormant, it is easy to see the branch structure, to make a good guess about how each pruning cut will shape the plant. When the trees and bushes wake up from their winter sleep, they will be ready to grow from exactly the place you have in mind.
Perhaps it is even more important that February brings the urge to start gardening again. Gardeners wake up from hibernation with the lengthening days, but the number of gardening jobs has not yet reached an all-consuming demand on waking hours. Pruning woody plants can occupy first place on the gardening list.
Trees grown for their shade or their beauty require less pruning than fruit trees. They need not be thinned so that sun will reach the fruit on inner branches. Young shade trees may require no pruning at all for two or three years.
When thinking about where to prune a shade tree, consider first the safety and convenience of people near the tree. Most trees will develop branches close to the ground. Those branches can hurt children running full tilt, and they make it difficult to mow near a tree on the lawn. A good place to start pruning is to clear the trunk of branches less than three feet from the ground. As the tree grows, branches may be removed up to six feet. That will allow access to all but the tallest people, whether they are tree huggers or not. Pruning off those low branches is less stressful for the tree if they are cut off while still small.
Other pruning rules which apply to shade trees are to remove all dead or broken branches, and to cut off one of a pair of branches which touch each other. If they are left, their bark where they touch will be injured by constant rubbing in the wind. Otherwise, shade trees can be left to their own wisdom about how to grow.
Q: My asparagus fern has developed nodules around its base. What does that mean?
A: It means that the time has come for repotting it. The tuberous roots of an asparagus fern make bulb-like growths, or nodules as you describe them. When the roots run out of space in the pot, they start to push out of the soil and become visible. Since these are big, fleshy roots, that happens every three years or so.
The best way to repot an asparagus fern is to hack it into two or three pieces. Put one piece back in the same pot, and see whether you don't have a friend or relation who would like the surplus. You will want to wear gloves for the repotting job. As these plants mature, they grow small thorns along their stems.
Some stems are likely to break during the repotting; that is not a worry. Cut the broken ones near the soil, and they will soon regrow. Asparagus ferns of all varieties actually are members of the lily family, not ferns. They are among the best plants for cleaning indoor air.
