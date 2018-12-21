A middle-age single mom of two young children needs $810 for the deposit on a duplex through a local property management company. It would be appreciated if this client could enjoy Christmas with her family in her new place without worrying about this deposit balance. If you can help with a donation, please contact Brandi Baker at Winds of Change at 406-544-3007 or by email at bbaker@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A family with limited funds needs snow tires and a new windshield for their vehicle. If you are able to help, please contact Danielle at Child & Family Service Network, 406-532-9770 Ext. 2228.
***
A couple needs several household items including linens, kitchen supplies, etc. If you can help, contact Trevor with 3 Rivers Mental Health, 406-241-1400.
***
A local woman with disabilities needs a washer and dryer. Due to her disability, it's very difficult for her to get the laundromat. Any donations would be greatly appreciated. If you are able to help, please call Emily at 406-531-3771 or email Emily@3riversmhs.com.