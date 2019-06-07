Graduates
Peyton Aaland, Christopher Airhart, Dylan Allen, Quintin Allen, Aleksi Anderson, Ezekiel Arledge, Jason Armstrong, Sarah Baertsch, Gabriel Bailey, Branson Baker, Mitchell Ballas, Madison Basile, Kyle Bassett, Jessi Beach, Logan Beaver, John Bigart IV, Kylee Billingsley, Jayden Bird, Emma Blonda, Alena Bobko, Dalton Boeckel, Ethan Boehner, Jasmine Bowler, Jarrett Bowman, Miguel Bravo, Mishayla Brinda, Sydney Brittain, Dillon Broere, Kennedy Buck, Sheree Busby, Wade Butler, Bailey Carlson, Cheyenne Cathey, Zachary Cathey, Madeline Cawley, Breanna Chapman, Nevaeh Chinadle, Cameron Christofferson, Alyssa Cissell-Hynson, James Clark, Elizabeth Clawson, Leilani Contos, Hayden Cook, Carter Corcoran, Mason Corcoran, Sierra Cornwell, Kaylob Cowan, Kylee Craik, Haiden Cramer, Conner Crispin, Clarice Cunningham, Keilani Curran, Olivia Dahle, Elizabeth D′Amico, Kayleigh Davies, Andra Deavers, Ryelee DeBeaord, Tyann Deese, Eileen DeMott, Yana Denishchich, Nicholas Denman, Nathaniel Duffin, David Duval, Kendall Earle, Triston Easterbrooks, Madison Edwards, Makenna Edwards, Dayton Evans, Cassidy Farago, Bryan Fenlon, Kendall Flink, Jozelyn Flores, Andrew Flynn-Orosco, Chasity Foote, Chyanna Foote, Arlen Gamble, Andrew Gardanier, Chloe Gardner, Brookie Gee, Reese Gehrig, Hannah Gentry, Trey Good, Triston Green, Zarah Hafner, Gavin Haines, Lucas Hall, Uriah Hardy, Corrigan Harrison, Sunny Harrison, Zachary Harvey, Tristen Hauerwas, Savannah Hauglum, James Helms, Kalten Hendrickson, Zane Holland, Kailee Holm, Solange Holman, Rowan Hopkins-Doherty, Demi Howard, Noah Hren, Connor Huff, Austin Hutson, Evangelos Itskos, Cameron Johns, Erika Johnson, Kayla Johnson, Ashley Jones, Keagen Jones, Austin Jorgenson, Race Jungers, Alina Kashirets, Jessica Kern, Anthony KickingWoman, Sierra Kirk, Kami Koster, Lauren Krueger, Justen Kushner, Christian LaBare, Jeorganne Lampman, Emily Larson, Christina Le, Zoe Lewis, Makenna Liechty, Scott Lilly, Alexandra Lin, Bleyz Lorengo, Cole Lovshin, Anna Lubke, Aza Madplume, Troy Magee, Kaytlyn Mahler, Alex Maire, Emilee Maplethorpe, Dayne Martin, Jack Martin, Jaspin Martinez, Adam Marx, Sophia Mathis, Alexis Matthews, Abigail McCleerey, Kayla McClure, Cyrus McCombs, Jordan McDonald, TiLynn McGreevey, Regan McHugh, Galen Medina-Lee, Brylee Meisinger, Henry Mesenko, Jadelyn Michael, Eloise Mitchell, Hailey Mitchell, Allison Mocabee, Nicholas Mogensen, Emma Monaghan, Jack Montgomery, Sarah Moore, Shane Morgan, Daniel Morin, Kristina Morinda, Claudia Morrison, Katlyn Morrison, Pachia Moua, McKee Muralt, Benjamin Murphy, Zachariah Nau, Connor Nelson, Derrick Nemetchek, Meaghan Nickelson, Cameron Nissen, Nicklaus Nordby, Darien O’Hern, Whitley Odyk, Cyrus Olson, Morgan Ortner, Taylor Owen, Libby Panzeri, Kyle Parker, Zachary Parker, Taylor Patten, Emmarie Paxton, Jordyn Pearson, Macoy Perkins, Hayley Jyde Peterson, Macayla Peterson, Ashton Petrey, Joshua Pijanowski, Spencer Poindexter, Olivia Prati, Darci Pulliam, Abigail Racicot, Gwendolyn Randall, Logan Rauk, Isabella Reed, James Reves, Chandra Reynolds, Alex Robinson, Joseph Robinson, Kalliesta Rodda, Sarah Rodriguez-Russell, Katherine Rolle, Kristopher Rosenbaum, Alexandria Rozinka, Mia Sandau, Zachary Sandau, Dylan Sandry, Nicholas Scally, Forrest Schackart, Alyssa Schaffer, Clayton Schmidt, Oshin Scoles-Coburn, James Seielstad, Dalyn Seipert, Lynell Shepherd, Wyatt Shinn, Raegan Shoupe, Anthony Silveira, Isaac Skillicorn, Chris Skogley, Donnfhlaidh Smith, Makayla Southwick, Devon Spaulding, Christopher Spruill, Kayla Steinmetz, Hattie Stevens, Sean Stineford, Benjamin Swanson, Mariah Swartz, Grasey Szwedkowicz, Brady Tabish, Logan Taylor, Tanner Taylor, Logan Thies, Kaitlyn Michelle Thompson, Jude Trotter, Christian Unger, Mason Van Vallis, Tsom Vang, Allissa Vernon, Jayden Vetter, David Walks, Abbegael Watson, Molly Weigel, Mika Westwolf, Kyle Whitmire, Thomas Wilber, Cylestte Williams, Reiss Wilson, Madison Wittkopp, Shayne Woods, Andrew Yule, Francesca Zavarelli, Haylee Zoller
Scholarships and awards
Aleksi Anderson: Emett and Johanna Anderson, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$12,000/four years.
Kylee Billingsley: Boe and Nicole Billingsley, parents. Missoula County 4-H Senior Ambassador; Missoula Future Farmers of America President; Montana 4-H Leaders Council Vice-President; Montana 4-H State Ambassador Council Representative; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$1,000; South Side Lions Scholarship-$1,500; Two-rivers 4-H Co-President.
Emma Blonda: Simona Blonda, parent. DECA Chapter President; DECA National Qualifier (3); DECA State Champion (2); National Honor Society; Speech and Debate Nationals First Alternate; Varsity Letter Award Tennis.
Sydney Brittain: Kari Brittain and Stuart Brittain; parents. Missoula 4-H Council Scholarship $750; Washington State University – Pullman Scholarship-$10,000.
Madeline Cawley: Patrick and Glenna Cawley, and Crystal Libby, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$6,000/four years; Varsity Letter Award Drama; Varsity Letter Award Taekwondo.
Cameron Christofferson: Chad and Erika Christofferson, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$6,000/four years.
Sierra Cornwell: Sheila Cornwell and Casey Cornwell, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$6,000/four years.
Elizabeth D′Amico: Tony and Holly D′Amico, parents. All-State Swimming; Health Science Academy Graduate; Missoula Prep Sports Network Athlete; National Honor Society.
Madison Edwards: Robert Edwards and Jill Brown, parents. Academic All-State Cross Country; Academic All-State Track; All-Conference Track; All-State Track; Most Valuable Player Mid-Distance Outdoor Track; National Honor Society; United States Air Force Academy Appointment (Full Ride); Varsity Letter Award Cross Country; Varsity Letter Award Indoor Track; Varsity Letter Award Track and Field.
Makenna Edwards: Robert Edwards and Jill Brown, parents. Academic All-State; All-Conference Track and Field; Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship-$88,000/four years; Carroll College Montana Advantage Scholarship-$36,624/four years; Eagle Scholar Award; Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year 2016; Gonzaga University Myrtle E. Woldson Scholarship $60,000/four years; Gonzaga University Trustee Scholarship-$88,000/four years; Montana State University Premier Scholarship $10,000/four years; Montana University System Honor Scholarship-$28,000/four years; Most Valuable Player Girls Distance Runner for Track and Field; National Honor Society; Varsity Letter Award Cross Country; Varsity Letter Award Track and Field.
Dayton Evans: Kris and Kristy Evans, parents. Academic All-State Football; Academic All-State Tennis; Academic All-State Wrestling; All-Conference Wrestling; University of Providence Wrestling Scholarship $12,000; Varsity Letter Award Football; Varsity Letter Award Tennis; Varsity Letter Award Wrestling.
Cassidy Farago: Ken and Cindy Farago, parents. All-Conference Tennis; Key Club Scholarship-$500; National Honor Society; Senior Class President; Sons and Daughters Scholarship-$20,000/four years.
Chastity Foote: Robert and Misty, parents. Academic All-State Basketball; Missoula Prep Athlete of the Week Girls Basketball; Missoula Prep Athlete Girls Basketball Offensive Most Valuable Player; Missoula Prep Athlete Girls Basketball All City Team; Rocky Mountain College Presidential Merit Award-$52,000/four years; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award. $6,000/four years; Varsity Letter Award Volleyball.
Chyanna Foote: Robert and Misty, parents. Academic All-State Softball; Academic All-State Volleyball; Carroll College Montana Advantage Scholarship $8,000/4 years; Carroll College Trustee Scholarship $78,000/4 years; Health Science Academy Graduate; Fuel Fitness Prep Athlete of the Week Volleyball; National Honor Society.
Brookie Gee: Dan and Honey Gee, parents. Academic All-State; All-Conference Tennis; Brigham Young University Scholarship-$5,790/two years; Foundation for Community Health Scholarship-$1,000; National Honor Society; Varsity Letter Award Cross Country; Varsity Letter Award Tennis.
Solange Holman: Phillip Holman M.D. and Sandra Kolbl-Holman Ph.D., parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$12,000/four years; Varsity Letter Award Drama.
Alexandra Lin: Kevin and Elizabeth Lin, parents. Bowdoin College Chamberlain Scholarship-$3,000; Carleton College Scholarship-$48,000/four years; Claremont McKenna College Scholarship; Grinnell College Founder Scholarship-$96,000/four years; Kenyon College Distinguished Academic Scholar-$60,000/four years; KPAX Montana Student of the Week; Mount Holyoke College 21st Century Scholarship-$100,000/four years; New York University Scholarship; Oberlin College John Frederick Oberlin Scholarship-$72,000/four years; President’s Service Award; Speech and Debate – Best Speaker; St. Olaf College Presidential Scholarship-$80,000/four years; Wellesley College Scholarship.
Alexis Matthews: Most Inspiring Student Award 2018.
TiLynn McGreevey: John and Mia McGreevey, parents. Academic All-State Basketball; Academic All-State Soccer; Carroll College Trustee Scholarship; Health Science Academy Graduate; National Honor Society.
Allison Mocabee: Jim and Tammy Mocabee, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$8,000/four years; University of Montana Washington Scholarship $3,000/four years.
Nicholas Mogensen: Joy Mogensen, parent. All-State Jazz Band; University of Montana Grizzly Marching Band Scholarship-$6,750/four years; University of Montana Music Talent Scholarship-$500.
Katlyn Morrison: Jon and Elizabeth Simpson, parents. Academic All-State Selection for Outstanding Achievement in Athletics and Academics; All-Star Honor Choir; Varsity Letter Award Wrestling Manager.
Macoy Perkins: Alana Perkins, parent. Academic All-State Soccer; Eagle Scholar Award; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$6,000/four years; Varsity Letter Award Soccer.
Macayla Peterson: Trevor and Amy Peterson, parents. Academic All-State; Clean Air and Healthy Homes Symposium 1st Place Presentation 2018; Florida Institute of Technology Panther Fund Academic Scholar-$72,000/four years; Grand Canyon University Presidential Scholarship-$32,000/four years; HOSA President; HOSA Montana State Conference Health Career Display 1st Place 2018; HOSA Montana State Conference Health Career Display 2nd Place 2017; HOSA State Conference Silver Medalist 2017; HOSA State Conference Gold Medalist 2018; IB Diploma Candidate; National Honor Society; The National Society of High Scholars; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$3,000; University of Montana Davidson Honors College.
Joshua Pijanowski: Curt and Cheri Pijanowski, parents. All-State Jazz Band; Health Science Academy Ambassador; Northern Ambassadors of Music; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award; University of Montana Marching Band Scholarship; University of Montana Music Scholarship; Varsity Letter Award Band; Varsity Letter Award Cross Country; Varsity Letter Award Speech and Debate.
Abigail Racicot: Timothy and Peggy Racicot, parents. Carroll College Parish Scholarship-$1,000; Carroll College Presidential Scholarship-$20,000/four years; National Honor Society; Speech and Debate State Champion; Thespian State Student Board Treasurer; Thespian Troupe President; Varsity Letter Award Speech and Debate.
Logan Rauk: Mary Brown and Terry Rauk, parents. Academic All-State Softball; All-Northwestern Choir; All-State Choir; Boise State University College of Arts and Sciences Department of Music-$72,256/four years; Kiwanis Scholarship-$500; National Honor Society; Varsity Letter Award Choir; Varsity Letter Award Softball.
Isabella Reed: Kristi Reed and John Reed, parents. All-Conference Track and Field; All-State Track and Field; Big Sky High School Track and Field Most Valuable Player; Eastern Oregon University Track and Field Scholarship – Tuition; Southwestern Oregon Track and Field Scholarship – Tuition; Spokane Community College Track and Field Scholarship; State Track and Field 3rd Place Pole Vault.
Katherine Rolle: James and Elizabeth Rolle, parents. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Athletic Grant-$18,000; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Presidential Scholarship-$68,000/four years; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Women of Excellence Scholarship-$20,000/four years; National Honor Society.
Dylan Sandry: Mike and Sandi Sandry, parents. Academic All-State Basketball; Academic All-State Football; Academic All-State Track; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$6,000/four years; National Honor Society; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$8,000/four years.
Lynell Shepherd: Dana and Raymond Kingfisher, parents. Western Native Voice –Voice of Change Award; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$4,000/four years.
Wyatt Shinn: Pete and Erin Shinn, parents. 2019 Wrestling Divisional Champion; 2019 Wrestling Hardest Worker; 2019 Wrestling Underdog Winner; Academic All-State Football; All-Conference Honorable Mention Wide Receiver; All-Conference Wrestling; All-State Wrestling; Big Sky High School Athlete of the Year Award; Football Coach Ek Award; Football Team Captain; Missoula 4-H Council Scholarship-$750; Montana State University Premier Scholarship- $1,000; Most Dedicated Wrestling Award; Most Improved Track Award; Shooting Champion in Archery and Shotgun; Student of the Week; Varsity Letter Award Wrestling.
Hattie Stevens: Tracylee and David Stevens, parents. Hofstra University Dean’s Scholarship-$14,000/four years; Indiana Tech Achievement Award-$12,000; Johnson and Wales University Presidential Academic Scholarship-$15,000/four years; Johnson and Wales University Culinary Essentials Scholarship-$4,000/four years; MMC Heritage Award-$250; MMC Talent Award-$350; Mount Marty College Academic Achievement Scholarship- $5,500/four years; Mount Marty College Archery Scholarship-$1,000/four years; National Society of High School Scholars; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$4,000/four years.
Sean Stineford: Jonathan and Debbie Stineford, Parents. Academic All-State Awards; All-Conference Track; All-State Jazz, All-State Orchestra; Cross Country Team Captain; Varsity Letter Award Band; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$8,000/4 years; University of Montana School of Music Scholarship-$10,500/four years.
Top Seniors
Aleksi Anderson
Parents: Johanna and Emett Anderson
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana Academic Achievement (MAA) Scholarship.
Future: study computer science at the University of Montana.
Emma Blonda
Parent: Simon Blonda.
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: DECA State Champion, two times; DECA National Qualifier, three times; Speech and Debate Nationals, first alternate; Montana Thespian; varsity tennis.
Future: study interior design and architecture at the University of Idaho.
Makenna Edwards
Parents: Rob Edwards and Jill Brown
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Myrtle E. Woldson Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Gonzaga Trustee Scholarship; Bishop Carroll Scholarship; Montana Advantage Scholarship.
Future: attend Gonzaga University; study pre-medicine and biochemistry and run cross country and track; "become a pediatric oncologist."
Brookie Gee
Parents: Dan and Honey Gee
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Foundation for Community Health Scholarship; Brigham Young University Financial Aid Office Scholarship.
Future: study nursing with a Spanish minor at Brigham Young University-Provo.
Katherine Rolle
Parents: James and Elizabeth Rolle
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Presidential and Women of Excellence Scholarships; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Athletic Scholarship, volleyball.
Future: major in mechanical engineering.
Information provided by Big Sky High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.