Big Sky High School

Graduates

*denotes 4.0

Skyler Amos, Otso Anderson, Connor Andrade, Sadie Arnold, Hunter Ask, Isaac Ayers, MariAuna Ballas, Leala Banks, Caden Bateman, Avari Batt, Jetta Bauer, Evan Beck, Micah Bennett, Samantha Benton, Natalia Bobko, Natasha Bobko, Graham Boris, Elliot Botkin, Allyson Bourke, Brooke Bowman, Braxton Boyles, Seth Brady, Antonio Bravo, Jonah Broome, Kaysen Brown, Noah Bruner, Dylan Brunner, Anna Bucher, Ashton Buck, Grace Bunnell, James Bynum, Caitlynne Callahan, Cole Campbell, Desirae Campos, Benjamin Carter*, Sophia Casey, Mason Catmull, Amelia Chinikaylo, Angelica Chinikaylo, Tara Christensen, Max Christianson, Joseph Christopher, Brianna Cilenti, Blake Cissell-Hynson, Simon Clater, Darcy Cohen, Keygan Cowan, Owen Cowan, Shad Crame, Korahlyndh Crane, Kellen Cronk, Hunter Curtiss, Vanesa Denishchich, Ezra DeYoung, Matteo Diaz, Justin Dickhaut, Caleigh Dillavou, Mikayla Dolan, Jacob Donovan, Abigail Durnell, Brianna Elliott, Hayden Ellis, Jeremy Englert, Jayse Espinoza, Ashlynn Everett, Madison Eyestone, Emma Fancher, Tanner Ferguson, Jordan Fields, Riley Finley, Gwendelyn Fleming-Campbell, Alissa Follette, Hadlea Fred, Makayla Freeman, Keyvin Gallagher, Jacob Gardanier, Talor Gehring, Owen Gibbs, Kallie Godina, Zuzu Goebel, Ethan Haagenson, Baynne Hagestad, James Hampson, Dylan Hanneman, Gabrielle Hasskamp, Hunter Hayden, Ryan Helmer, Nevaeh Helms, Alex Henckel, Kennedy Hietala, Eamon Higgins, Anthony Higuera, Isabella Honzel, Jace Howard-Taylor, Caleb Hren, Kieler Hudson, Ethan Huff, Josephine Hufman, Elijah Hutchins, Aiden Hyatt, Ethan Ingraham, Chase Jacobs, Kolbe Jensen, Octavio Jimenez, Freya Jones*, Mazey Kasberg, Hollin Keintz*, Holden Kettenring, Hailey Kinsey, Jalen Kipp, Zachary Kirst, Connor Knowles, Deklan Kulaski, Kabryn Lamb, Selisity Laursen, Douglas Lautzenheiser, Zander Lavoie, Angelina Le, Veronica Lenchuk, Madison Lindsley, Krista Loewenwarter, Riley Ludwig, Maisey Manhan, Deanna Mann, Treyvawn ManyHides Pfaff, Mylan Marcum, Hannah Marron ‡, Morgan-Ann McGraw, Dylan McKay, Xander Mclean, Sydney McNulty, Cooper Mehlhoff, Lillian Meigs, Kylee Merseal, Chaise Meyer, Adeline Michels, Andrew Michels, Analise Migliaccio*, Alaric Morris, Quincy Morrison, Tyrone Moua, Jacob Mudrow, Noah Nicklay, Sara Nordtome, Landen O’Claray, Demitree O’Neel-Hanson, Anntonetta Ochsner, McKiayah Olhausen, Tavionn Oliver Veland, Avery Packer, Michael Parkey, Alena Pasyuk, Griffin Pavlock, Madison Perkins, Jaden Peters, Taeven Peterson, Damon Philpott, Jace Poindexter, Aydan Porch, Hallie Racicot, Isabel Ramos Turso, Dawson Raulston, Trevyn Reed, Cameron Reid, Jocelyn Richardson, Jace Riska, Lincoln Rogers, Jaydence Ross, Ethan Rykowsky, Kelsy Sabie, Gabriella Slinas, Grayson Sandau, Cole Sandberg, Louis Sanders, Liam Sandoval, Alexia Sarandos, Jay Scaggs, Katelyn Schindler, Arabelle Schmidt, Anna Schroeder, Lucas Schroeder, William Schulze, Pilar Seielstad*, Savannah Shafford, Shane Shepherd, Ryan Shields, Dawson Simmons, Noah Skinner, Desmond Smith, Donivin Smith, Nathan Smith, William Smith, Trevor Sorini, Devon Speakthunder, Cameron Spooner, Anisah Standing Rock, Claire Standley, Seth Stephenson, Max Sterbis, Connor Stineford, Dylan Stucke, Carson Suchecki, Vanessa Sylvester, Faith Taberna, Dakota Rain Thomas, Kendall Toye, Ayden Tripp, Anna Tsuber, Victoria Tsuber, Kelsey Tucker, Dylan Turner, Caleb Van Regenmorter, Maisy VanPelt, Victoria Vasser-Stephens, Joshua Veach, Damen Vitale, Olivia Ward, Ashley Warner, Kaiden Warren, Justin Warriner, Isaiah Wasson, Charles Watson, Kyraen Weaver, Jacob Weber, R. Blake Weingart, Sophia Weiss, Laurissa Wekkin, Dallas Wells, Dylan Westfall, Isaac Widder, Bridger Wierson, Brooke Williams, David Williams, Elysia Williams, Alexander Winn, Jacob Womack, Hailey Wright, Halie Yeager, Giovanni Zavarelli

Scholarships and awards

Graham Boris: Gregory Boris and Rachel Pace, parents. All-State French Horn; Montana State University Premier Scholarship $4,000/2 years; National Honor Society

Jonah Broome: Marc and Rachel Broome, parents. Montana Tech Academic Achievement Award $2,500/1 year; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $8,000/4 years

Kellen Cronk: Shane and Kari Cronk, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $8,000/4 years

Mikayla Dolan: Scott and Juanita Dolan, parents. All-State CHoir; All Northwest Choir (3 years); Varsity Letter Award Academics; Varsity Letter Award Choir (2 years)

Ashlynn Everett: Sean and Becca Everett, parents. All-State Orchestra, National Honor Society; Montana University System Honor Scholarship $20,000/4 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship $6,000/4 years; National Merit Scholarship $4,000/4 years; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $16,000/4 years; University of Montana Music Scholarship $6,000/4 years; Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship $52,000/4 years

Owen Gibbs: Aaron and Mandi Gibbs, parents. Academic All-State; Lewis and Clark College Presidential Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship $8,000/4 years; Montana University System Honor Scholarship $29,484/4 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship $6,000/4 years; National Honor Society; Willamette University Presidential Scholarship

Kallie Godina: Carlos Godina and Katherine Hill, parents. Johnson & Wales University Culinary Essentials Scholarship $1,000/4 years; Johnson & Wales University Presidential Academic Scholarship $23,500/4 years

Anthony Higuera: Tony and Elaine Higuera, parents. Academic All-State Cross Country; American Legion Eagle Scout of the Year; Billy Michael Student Leadership; Fisher House Helping Military Families Scholarship $2,000/4 years; Eagle Scout; James M. Stewart Good Citizenship Award; Lewis and Clark College Presidential Scholarship $40,000/4 years; Montana Council Eagle Scout Project of the Year Award; Montana State University Honors College Presidential Scholarship - Full Ride; Montana State University Premier Scholarship $4,000/4 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship $6,000/4 years; National Honor Society President; International Thespian Society; Target Range School Alumni Scholarship $1,000/1 year; United States Presidential Volunteer Service Award; University of Puget Sound Presidential Scholarship $112,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Award Cross Country; Varsity Letter Award Drama; Varsity Letter Award HOSA; Varsity Letter Award Speech and Debate; VFW Post 209 Eagle Scout of the Year; VFW Post 209 Voice of Democracy Speech 2nd Place

Kieler Hudson: Wade and Sue Hudson, parents. Boise State University Scholarship $32,000/4 years; Montana State University Premier Scholarship $4,000/2 years; National Honor Society; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $12,000/4 years

Josephine Hufman: David Hufman, Wendy and Patrick Altenbrun, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship $6,000/4 years; Montana State University Treasury Scholarship $6,000/4 years

Freya Jones: Scott Jones and Lori Messenger, parents. 4-H Senior Leadership Award; Goucher College Presidential Scholarship $144,000/4 years; International Thespian Society; Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest 1st Place Winner (4 years); Montana Davidson Honors College Acceptance; Montana State University Premier Scholarship $10,000/4 years; National Honor Society; Portland State University Honors College Acceptance; Portland State University Laurels Scholarship $12,000/4 years; The College of Wooster Dean’s Scholarship $152,000/4 years; University of Montana Presidential Leadership Scholarship $30,000/4 years; Willamette University Trustees’ Scholarship $128,000/4 years, Missoula County 4-H Scholarship $1,500/1 year

Connor Knowles: Nick and Casie Knowles, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $4,000/4 years

Mylan Marcum: Rick and Mindy Marcum, parents. National Honor Society; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $12,000/4 years

Hannah Marron: Scott Marron, Liesel and Tait Brink, parents. Health Science Academy Ambassador; International Baccalaureate Diploma; National Honor Society; University of Minnesota National Scholarship $20,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Award Choir

Lillian Meigs: Stanley Meigs and Heather Meigs, parents. FFA State Degree; Health Science Academy Ambassador; Montana State University Premier Scholarship $2,000/4 years; Montana Tech Founder’s Scholarship $12,000/4 years; National Honor Society; National FFA Meats Evaluation Silver Award; Providence Gamelin Pres. Scholarship $7,500/2 years/ College Rocky Mountain College Founder’s Scholarship $17,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Award Volleyball

Adeline Michels: Marie Michels and Kraig Michels, parents. International Thespian Society; National Honor Society; University of Montana Jack and Isabel Haynes Scholarship $2,000/1 year

Analise Migliacco: Christopher and Cristi Migliacco, parents. Academic All-State Soccer; Academic All-State Track and Field; Clearwater Credit Union Scholarship $1,000/1 year; DAR Good Citizen Scholarship $250/1 year; Hayden Messerman Memorial Scholarship $500/1 year; Key Club President; Model United Nations Top 25 Senior Award; Montana High School Mathematics Award; Montana State University Presidential Scholarship $38,000/4 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship – Full Tuition; National Honor Society; Senior Class President; United States Air Force Academy Appointment; Youth Serve Montana Scholarship $1,200/1 year

Michael Parkey: Karla Hornstein and Daniel Parkey, parents. Academic All-State (4 years); Arizona State University President’s Scholarship $100,000/4 years; Case Western Reserve University President’s Scholarship $100,000/4 years; Montana High School Mathematician for 2021; Montana State University Premier Scholarship $40,000/4 years; Most Valuable Player Award Swimming (4 years); National Honor Society, Outstanding Position Paper 2019; Pepperdine-Seaver College Regent’s Scholar Award $272,000/4 years; University of Arizona Distinction Scholarship $140,000/4 years; University of Miami President’s Scholarship $112,000/4 years

Hallie Racicot: Tim and Peggy Racicot, parents. Carroll College Presidential Merit Scholarship $84,000/4 years

Trevyn Reed: John Reed and Kristi Reed, parents. All-Conference AA Basketball; All-Conference AA Football; All-State Western Montana Defensive Play of the Year; All-State AA Tournament Team; Rocky Mountain College Basketball Scholarship $2,500/1 year; Rocky Mountain College Bear Scholarship $19,920/4 years; Rocky Mountain College Founder’s Scholarship $68,000/4 years; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $4,000/4 years

Noah Skinner: Shawn Skinner and Marie-Hélène Paré, parents. All-Conference Soccer Honorable Mention; Montana State University Premier Scholarship $2,000/2 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship $6,000/4 years; Montana University System Honor Scholarship Tuition; National Honor Society; University of California Irvine Director’s Scholarship $20,000/2 years

Isaac Widder: Michelle and Richard Hoffman, Ryan and Bobbie Widder, parents. Montana State University-Northern Football Scholarship

Brooke Williams: Kevin and Paula Williams, parents. Missoula County 4-H Council Scholarship $1,500/1 year; National Honor Society

Caleb Van Regenmorter: Adam and Joy Van Regenmorter, parents. National Merit Scholar Finalist $105,248/4 years

Isaac Ayers: Adrian Ayers and Ann Seltzer, parents. All-Conference Football 2nd Team Punt Return; All-Conference Football 2nd Team Corner; All-Conference Wrestling; All-State Football Honorable Mention Corner; All-State Football Honorable Mention Punt Return; All-State Wrestling; Luther College Grant $9,540/4 years; Luther College Martin Luther Award $22,000/4 years

Hollin Keintz: Karl and Jennifer Keintz, parents. Big Sky Documentary Film Festival Fellow; BPA Broadcast News Production Team 9th Place National Finish; BPA President’s Scholarship $250/1 year; BPA Student of the Year Award $500/1 year; Business Department Student of the Year; Business Professionals of America Co-President; Eagle TV Co-Anchor; Journalism Student of the Year $500/1 year; Montana High School Journalism 1st Place Broadcast Pacesetter; Montana High School Journalism 1st Place General Assignment News Video; Montana High School Journalism Contest 1st Place Sports Event Writing; Montana State University Provost Scholarship $34,000/4 years; Montana University System Honor Scholarship $20,000/4 years; Montana University STEM Scholarship $6,000/4 years; National Academy of Television, Arts, and Sciences Student Emmy Award Nominee (3 times); National Honor Society; Sun Journal Editor in Chief; Varsity Letter Award Tennis (4 years)

Top Seniors

Benjamin Carter

Parents: Bob and Laurie Carter

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: University of Montana Model United Nations Top 5 Senior Delegate Scholarship, Worcester Polytechnic Institute Presidential Scholarship, Rensselaer Leadership Award, Amelia Earhart Award (Civil Air Patrol) and Kiwanis Club of Missoula Key Club Scholarship

Analise Migliaccio

Parents: Cristi and Christopher Migliaccio

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Appointment to United States Air Force Academy, MSU Presidential Scholarship, MUS Honors Scholarship, MUS Stem Scholarship, MSU Premier Scholarshop, Youth Serve Montana Scholarship, DAR Good Citizen Scholarship, Clear Water Credit Union Scholarship, Hayden Messerman Memorial Scholarship.

Future: Mathematics

Freya Jones

Parents: Lori Messenger and Scott Jones

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Missoula County 4-H Scholarship, Elks Senior Student of the Month

Future: Creative writing

Pilar Seielstad

Parents: Cathy Mikesell and Carl Seielstad

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Incoming Freshman Award-Qatar Foundation International, College Board's Opportunity Scholarship.

Future: Biological Sciences and Arabic studies at Cornell University

Information provided by Big Sky High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.

