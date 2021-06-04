 Skip to main content
Arlee High School
Arlee High School

Graduates

Halle Adams, Mia Arlee, Demetrix Austin, Amaru Bennett, Tyler Brown, Leiloni Butler, Noah Coulson, Colton Crawford, Xavier DeFrance, Nathanial Fowler Jr., Shannon Haworth, Skyler Hubbard, Micah Johnson, Latasha Matt, Aaliyah McCrea, Sage Nicolai, Isabelle Pape, Samual Phillips, Joseph Plant, Grayson  Roan Jr., Sara Schall, Thomas Tanner, Amare Vanderburg

Scholarships and awards

 

Top seniors

Colton Crawford

Parents: Duncan and Jana Crawford

GPA: 3.9

Future: attend Bible school.

Information provided by Arlee High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete. 

