Dirty Fingernails: Planting hollyhocks

Q: Is it hopeless to try growing hollyhocks around here? Mine start out well, but then the leaves get little brown spots. The spots enlarge, the leaves die, and the flowers get sick. Is there anything I can do? I love to see the tall stalks of flowers.
A: Your problem is hollyhock rust. It is a fungal disease that affects only hollyhocks, but it can devastate them. The disease explains why hollyhocks do not make the Top 10 list of garden flowers. Instead, they go in and out of favor with gardeners.
I too love hollyhocks, and I have finally arrived at a way of growing them that works in my garden. For several years, I planted different varieties of hollyhock seed from different seed companies. Because hollyhocks are biennials, making only flowers the first year, I learned that some were susceptible to rust before I ever saw a flower.
Hollyhock rust, like other rusts which attack other plants, grows most rapidly on cool, damp days. That means that it is a bigger problem in some years than others. I have learned to check my hollyhocks once or twice a week in early summer, looking for tiny brown dots on either the top or the bottom of leaves.
If I see any dots, I cut off the leaf and carry it away. Those rust spots produce the spores which spread the disease, so I never drop the leaves in the garden. I may even remove all the lower leaves on a stalk. If the rust is widespread or if it reappears, I cut the plant to the ground. Hollyhocks have big roots which may grow a new top. If the weather changes, the new growth may remain rust free.
After discovering plants which bloomed and remained healthy, I began to let them make seeds. Many, but not all, of the seedling hollyhocks were resistant to rust. Now I grow only seedlings from my plants, and I see very little rust—this year, none at all. Since the plants cross-pollinate freely, the resulting flowers are a wide variety of colors. I cannot guarantee my method, but it is worth trying.
Q: I cannot get my husband to turn the compost or stir it regularly. Wouldn’t that help it to decay faster?
A: Yes, it would, but I am with your husband. Turning compost is neither entertaining nor interesting. I am willing to make compost at nature’s speed and not try to hurry it along. I accept that it will take two years to make compost, and my compost bins are double ones—a first-year pile and a second-year pile. All the fresh material goes into the year one bin. In the second year the pile sits undisturbed although irrigated regularly.
At the end of the second summer I shovel out the compost, put it through a sieve, return big pieces to start the cycle again, and spread the finished compost on the garden. Then I dump all of the first-year pile onto the remains from the second year. Usually I find a little finished compost at the bottom of the first-year pile; it goes to the garden too.
There are many ways to make compost, and some gardeners love the process. I love only the result. I put many dead plants back on top of the garden soil without cycling them through a bin. As long as the plants return to the soil in some way, the garden wins.
Master gardener Molly Hackett, whose motto is “Never trust a gardener with clean fingernails,” welcomes your questions. Send them to 1384 Meridian Road, Victor, MT 59875; call 961-4614; or email mhackett@centric.net. Please include a garden-related subject line in emails. Hackett writes a twice-monthly Dirty Fingernails opinion piece for the Missoulian.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!