Dirty Fingernails: More advice on fungus gnats

It may be harder and harder to find white bean seeds. Years ago, I read that white seeds rotted easily in cool soil; therefore, gardeners in cool climates like ours got better germination from dark seeds. It turns out that this is true. Sort of. If the cover of a bean seed cracks, soil microbes can get inside and eat the seed. White seeds crack more easily than dark ones. You may find that the same beans you have grown for years now are bred to have only one difference: they are protected by dark seed covers.

The best way to keep bean seeds healthy in the garden is to postpone their planting date. Bean seeds will not begin to sprout until the soil temperature warms to 50 degrees; they sprout faster at 60 degrees. Plant the peas and lettuce when the spring itch is unbearable. Wait for warm weather before sacrificing the bean seeds to the malady called Uncontrolled Gardening Urge.

Q: Do I need to sterilize homemade potting soil?

A: I tried that only once. The recipe said to put the potting soil in the oven with very low heat, for half an hour. It smelled so terrible that I decided never to try again. Then I read that sterilizing soil with heat kills all the good bugs as well as the bad. That made sense. I use commercial sterilized soil only for seeds, which are too young to have developed defenses. House plants and garden seedlings are on their own in the battle with soil-borne pests. I have not regretted my decision.

Master gardener Molly Hackett, whose motto is “Never trust a gardener with clean fingernails,” welcomes your questions. Send them to 1384 Meridian Road, Victor, MT 59875; call 961-4614; or email mhackett@centric.net. Please include a garden-related subject line in emails. Hackett writes a twice-monthly Dirty Fingernails opinion piece for the Missoulian.

