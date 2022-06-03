 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bigfork High School

Top seniors

Nya Schara

Parents: Parka and Shawna Schara

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Regent Scholarship, Hawkins Scholarship, Soroptimist Scholarship

Future: Gonzaga University-Kinesiology

Elliot Sanford

Parents: Matthew Sanford and Amanda Shine

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Swan Lakers Scholarship, MUS Honors, MUS STEM Scholarship, Hawkins Scholarship

Future: Study of geo-sciences at University of Montana

Information provided by Bigfork High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete. 

