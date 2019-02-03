Q: I was given an old Christmas cactus which is growing just in a jar of water. For sentimental reasons, I would like to keep it alive. Should I repot it in dirt? It is blooming now. When would be the best time to move it?
A: That is an amazing Christmas cactus if it can manage to bloom when its roots are in water. It would be worth keeping for the quality of its DNA as well as for its history with your family.
Yes, the cactus will be happier and healthier if it is in potting soil. I would make cuttings as soon as its flowers wilt and fold up. You will need to have on hand a small pot (not more than four inches across), some potting soil, and a clear plastic bag. No plant could be easier to re-start from its pieces. Even people who think that they have black thumbs are successful with a Christmas cactus.
Choose any branch and count back five segments from the tip. Cut the branch there, or simply twist it off. Repeat with two other branches. Now fill the little pot with potting soil. Push the base of each piece into the dirt about an inch, or until most of the bottom segment is buried. For the nicest looking plant, put each piece in a position where it curves out, not toward the center.
Water the pot until water comes out the drain holes. Whether you water from the top or the bottom is your preference; the cactus likes either method. Pour off any water which stands in the saucer. Move the pot to a place which gets light through a window but where the sun will not shine directly on the cactus. Drape a clear plastic bag over the plant, giving it something like a mini greenhouse.
Check the pot about once a week to be sure that the potting soil still is damp, and water it whenever necessary. In a month or two you will see new stem segments appearing; they tell you that the cuttings have rooted in the dirt. When you are sure that the Christmas cactus is growing again, remove the bag.
You now have kept the old cactus going by the unbelievable way in which plants can grow from a piece of themselves. By next winter the cactus will be ready to bloom again. You might want to consider growing more than one pot of its cuttings, so that you could give away plants to other family members or friends.
HOW TO SPRAY BINDWEED
A reader who used glyphosate to kill bindweed has worked out a way to protect garden flowers from the herbicide while spraying. First she removes both top and bottom from a can, leaving a metal cylinder open at both ends. She unwinds the bindweed from whatever flower it is twining around. Then she puts the can over the bindweed and sprays inside the can, thus keeping all the garden flowers safe from accidental overspray.
ORCHID SHOW
The annual orchid show sponsored by the Five Valleys Orchid Society will be this Saturday, February 9. All activities are at Caras Nursery, and the show hours are 12:30 to 4 p.m. Beginners as well as experienced orchid growers are invited. The program includes two lectures on growing orchids and a repotting service for orchids brought in, as well as orchid displays. The society says, "Our aim is to show orchids as non-fussy plants."
