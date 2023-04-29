It’s completely sickening and heartbreaking. It seems there’s a new shooting daily somewhere in the country. In our own backyard Hellgate High School was recently on lockdown for a reported gun in or near the school. We have accepted life in a culture of violence where assault weapons may be carried legally in many States, background checks may or may not happen, illegal guns proliferate on the streets and pour across the border while our elected leaders are unwilling to say or do anything for fear of causing offense or losing power.

The Second Commandment for Jews and Christians is unambiguous in its condemnation of idolatry and the explicit commandment not to serve idols. Most of us today do not have little statues of gods that we worship, but the Second Commandment is much more subtle and expansive in its understanding of human deviance and proclivities for worship: Idolatry includes excessive devotion and reverence for a person or a thing. The absolute unwillingness to address the danger and violence of living in today’s Shooting Gallery U.S.A. and avoidance of the subject at every level of government by both political parties is a form of idolatry of the Second Amendment and the place of guns: Columbine happened in 1999, Sandy Hook 2012 and the mayhem continues!

When our love of the right to carry guns wherever and whenever we wish is more important than the lives of our children and the safety of our streets, it’s way past time for people of faith to examine their relationship with the Second Commandment and the Second Amendment.