Q: I have had a pot of rosemary in the house all winter. Now I noticed that even though it still looks the same, the leaves are dry and brittle. What happened?
A: I am sorry to tell you that your rosemary has died. You can harvest all the dry leaves and store them in a spice jar for future meals. Rosemary tastes the same fresh and dried, although you will want to use about half as much of the dry as the fresh because the flavor is stronger in dry leaves.
If you are beating on yourself for killing the rosemary, you should instead congratulate yourself for keeping it alive as long as you did. Rosemary does not like anything about a Montana winter. Outdoors it soon dies of cold. Only an occasional plant in an occasional winter in an exceptionally protected place lives until spring. Indoors, rosemary may live until days get short but seldom survives as they lengthen again.
If you want to try overwintering rosemary again, here are some suggestions: The easiest way to winter rosemary indoors is to grow it indoors year round. The plant will have fewer stressful changes to cope with as winter comes, and the gardener will be accustomed to dealing with it as an indoor plant.
Rosemary needs a sunny window — a view to the south is best. If a south window is an impossibility, a plant light turned on 14 to 16 hours a day would be a substitute. A cool room is better than a warm one; nights at 50 degrees or less are acceptable. Even an attic or a garage can be winter quarters for rosemary if the temperature stays above freezing, and if there is adequate light.
Watering rosemary can be exacting. If the roots get too wet, they rot; if they get dry, they die of drought. Knowing when to water is easier if you get into the habit of picking up the pot every day. On the day when it suddenly feels lighter, the rosemary wants a drink.
Remember that rosemary is always stressed during winter. Good air circulation will help to avoid fungal diseases. Watch out for pest insects, and speak kindly to the rosemary on a regular basis.
Q: What is your opinion of drum composters?
A: Models come in various sizes, from tumblers which hold only about five gallons of plant materials up to enormous models which require gears to turn a handle on the drum. Having read both the advertising materials which claimed that they made nearly instant compost to the studies which called them inefficient, I decided to try for myself. I used one of the smaller models with two drums.
The verdict of inefficiency won out. I gave dead plants the same number of months in the tumbler and in a bin. When the mess in the bin was halfway to finished compost, the plants in the tumbler were still recognizable. They had a long, long way to go. The tumbler also required regular trips to pour water into its drums; otherwise the contents dried out quickly.
I know people who use compost tumblers and are happy with the result. I found that a compost bin was faster and required less work. My vote always is for labor saving garden equipment.
Master gardener Molly Hackett, whose motto is “Never trust a gardener with clean fingernails,” welcomes your questions. Send them to 1384 Meridian Road, Victor, MT 59875; call 961-4614; or email mhackett@centric.net. Please include a garden-related subject line in emails. Hackett writes a twice-monthly Dirty Fingernails opinion piece for the Missoulian.