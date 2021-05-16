Dirty Fingernails: Keeping borers from killing aspens

A: Any manure is good. Its organic bulk will improve the soil structure. Its main nutritional ingredient will be nitrogen, but all manures contain a variety of micronutrients. They are in a soluble form which makes them available to plant roots.

Bigger animals produce larger quantities of manure, with less concentrated nutrients. More can be safely applied to garden soil without fear of burning plant roots. For instance, sheep and goats produce manure twice as concentrated as cow manure. Rabbit manure is even more concentrated. Bird manure is the most concentrated, and it is used only when mixed with a quantity of bedding (often straw).

Plan to use only manures which have been decomposing for a year. By that time the chemical composition will have stabilized. These aged manures are often called composted manures.

One note about horse manure: because of the nature of their digestive system, horses do not digest their food as thoroughly as cows. Horse manure is likely to contain weed seeds which have left the horse as viable as when they were eaten.

Q: How do I know where to prune my bushes and how much to prune them? How far back should I cut one branch which is much longer than the others? How old should the bushes be when I start pruning?