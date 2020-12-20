Dirty Fingernails: More advice on fungus gnats

I have more information for house plant growers who are swatting at the nearly invisible fungus gnats hatching in their flowerpots. If you would like to get rid of your fungus gnats with the organic bacterium Bt israelensis, I have learned of a second form which should be easily available. Called Mosquito Bits because it also kills mosquito larvae, this Bt product is available at garden centers, hardware stores, and online. It is applied as a solution for watering infested plants.
Q: I used to grow green beans with white seeds, but the seeds I see these days are brown with white splotches. Can you tell me where to find white bean seeds?
A: Believe it or not, bean seed color illustrates the history of plant breeding. Beans moved from being wild plants to cultivated ones about 7000 years ago; they are an ancient vegetable indeed. White seeds used to be common among green beans. Purple beans more often have tan seeds; yellow bean seeds are black. Although white seeds are common among all races of garden beans, they are never seen in wild plants.
There is some speculation about why white seeds became common as new bean varieties were bred. One likely answer is that white seeds cook fastest; therefore, they may have come from the parts of Central America where wood for cooking is scarce. That idea is supported by the preference for black seeds in Guatemala, where wood is abundant and cooking time does not matter.
It may be harder and harder to find white bean seeds. Years ago, I read that white seeds rotted easily in cool soil; therefore, gardeners in cool climates like ours got better germination from dark seeds. It turns out that this is true. Sort of. If the cover of a bean seed cracks, soil microbes can get inside and eat the seed. White seeds crack more easily than dark ones. You may find that the same beans you have grown for years now are bred to have only one difference: they are protected by dark seed covers.
The best way to keep bean seeds healthy in the garden is to postpone their planting date. Bean seeds will not begin to sprout until the soil temperature warms to 50 degrees; they sprout faster at 60 degrees. Plant the peas and lettuce when the spring itch is unbearable. Wait for warm weather before sacrificing the bean seeds to the malady called Uncontrolled Gardening Urge.
Q: Do I need to sterilize homemade potting soil?
A: I tried that only once. The recipe said to put the potting soil in the oven with very low heat, for half an hour. It smelled so terrible that I decided never to try again. Then I read that sterilizing soil with heat kills all the good bugs as well as the bad. That made sense. I use commercial sterilized soil only for seeds, which are too young to have developed defenses. House plants and garden seedlings are on their own in the battle with soil-borne pests. I have not regretted my decision.
Master gardener Molly Hackett, whose motto is "Never trust a gardener with clean fingernails," welcomes your questions. Hackett writes a twice-monthly Dirty Fingernails opinion piece for the Missoulian.
