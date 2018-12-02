Q: Why isn't my Christmas cactus making flowers?
A: If it has bloomed for you in years past, something is different about its circumstances, and the cactus thinks that it is not yet time to bloom. The most common problem is that with the room lights turned on, its days are too long. A Christmas cactus is one of the plants that make flower buds only when nights are longer than days. If it were outdoors, of course it would be dark, but bright indoor light misleads the cactus into thinking that the sun has not yet set. It still is waiting for long nights to arrive.
Unlike poinsettias, which think that it is night only when it is pitch black, a Christmas cactus will settle for evening, which means dim light. If there is a lamp close by, try moving the cactus to a less bright place and see whether it does not start flower buds within a month.
A Christmas cactus also wants cool temperatures if it is to bloom, with nights cooler than days. Ordinary house temperatures are acceptable to the cactus, but a place near a heater will prevent flowering.
Still another possibility is too big a pot. Every Christmas cactus is happy when its pot is full of roots. If the cactus has been repotted in the last few months and has not yet grown enough roots to fill the pot, it will not bloom this year. Giving it a generous root space is not kind, even though it seemed like a good idea.
If the Christmas cactus is new to you, there is always the chance that it is not a dependable bloomer. The old standard colors — hot pink and white — are bountiful with their flowers. Plants bred to bloom in a different color may have lost some flowering ability as a consequence. Two years ago I bought a Christmas cactus with bright red flowers. Last year it made only one flower; this year there are just two buds so far. Probably I will decide to recycle it if no more flowers appear this winter.
Q: Is it time to be covering my roses with mulch for the winter?
A: Sometime soon it will be. Winter mulch is not intended to keep roots warm. Instead, it is designed to prevent the temperature fluctuations of bare ground. Cycling between freeze and thaw, or warm and cold, kills plants. Safely cold and dormant under a layer of mulch, they survive until spring.
In other words, winter mulches should be put on gardens only after the ground freezes for the winter, not now, when the top few inches freeze on a cold night but thaw again every warm afternoon. Mulch now might warm the roses enough that they would think that spring was here. That would spell trouble. Wait to spread mulch until a warm afternoon does not thaw the ground. That usually happens before Christmas.
The material used for winter mulch should have big enough pieces to allow air to circulate and water to drain. Bark chips often are used as winter mulch, or the dead tops of perennials, or straw, or conifer branches, or pine needles, or shredded dry leaves. Use whatever is available to you. It is an especially good mulching material if it is free.
***
Master gardener Molly Hackett, whose motto is “Never trust a gardener with clean fingernails,” welcomes your questions. Send them to 1384 Meridian Road, Victor, MT 59875; call 961-4614; or email mhackett@centric.net. Please include a garden-related subject line in emails. Hackett writes a twice-monthly Dirty Fingernails opinion piece for the Missoulian.