Graduates
Kamryn Caye, Jaden Coston, Kaitlin Cox, William DeGrandpre, Allison Delaney, Nathan Delaney, Aubrey Doty, Tyrah Hammond, Aasha Johnson, Connor Koenig, Darien Liberty, Raegan Martin, Taylor Olsen, Packer Pearson, Rio Rivera, Landers Smith, Brock Tomllin, Teaira Truman, Garett Vaughan
Top Seniors
William DeGrandpre
Parents: Dave and Liberty DeGrandpre
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Blackfoot Scholarship; Mission Valley Elks Scholarship; Valley Banks Scholarship; Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship; Montana Wilderness Association Scholarship; Charlo Perpetual Scholarship: Adriana Johnson Memorial Scholarship; Rocky Mountain Twist Scholarship.
Future: forestry.
Allison Delaney
Parents: Stan and Shari Delaney
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Blackfoot Scholarship; Mission Valley Elks Scholarship; Ken Rohrenbach Memorial Scholarship; Youth Serve Montana Scholarship; IOOF Scholarship.
Future: study elementary education at Montana State University.
Taylor Olsen
Parents: Greg and Tracy Olsen
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Rosemary Miller Memorial Scholarship; Montana Wilderness Association Scholarship; Adriana Katylea Johnson Memorial Scholarship.
Future: study nursing.
Information provided by Charlo High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.