Dirty Fingernails: Pruning maple trees

Q: We have a maple tree that should be pruned. For one thing, it has grown a couple of branches only 3 feet from the ground. We are afraid to cut off the branches because we have been told that will cause the maple to bleed sap from the cuts. How can we prune our tree without damaging or even killing it?
A: The bleeding of maples and birches when cut is partly fact, partly unsubstantiated worry. Any opening through the bark, to the water transporting system just under the bark, will leak. Water pressure in the roots pushes sap upward. This is especially true in late winter and early spring, when daytime temperatures are above freezing and nighttime ones below.
It is this bleeding of sap that gives us maple and birch syrup. Maple trees are better at bleeding sap, so maple syrup is more common. Trees are tapped every year, and they are not harmed by the process. They have been giving up sap for syrup ever since Native Americans discovered that source of sweetening.
Pruning off branches from a maple will create spots that drip sap, just like those in a maple sugaring operation. Since the sap is not channeled down a spigot into a bucket, it will run down the tree trunk. You may think it unsightly, but it is not dangerous to the tree. The wound may drip for a few hours, or off and on for several days. Eventually the tree will seal the pruning cut.
Do not prune your maples until they are 10 years old. Maples are slow growers and need time to develop before their growth is slowed by pruning.
You may be reassured to know that a maple tree tapped for syrup gives as much as 15 gallons of sap without suffering any harm.
If you still worry about looking at a cut that dribbles sap down the trunk, consider pruning your maples in warmer weather. Once the trees have leafed out, it will be harder to see where to prune, but less sap will run down from the pruning cuts.
Q: What flowers should I grow this summer that will help pollinators?
A: You will not have to work hard to find them. A huge study over four years showed the following: Single rather than double flowers are good for pollinators. Double flowers have less pollen and nectar because they have grown extra petals instead. Some native wildflowers are fine, but pollinators also are fond of garden flowers, even ones originating in other parts of the world.
Aim for various shapes and sizes of flowers in order to appeal to a wide variety of pollinators. Butterflies, for instance, like flat flowers to land on; hummingbirds like tubes, where their long tongues can lap up nectar from the bottom. Remember that all pollinators are not big and gaudy. Many are very small. Many are beetles.
While hummingbirds are attracted to red flowers, bees do not notice them. Bees prefer blue, purple and lavender blooms. Bees also can see ultraviolet stripes on flowers, invisible to humans.
Probably most important for feeding pollinators is having some flower in bloom for the greatest number of days possible, from early spring to late fall. Pollinators may come through your garden at any time except winter. They will not return if they see no flowers at all.
Master gardener Molly Hackett, whose motto is “Never trust a gardener with clean fingernails,” welcomes your questions. Send them to 1384 Meridian Road, Victor, MT 59875; call 961-4614; or email mhackett@centric.net. Please include a garden-related subject line in emails. Hackett writes a twice-monthly Dirty Fingernails opinion piece for the Missoulian.