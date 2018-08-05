School is right around the corner. Are you looking for after school care or new child care arrangements as the end of summer care approaches? It is important to look early, places are filling up. Contact Child Care Resources for help finding new arrangements or to see if you qualify for a child care scholarship at 406-728-6446. Or go online at childcareresources.org.
***
Southgate Mall will hold its first annual “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive through Aug. 20. Bring in your donation of new school supplies and join in the mission to equip local kids with all the things they need to go back to school. School supplies will be distributed through Missoula County Public Schools.
Community members are asked to participate by donating new school supplies and backpacks. Suggested items for donation include binders, colored pencils, composition books, construction paper, erasers, glue sticks, notebooks, pencils, pens, pocket folders, spiral notebooks and backpacks. A detailed list of suggested donation items is available at ShopSouthgate.com. Items can be delivered to the yellow bus near Clock Court inside Southgate Mall during normal mall hours.