Dirty Fingernails: Keeping borers from killing aspens

Q: How can I prevent the trees in my aspen grove from being killed by borers? I do not want to spray some poison that will kill bees and butterflies.
A: The good news is that you do not need to use any spray against borers on your aspens. All you need are the basic techniques for keeping your trees healthy. Make sure that they get enough, but not too much, water. Do not fertilize them. Do whatever you can to prevent their leaves from being covered with road dust. In other words, try to have your aspens live stress-free lives.
It is true that borers do attack aspens. Like all pest insects, they will first attack the weakest trees. If your trees are strong and healthy, the borers will look for easier targets.
Aspens have their own borer damage control. As trees go, aspens have short lives. Long ago they learned to counter that by growing new trunks. Your aspen grove is really all one tree. The numerous trunks are connected underground to a single root system, and all the trees in a grove are clones. When borers, lightning or anything else kills an aspen trunk, it is replaced by a new trunk.
The biggest aspen grove in the world is in eastern Utah. It covers 106 acres. Genetic testing proves that it is all one tree.
Q: What is the best kind of manure to use on my garden?
A: Any manure is good. Its organic bulk will improve the soil structure. Its main nutritional ingredient will be nitrogen, but all manures contain a variety of micronutrients. They are in a soluble form which makes them available to plant roots.
Bigger animals produce larger quantities of manure, with less concentrated nutrients. More can be safely applied to garden soil without fear of burning plant roots. For instance, sheep and goats produce manure twice as concentrated as cow manure. Rabbit manure is even more concentrated. Bird manure is the most concentrated, and it is used only when mixed with a quantity of bedding (often straw).
Plan to use only manures which have been decomposing for a year. By that time the chemical composition will have stabilized. These aged manures are often called composted manures.
One note about horse manure: because of the nature of their digestive system, horses do not digest their food as thoroughly as cows. Horse manure is likely to contain weed seeds which have left the horse as viable as when they were eaten.
Q: How do I know where to prune my bushes and how much to prune them? How far back should I cut one branch which is much longer than the others? How old should the bushes be when I start pruning?
A: When do the branches on your bushes begin to look crowded? That would be the year to start pruning. Do the job by choosing the biggest branches and removing them, as close to the ground as possible. Cut out about a quarter of the big branches. It may sound counterproductive to cut big branches, but not so. They are the oldest, and young wood on bushes is the healthiest.
When a bush has one or two branches growing faster than the others, restore its balance by cutting the long ones to the ground.
