Graduates
Carson Callison, Melicia Cole, Austin Drury, Briar Gregory, Jasmine Hill, Brian Perrine, Alyssa Porras, Samantha Turner
Top Seniors
Carson Callison
Parents: Rick Callison, Salinas Bartel, Kirk Bartel
GPA: 3.88
Scholarships, awards: Valedictorian.
Future: obtain a Health and Human Performance degree.
Samantha Turner
Parent: Suzanne Turner
GPA: 3.6
Scholarships, awards: Salutatorian.
Future: elementary education.
Information provided by Alberton High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.