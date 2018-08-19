Q: I am not happy with the garlic I grew this year. How do I know which kind to buy for planting this fall?
A: Ask yourself what qualities you particularly want. I choose garlics for three things: robust flavor, large clove size, and long storage. Because I want the garlic to keep until the next year's crop is ready, I grow softneck garlics. They store longer than hardneck types. I want to peel the smallest number of cloves possible when I cook with garlic, so I look closely at clove size. Flavor of course is a personal matter. There is no way to know how a garlic tastes to you except to try it. Garlic flavors range from fiery to mellow, and hardneck garlics have a greater variety of flavors than softneck.
Because there is a close parallel between the size of the garlic clove planted and the size of the bulb harvested, plant only the biggest cloves and eat the rest. Once you find a variety that you like, sort out the ones to save for fall planting. The best plants come from garlic already adapted to growing in your own garden, not purchased from somewhere else.
Plant your garlic in October, setting the cloves five inches apart and an inch deep. Give them rich soil in full sun. After Thanksgiving, cover the garlic with a couple of inches of winter mulch. Without it, many of the new plants will die from winter's cold.
Great garlic varieties may come from friends and neighbors who have grown them long enough that their names are lost. Two of the garlics I grow are this kind; I call them 'Pat's' and 'Roberta's.' The other garlic varieties I grow are 'Kettle River Giant' and 'Broad-leafed Czech.' When you are looking at a list of garlics to buy, I suggest that you stay away from kinds grown in the southern US and southern Europe. Northern varieties are likely to produce better here.
Q: I seem to remember something about picking off tomato flowers. What was it?
A: Starting about now, clip all the flowers off tomato plants. There will not be enough time before frost for the flowers to turn into tomatoes. If they are removed, the plant can concentrate its energy on growing its little tomatoes. More of them will get to full size and ripen before frosts arrive. Let all the big leaves continue to grow. They are busy turning sunlight into tomatoes.
Q: Help! My rhubarb looks awful. I think it has some kind of disease. What do I do?
A: The rhubarb doesn't have a problem; it is just starting into winter dormancy. It is supposed to look bad, and it will keep looking worse. All the leaves will die. Rhubarb goes to sleep early so that it can wake early next spring. It will look fine then.
PHONE MESSAGES
Recently I have been unable to return some phone messages because I could not understand the number to call. Since phones and answering machines both distort voices, please give your number twice, slowly and clearly, when leaving a message.
Master gardener Molly Hackett, whose motto is “Never trust a gardener with clean fingernails,” welcomes your questions. Send them to 1384 Meridian Road, Victor, MT 59875; call 961-4614; or email mhackett@centric.net. Please include a garden-related subject line in emails. Hackett writes a twice-monthly Dirty Fingernails opinion piece for the Missoulian.