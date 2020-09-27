Dirty Fingernails: Planting hollyhocks

After discovering plants which bloomed and remained healthy, I began to let them make seeds. Many, but not all, of the seedling hollyhocks were resistant to rust. Now I grow only seedlings from my plants, and I see very little rust—this year, none at all. Since the plants cross-pollinate freely, the resulting flowers are a wide variety of colors. I cannot guarantee my method, but it is worth trying.

Q: I cannot get my husband to turn the compost or stir it regularly. Wouldn’t that help it to decay faster?

A: Yes, it would, but I am with your husband. Turning compost is neither entertaining nor interesting. I am willing to make compost at nature’s speed and not try to hurry it along. I accept that it will take two years to make compost, and my compost bins are double ones—a first-year pile and a second-year pile. All the fresh material goes into the year one bin. In the second year the pile sits undisturbed although irrigated regularly.

At the end of the second summer I shovel out the compost, put it through a sieve, return big pieces to start the cycle again, and spread the finished compost on the garden. Then I dump all of the first-year pile onto the remains from the second year. Usually I find a little finished compost at the bottom of the first-year pile; it goes to the garden too.

There are many ways to make compost, and some gardeners love the process. I love only the result. I put many dead plants back on top of the garden soil without cycling them through a bin. As long as the plants return to the soil in some way, the garden wins.

Master gardener Molly Hackett, whose motto is “Never trust a gardener with clean fingernails,” welcomes your questions. Send them to 1384 Meridian Road, Victor, MT 59875; call 961-4614; or email mhackett@centric.net. Please include a garden-related subject line in emails. Hackett writes a twice-monthly Dirty Fingernails opinion piece for the Missoulian.

