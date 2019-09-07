There is a wonderful term in Ignatian Spirituality that truly speaks to our times. This term is the Magis and there is no mistake that in 1995 the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius found me and I was introduced to this idea, to the Magis, and how it deepened my experience of family and faith. Magis is a Latin term which suggests that we should always proceed in a way conducive to the greater service of God and the universal good. It is a call within our creaturehood to the more, the better, the greater, for God, not for self-gain and looking back this had been a part of my upbringing from the beginning. I come from a long line of women who know how to cook and how to pray. I am a purebred, 100% Pole. Through the years I have learned the richness of the Polish culture. We are known for hardy meals and rosary beads. Growing up, my life seemed to revolve around the seasons of the Church and there were always foods that went along with celebrations and holy day festivities. Through the years and through the traditions of my family, I have come to embrace a people of great faith and hope; a people who knew the importance of feeding the body and soul; a people who seemed to know the deep and abiding importance of hospitality, that is, a generosity of spirit and sacred devotion. As I have journeyed with Ignatian Spirituality it has become most clear that the Magis, the desire for the more, the universal good, is an invitation to the fullness of hospitality of self first and then extended to others.
Recently, I found a definition of “radical hospitality.” It stated that essential and far-reaching acts of hospitality are those which welcome the stranger both without and within, recognizing that when I make space inside my heart for the unclaimed parts of myself, those parts I would just as soon avoid or deny, parts I don’t really like, I am able to cultivate compassion and the ability to accept those broken places in others with more compassion because I am more aware of my own shortcomings and failings. It is an opening of the deepest places within our being, the consequence being a fuller, more loving relationship with one’s self, our good and gracious God and all of creation.
There is a poem called “The Guest House” by the poet Rumi. It expresses this so well:
This being human is a guest house.
Every morning a new arrival.
A joy, a depression, a meanness,
some momentary awareness comes as an unexpected visitor.
Welcome and entertain them all!
Even if they're a crowd of sorrows,
who violently sweep your house empty of its furniture,
still, treat each guest honorably.
He may be clearing you out for some new delight.
The dark thought, the shame, the malice,
meet them at the door laughing, and invite them in.
Be grateful for whoever comes, because each has been sent as a guide from beyond.
To respond in loving service — hospitality — first to self and then to the other...this is our invitation into the Magis.