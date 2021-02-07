Dirty Fingernails: Pruning maple trees

Q: We have a maple tree that should be pruned. For one thing, it has grown a couple of branches only 3 feet from the ground. We are afraid to cut off the branches because we have been told that will cause the maple to bleed sap from the cuts. How can we prune our tree without damaging or even killing it?

A: The bleeding of maples and birches when cut is partly fact, partly unsubstantiated worry. Any opening through the bark, to the water transporting system just under the bark, will leak. Water pressure in the roots pushes sap upward. This is especially true in late winter and early spring, when daytime temperatures are above freezing and nighttime ones below.

It is this bleeding of sap that gives us maple and birch syrup. Maple trees are better at bleeding sap, so maple syrup is more common. Trees are tapped every year, and they are not harmed by the process. They have been giving up sap for syrup ever since Native Americans discovered that source of sweetening.