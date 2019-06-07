Graduates
Audrey Abbott, Ava Andrews, Charles Barton, Johan Bencomo, Robert Benton, Hailey Boisvert, Alexandra Broughton, Shane Calbick, Remington Carie, Trey Christiaens, Payton Crawford, Hannah Crutsinger, Kyndall Eike, Anders Epperly, Jared Erlewine, Lane Foster, Ahna Fox, Brooke Fraley, Grant Gibson, Logan Gilliard, Isabelle Gomez, Belleza Goodson, Shalen Gray, Rakiah Grende, Brayden Haugan, Colton Hedley, Jacob Herd, Jeremy Herd, Cole Hider, Marissa Holman, Amada Hopkins, Kristen Hutz, Kawika Isaman, Benjamin Johnson, Makenna Johnson-Holman, Alicia Kalenak, James Kerr, Brenden King, Sean King, Madigan Kinslow, Natasha Lafever, Brody Lamar, Ryan McDonald, Logan McMann, Mackenzie Mischke, Michael Mischke, Anna Naylor, Jordan Nelson, Devinn Paine, Clayton Reichenbach, Colton Reichenbach, Zoe Reichner, Troy Saari, Jaclyn Saunders, Drew Schmidt, Luke Schmit, Heidi Schneller, Taylour Sellers, Randy Stultz, Luke Taylor, Jenica Thomson, Brayden Thorness, Anna Young.
Scholarships and awards
Audrey Abbott: Ortho Rehabilitation Scholarship; Flathead Valley Community College Honors Scholarship.
Charles Barton: Ralph Barton Memorial Scholarship.
Johan Bencomo: University of Montana Scholarship.
Hailey Boisvert: Horatio Alger Montana Scholarship; Whitefish Soroptimist Scholarship; Carroll College Trustee Scholarship.
Alexandra Broughton: Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Choctaw Higher Education Scholarship.
Payton Crawford: University of Montana Residence Scholarship.
Hannah Crutsinger: Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Soroptimist Scholarship; PEO Chapter BH Scholarship; Hawkins Scholarship.
Anders Epperly: Dennis Sharon Memorial Scholarship; -Mission Valley 3 on 3 Scholarship; Montana State University-Billings Yellowjacket Excellence Scholarship; Piecemakers Quilt Guild Scholarship.
Ahna Fox: Horatio Alger Montana Scholarship; DAR Good Citizen Scholarship; Montana High School Journalist of the Year Scholarship; University of Montana Broadcast Scholarship; Flathead Electric Scholarship; Hawkins Scholarship; Creston Elementary Scholarship; Flathead Valley Community College Top 10%.
Logan Gilliard: Flathead Valley Community College Top 10%.
Belleza Goodson: Flathead Electric Scholarship; Flathead Democratic Women Scholarship; Hawkins Scholarship; Bigfork Rotary Scholarship.
Rakiah Grende: Dennis Sharon Memorial Basketball Scholarship; Carroll College Basketball Scholarship and Academic Scholarship; Don K Scholarship.
Cole Hider: Montana Wilderness Association Scholarship; Bothe and Lauridsen “Make a Difference” Scholarship; University of Southern California Scholarship.
Amada Hopkins: Masonic Scholarship; Glacier Bank Scholarship.
Kristen Hutz: Horatio Alger National Scholarship; National PEO STAR Scholarship; Flathead Valley Community College Top 10%; Stony Brook Provostial Scholarship, Valedictorian Scholarship and Academic Program Scholarship.
Kawika Charles Isaman: Lionel Hampton School of Music Concert Scholarship; Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship; University of Idaho School of Music Scholarship; Stephen, Katherine, and Belko Scholarship; Bigfork Art and Cultural Center Scholarship.
Benjamin Johnson: Ardi Aiken Scholarship for the Performing Arts.
Alicia Kalenak: Masonic Scholarship.
Ryan Olson McDonald: Masonic Scholarship.
Logan McMann: Eagle Bend Junior Golf Scholarship.
Mackenzie Mischke: University of Montana Scholarship.
Anna Naylor: Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Soroptimist Scholarship; Hawkins Scholarship.
Jordan Nelson: Hawkins Scholarship; University of Montana Merit Scholarship.
Devinn Paine: PEO Chapter CI Scholarship; Hawkins Scholarship; Flathead Valley Community Running Start Scholarship.
Colton Reichenbach: Bigfork Rotary Scholarship.
Jaclyn Saunders: Flathead Valley Community College Top 10%; Chrysler and Gordon CPAs Scholarship; Wilhelm Wurst Flathead County Engineering Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Bigfork Chamber of Commerce Scholarship.
Drew Schmidt: University of Montana Scholarship.
Heidi Schneller: Hawkins Scholarship; Flathead Valley Community College Top 10%; University of Montana Merit Scholarship; Glacier Bank Scholarship.
Taylour Sellers: Scott Valley Memorial Scholarship; Whitworth University Scholarship.
Randy Stultz: Montana State University-Billings Yellowjacket Excellence Scholarship and Baseball Scholarship.
Luke Taylor: Flathead Electric Scholarship; Hawkins Scholarship; Flathead Valley Community College Top 10%.
Jenica Thomson: Hawkins Scholarship; ACES/Bigfork Children’s Theater Scholarship; Bigfork Chamber of Commerce Scholarship.
Anna Young: Flathead Valley Community College Top 10%; Eagle Bend Junior Golf Scholarship.
Top seniors
Ahna Fox
Parents: Eddy and Tanya Fox
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana High School Journalist of the Year; Flathead DAR Good Citizen Scholar; Montana Broadcasters Association Scholarship.
Future: study journalism at the University of Montana.
Jaclyn Saunders
Parents: Cheryl Saunders and Jack Saunders
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Wilhelm Wurst Flathead County Engineering Scholarship.
Future: study computer science; cheer on the Montana State University Cheer Team.
Heidi Schneller
Parents: Dan and Jill Schneller
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of Montana Merit Scholarship.
Future: major in communications.
Anya Young
Parents: Katya and Ron Young
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of Michigan Academic Scholarship.
Future: biochemistry.