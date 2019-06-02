A reader in Missoula says that they have several shade-loving plants which survive the urban deer. They are: astilbe, bleeding heart, brunnera, ferns, forget-me-not, hardy geranium, hellebore, lady's mantle, leopard's bane, ligularia, lungwort and lupine.
For gardeners with deer problems, that list offers a starting point. Those plants may succeed despite the local deer herd. Be aware, though, that all deer to not behave identically, so there are no guarantees. I have watched deer in winter eating the branch tips of Ponderosa pine. At the other end of the food spectrum, I know of a wild apple tree that has never been browsed.
Also, I am taking part in an experiment with a new deer repellant. When the results become clear, I will report in a future column.
Q: What kind of fertilizer should I put on grass?
A: Grass needs only a little nitrogen once a year. Healthy grass usually supplies itself from air, water and dirt. It needs no additional chemical fertilizer. I sprinkle a little nitrogen on thin patches in my lawn annually, in spring. Otherwise I just water and use a mulching mower, which shreds the clippings and leaves their nutrients on the grass.
Q: What can you tell me about black tomatoes?
A: There are two kinds, but neither is really black. The varieties that have been around longest are purple, their dark color coming from an incomplete breakdown of chlorophyll. They include Black Prince, a small tomato which originated in Siberia, and Black Krim. It comes from farther south in Russia, is larger, and needs a longer growing season.
The newer black varieties, often called "indigo," were bred at Oregon State University. Most of their color is skin deep. It comes from anthocyanin, the pigment which also colors blueberries and blackberries. Indigo tomatoes are high in antioxidants; many people believe they convey health benefits. If you grow these tomatoes, feel for softness before you pick them. The skin turns purple before the tomato is ripe.
Q: Do you measure soil temperature before planting your tomatoes?
A: I do not. I am afraid that it would be too discouraging. Many tomatoes are supposed to need soil temperatures and night air temperatures which never occur in my garden, or not before August. That would be a little late for setting out tomato plants, especially since the temperatures drop below the desired range in another month.
Instead, I look for tomato varieties that require only a short growing season, assuming that they will be better adapted to cool soil. Many early tomatoes turn out to be a disappointment. They are small and sour, and they have tough skins. But all are not like that. When I grow one that succeeds, I write down its name, so that I won't lose it. I grow it again and again.
I experiment every year with at least one new tomato variety which has been advertised as early. Most of those experiments end in failure, but occasionally I discover a new-to-me tomato, like the remarkable Pink Berkeley Tie Dye. I understand that some people do not like its blotchy color; it has spots inside and out of red, pink, green and yellow. For me its flavor, earliness, and productivity make it a winner.
