Q: I have strange weeds in my lawn. They have orange flowers with four petals, on stems about a foot tall. What are they?
A: Your question puzzled me for a while, since I cannot think of a local weed with orange flowers. Eventually I decided that the plants in your lawn probably are what we would classify not as a weed but as an escape. I think that you are seeing seedlings of California poppies. Although they are a short-lived perennial in their native countryside, California poppies are grown as annuals in this colder climate. Their long seedpods spill out ripe seeds in late summer, and the seeds can live through our winters, to sprout in the spring. The seeds may have arrived on your lawn with compost or topsoil.
Fancy varieties of California poppy may be of different colors or shapes. The species from which they were bred is orange, and it is the toughest one, the most likely to survive a Montana winter. That is my best guess at identifying your flower. If any reader has a better idea, I would be glad to know of it.
Q: I have had a Clematis jackmanii — the one with big purple flowers — for several years. I prune it to a foot above the ground every spring, and every summer it is covered with flowers. Not so this year. The flowers are sparse, pale, and half as big as usual. What is wrong?
A: It sounds as if your clematis is hungry and does not have the energy to bloom normally. Since it has been healthy for several years, you can be sure that you planted it in a place it likes and that it is happy with your care.
Perhaps the problem was a weather event last winter or early spring. Cold morning temperatures, even once, could have damaged the clematis roots so that this year's growth is smaller than usual. The only way to forestall damage to those shallow roots is to keep them mulched year round. Mulch also keeps the roots shaded, and clematis like "their feet in the shade and their face in the sun," as the old adage says.
Another possibility is that nearby plants are encroaching on the clematis' territory. No clematis will fight for its space; it needs help from a gardener. Nearby annuals usually are not a problem, but perennials may advance a sneak attack underground.
Is the clematis getting adequate water? Feel under the mulch to be sure that the soil stays damp. If the water system is automated, be sure that lines or emitters are not plugged up.
Above all, watch for new growth. If the new stems look healthy, whatever went wrong is an event of the past. Next year the clematis will return to normalcy.
IRIS
I read recently an idea from Sarah Cook about dividing iris. She is the British gardener who was for 20 years the head gardener at Sissinghurst Castle. Now retired, she keeps in practice by growing a national collection of bearded iris. Most iris need to be divided every few years but sulk for a year afterward. The standard advice is to dig a whole clump, replant the best tips, and expect few flowers the next spring. Sarah Cook offers an additional technique. She carefully pries out the old rhizome at the center of a clump, then refills the hole with fresh soil. She says that gives nearby young rhizomes room to grow and bloom the next spring.
