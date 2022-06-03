 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alberton High School

Graduates

Zoey Zimmerman, Silas Acker, Ronni Barney, Cy Bay, Alden Gregory, Kaylie Jarvi, HayLegh Notley, Liberty Notley, Alyssa Robitaille

Top seniors

Zoey Zimmerman

Parents: Patrick and Jennifer Zimmerman

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Missoula Electric Co-op, University of Montana Academic Scholarship

Future: Major in business management: pre-accounting, plans to become accountant

Silas Acker

Parents: Josh and Laura Acker

GPA: 3.8

Scholarships, awards: MUS STEM and Healthcare Scholarship, University of Montana Academic Achievement Award, Blackfoot Communications Scholarship, Member of the National Honors Society, High Honor Roll-2018-2021, Academic All-State Football-2018-2021, Academic All-State Wrestling-2020-2021, Class of 2022 DAR Good Citizen Award.

Future: Physical Therapy and Business

