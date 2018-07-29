A single, disabled mom is in need of gift card donation to a department store for assistance with school clothes and supplies. If interested in donating, please contact Rachel at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 255.
A therapeutic riding program in Missoula is requesting financial donations for a broad and deep western saddle with a wide seat. One of the adult students needs this saddle allowing for freedom of movement and safety. This saddle also provides necessary back support for an instructor. The saddle is $250 at Crazy Horse Consignment. To help or for more information, call 273-4226.
A disabled retiree who has just moved into his own apartment needs help with basic household items including sheets, blanket, pillow, broom, dust pan, wash cloths, kitchen ware (plates, silverware, etc.), bathroom items (toilet scrubber, shower curtain, etc). Anything helps. Please contact Case Manager, Kim at Winds of Change, 406-763-6533.
Integrating Integrity of Montana is expanding two more large sober living homes in the Missoula area. It is seeking donations of all good usable household items. Pick up is available. Please contact Asa at 406-926-2708 or 529-3795 or email asa@openaidalliance.org.