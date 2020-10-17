Community of Faith: Connection

Recently, the two of us spent most of a day in an ongoing fight. We found ourselves near the day’s end sitting around the kitchen table. At that point, we had reached an impasse. In the space of disconnection between us, our youngest daughter walked up full of six-year-old joy. She smiled a missing-tooth smile and said, “I love you, Mommy. You are my favorite person in the whole world, and I love being with you.” Both of us were undone by her kindness. Somehow, she was able to enter a moment of disconnection with love and help reconnect the two of us through her love.

The reality is that the human heart has not had time to catch up to the new normal we now live in. Hoping to understand, to cope, to connect with each other, we find ourselves rather behind screens, isolated in homes, and extremely lonely. This loneliness causes much distress, which turns the focus of our identity inward while we are trying to care for our most basic of needs. When this happens, we do not look to see all of those around us. We respond as a wounded animal who has not received proper care: we whimper, we howl, we cry out for something the depths of our souls that we need so desperately. We turn against one another, screaming to feel heard, to feel wanted, to feel valued, to be loved. Our anger response cuts to the core as we continue to wonder what is missing, what has been lost. We fill the gap with food, with TV, with exercise, with gardens, with interrupted facetime and zoom calls. We are a lonely people. We are lonely and isolated, and we are aching for our most basic of needs to be met.