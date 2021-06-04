 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alberton High School
0 Comments

Alberton High School

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Graduates

Carson Callison, Melicia Cole, Austin Drury, Briar Gregory, Jasmine Hill, Brian Perrine, Alyssa Porras, Samantha Turner

Top Seniors

Carson Callison

Parents: Rick Callison, Salinas Bartel, Kirk Bartel

GPA: 3.88

Scholarships, awards: Valedictorian.

Future: obtain a Health and Human Performance degree.

Samantha Turner

Parent: Suzanne Turner

GPA: 3.6 

Scholarships, awards: Salutatorian.

Future: elementary education.

Information provided by Alberton High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: One-star Glacier Park reviews IV

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News