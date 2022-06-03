Alberton High School

Graduates
Zoey Zimmerman, Silas Acker, Ronni Barney, Cy Bay, Alden Gregory, Kaylie Jarvi, HayLegh Notley, Liberty Notley, Alyssa Robitaille
Top seniors
Zoey Zimmerman
Parents: Patrick and Jennifer Zimmerman
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Missoula Electric Co-op, University of Montana Academic Scholarship
Future: Major in business management: pre-accounting, plans to become accountant
Silas Acker
Parents: Josh and Laura Acker
GPA: 3.8
Scholarships, awards: MUS STEM and Healthcare Scholarship, University of Montana Academic Achievement Award, Blackfoot Communications Scholarship, Member of the National Honors Society, High Honor Roll-2018-2021, Academic All-State Football-2018-2021, Academic All-State Wrestling-2020-2021, Class of 2022 DAR Good Citizen Award.
Future: Physical Therapy and Business