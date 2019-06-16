Q: What should I do with leftover seeds? There are more in a package than I can use this year. I hate to throw them away, but I live in an apartment and don't have lots of cold and dry storage.
A: You are quite right in thinking that seeds will live longer if they are cold and dry. Actually, the opposite is the order of importance: dry seeds stored at any reasonable temperature live longer than damp ones. Damp seeds frequently are attacked by mold. Fortunately for seed savers, our dry climate is a big asset. We do not have months of humid weather.
Store seed packets in a small container, so that not too much air is stored with them. Plastic, glass, or metal all make good seed containers, as long as there is a screw top or one that snaps tightly. If there is an available corner in the freezer or the refrigerator, either is a fine storage spot. Some years ago the U.S. Navy experimented with seed storage and found that the dry cold of Antarctica was ideal.
If no cold corner is available, choose one that is reasonably dark — perhaps a closet or a drawer. The idea is to keep the seeds semi-dormant, so that they age as slowly as possible. Most seeds will survive a year in dry storage, although there are a few flower and vegetable seeds which must be planted within a year of the time when they were harvested. There are some flower seeds that must be planted fresh and will die if they dry out, even briefly. Needless to say, no one ever sees those seeds for sale in paper packets.
Q: Was it the weather last year that made my Early Girl tomatoes not taste much?
A: I am afraid that we are not likely to eat good Early Girl tomatoes again. The genetic inheritance of tomatoes is the biggest determinant of their taste. After many years of growing a particular kind of tomato, at one generation every year, there have been enough genetic changes to change the flavor also. An example is the old variety called Gardener's Delight. It has been grown in so many places, for so many years, that now there are several seed strains. They all have the same name but taste quite different. Few people still grow that tomato.
I suspect that the same thing has happened to Early Girl. I do not grow it anymore and do not expect to grow it again.
Q: Is it safe to use sprinklers to water tomatoes? I have read that overhead watering, especially in the afternoon or evening, causes problems.
A: It is perfectly safe. That advice is meant for most of this country, where it is warmer, wetter, more humid than the northern Rockies. Gardeners in those climate areas deal with plant diseases on a regular basis. Leaves stay wet for hours, and wet leaves offer a landing pad for disease-causing fungal spores. We have worse problems from leaves that dry out too quickly, and our plants are more likely to be frostbitten than diseased.
DEALING WITH DEER
Mention deer and you touch a nerve for most gardeners. A reader suggests a homemade deer repellant: Beat with a mixer one egg, half a cup of milk, a tablespoon each of cooking oil and dish soap. Add the mixture to a gallon of water and spray on plants. It will wash off and therefore must be reapplied after rain or sprinkler irrigation.
***
Master gardener Molly Hackett, whose motto is “Never trust a gardener with clean fingernails,” welcomes your questions. Send them to 1384 Meridian Road, Victor, MT 59875; call 961-4614; or email mhackett@centric.net. Please include a garden-related subject line in emails. Hackett writes a twice-monthly Dirty Fingernails opinion piece for the Missoulian.