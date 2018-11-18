Q: A year ago we began trying your system of composting in two bins, with the compost going into a bin for a year and being left alone for the second year. Finished compost is removed after the second year. We use two plastic tubs, and every time that we open the first-year bin to add kitchen scraps, there is a pleasant smell.
Recently we opened the bin which had not been opened for a year, and were greeted by contents that looked like black mud and smelled AWFUL. What happened? And what about the smell? After we spread the mud on the ground for several days, its stink went away, but the empty tub still smells.
A: Don't feel alone. It happened to me once, when I tried composting in a shallow hole in the ground. For those who have not experienced the smell, it is a dreadful stench, like a combination of a sewer and a swamp. Fortunately, it is harmful only to one's sense of odors.
What happened is that no air was reaching the plants being composted. As a result, they were broken down by anaerobic bacteria — the kind that live only in airless places. These bacteria do a fine job, but they also create that unimaginably bad odor. The smell will gradually disappear, even from the plastic bin. And the compost will have just as many soil nutrients as compost made by different bacteria.
To avoid a repeat of the shock next year, simply be sure that air has some access to your compost. There are a variety of ways to achieve air circulation; choose the one that you like best. One way would be to leave the lid off the plastic tub for the whole second year. Stir its contents every couple of months to be sure that they have not become too dry and need to have water added.
A second air circulation system would be to drill quarter-inch holes in the bottom and sides of the tub, two or three inches apart. The holes will let in air and will also drain out any excess water. A third way to keep the compost aerated would be to take off and replace the lid every time the first-year bin is opened to add new scraps. That would replenish the fresh air supply in the second-year bin. If this did not furnish enough air circulation, one whiff of a bad odor would let you know to leave the lid off for a longer time.
When air is available to the decaying plants, they will be broken down by aerobic bacteria, which produce only nice smells. The stinky ones cannot live in the presence of air. That is why commercial plastic compost bins have air holes, but you need not invest in one of those bins. You can provide your own aeration in any plastic container with one of the systems described above, or some other system that you invent.
If compost smells fine but takes too long to break down, it probably is too dry. That problem can be solved by blocking some of the air spaces in the bin. I recently added boards to fill some gaps in one of my bins. Its contents stayed moist in the center but were dry around all four sides.
