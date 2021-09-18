Community of Faith: A harvest festival

On Monday evening, the Jewish season of Sukkot, or Festival of Booths, begins. I’m always enriched by participating in the ceremonies and holy seasons of other faith traditions. They enhance and deepen my own spiritual journey. I used to work for a Jewish congregation in Alabama and enjoyed the enthusiasm of the congregation in building a temporary latticework structure, a Sukkah, in the Temple grounds at Sukkot. The congregation decorated the little hut with paper chains, gourds and flowers, the roof was covered with greenery, through which the stars would still be visible, and for the whole week of Sukkot there would be meals, prayers, shaking of the lulav and etrog1 in the Sukkah.

Sukkot is a holiday that gives thanks for the harvest, recalling 40 years of wandering of the people of Israel in the wilderness following the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai when they had little shelter and were dependent on the grace of G-d for their preservation and protection. So, to this day the Jewish people remind themselves of the contingency and fragility of life by building their make-shift Sukkahs, or booths, remembering that in the journey through our own wilderness time we too are dependent on the presence of the Holy One in our lives.