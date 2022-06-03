Top seniors
Nya Schara
Parents: Parka and Shawna Schara
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Regent Scholarship, Hawkins Scholarship, Soroptimist Scholarship
Future: Gonzaga University-Kinesiology
Elliot Sanford
Parents: Matthew Sanford and Amanda Shine
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Swan Lakers Scholarship, MUS Honors, MUS STEM Scholarship, Hawkins Scholarship
Future: Study of geo-sciences at University of Montana
Information provided by Bigfork High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.