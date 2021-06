Big Sky High School

Scholarships and awards

Jayden Beed: Sabrina and Darren Beed, parents. BPA President; BPA State Qualifier; Carroll College Forensics/Debate Scholarship-$6,000/4 years; Carroll College Presidential Scholarship-$84,000/4 years; DECA National Qualifier (2 years); Lincoln-Douglas Debate All-State 2021; Lincoln-Douglas Debate 6th at State 2020; Lincoln-Douglas Debate 2nd at State 2021; Lincoln-Douglas Debate National Qualifier (2 years); National Honor Society; Speech and Debate Team Captain (3 years); Top 28 at the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Lincoln-Douglas Debate; University of Oregon Summit Scholarship-$40,000/4 years; University of Montana-Davidson Honors College Deans Leadership Scholarship Full Tuition Waiver+ $500 stipend/4 years; University of Montana UMAA Scholarship-$12,000/4 years.