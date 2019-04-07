Q: What are heirloom seeds?
A: There really is no definition for heirlooms anymore. Once upon a time, a seed variety had to be a hundred years old to qualify; then it had to be 50 years old; then the requirement of a certain number of years disappeared. A seed variety may be advertised as an heirloom if it has been around a while.
Heirloom seeds are mostly garden vegetables, not flowers or grains or herbs. They are open pollinated. That is, crosses between plants are accidental, not deliberate, as they are with hybrid seeds. A good quality heirloom comes from a company that is extremely careful to prevent its seeds being accidental crosses. (That is true of all open-pollinated seeds, not only older varieties.)
Because many heirloom seeds were developed in a particular climate, they grow best in the original area. Heirloom tomatoes, for instance, are likely to have started in New Jersey or the eastern part of Long Island. Both of these areas have been growing tomatoes for more than two centuries, which has given producers a long time to experiment. Some of the old tomato varieties now are grown throughout the country, but more of them are successful only when grown in areas with similar weather. They need a long growing season with hot afternoons and warm nights.
Other heirlooms can adapt to various growing conditions. They have appeared in seed catalogs for as long as catalogs have existed, and they continue to be sold widely. One good example is Early Jersey Wakefield cabbage, an early, tender cabbage of the pointed head type. This heirloom has been grown for nearly 200 years and is still going strong. Also originating in New Jersey, now it is grown throughout the country wherever cabbage growing is possible.
Q: Can I plant seeds saved from last year?
A: Of course. Will you be glad that you did? Maybe, maybe not. Different kinds of seed live different lengths of time. Some kinds cannot survive in dry storage more than a month or so; some can be stored for a few years.
How you stored your seeds also makes a difference in their longevity. Dryness is essential. Even slightly damp seeds may try to sprout, fail to do so, and die. And cold temperatures keep seeds alive longer than warm ones. Stored seeds are something like hibernating animals; their life processes move along, but very slowly. If the seeds are stored in a refrigerator — or better yet, a freezer — the cold temperatures keep the seeds just barely growing; therefore, they will live longer than they would on a closet shelf in a warm room.
An easy way to find out if seeds are worth planting is to do a germination test. Put ten seeds (of the same kind) on a damp paper towel, then in a clear plastic bag. Put the bag where you will see it often, make sure that the paper towel stays damp, and count how many seeds sprout within a week. Each seed will represent a ten percent germination rate. If all the seeds sprout, that is 100 percent germination. Fresh seed usually tests at 80 percent or better. Lower than that means your seed is old enough to be unreliable.
