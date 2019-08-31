The world changed in 1968. Martin and Bobby were assassinated, humans orbited the moon, and Ray Maiser moved to Great Falls. Fr. Ray Maiser, “the hippy priest,” came from San Francisco to serve ordinary Catholics in my home town. He didn’t look like a hippy. At 38, he was a slight man with short hair, a kind smile and a soft eye. Horse people know what this means. A soft eye is a good sign of an untroubled horse for whom humans are not scary. Humans were not scary to Ray, at all. He shared the same welcome with crew cuts and long hairs, the faithful and the skeptic. Ray was so radically open-hearted that some folks in Great Falls were a little scared of him, though.
Maybe you had to be there. How can I describe the man who became my spiritual father, so that y’all can catch a glimpse of his holiness — that is, his humanity? I have to try, because Ray died in July at 88, and for 50 years he shared the spirit of Christ with me. He even showed the spirit of Christ to me when I hated God. And that made all the difference.
I met Fr. Ray when I was a sophomore at Great Falls High. My doubles partner was his parishioner, so Ray became a regular at our tennis matches, rooting for us — and for the other team as well. Then he came over to my house to invite me to a Catholic retreat, the Search, and to cajole my parents to sign on. Back then, such things weren’t done. But Ray was a called and ordained door opener. At Search this nice Lutheran girl learned that it’s easier to be forgiven than get permission. Who knew?
Fast forward a few years. My dad got really sick when I was away at college. Our Lutheran pastor hardly ever visited. But Fr. Ray and his pal Fr. Mac were there, faithful and funny and tender. We were not their people. We were not their responsibility. But they were there. When dad died, they were there. When my Lutheran pastor gave the worst funeral sermon ever, Ray consoled us all.
You have free articles remaining.
Wounded, bereft, confused, I got really mad at my pastor and God and the church, and concluded that I’d been lied to forever. I left church and railed at God and tried my best to become an atheist. But one thing didn’t make sense: how could Ray be part of this mess? How could this Great Heart be a Christian, and an official one at that?
Ray was my slender thread to God. He didn’t argue or persuade. He simply kept on showing up. Slowly I emerged from anguish. Ray stood by. Faith was born again. I sensed a call and went to seminary. Ray celebrated. When I was ordained, Ray laid his hands on my head, another act that just wasn’t done. He gleefully gave me the letter from his bishop urging him not to.
It’s been a lifetime of friendship with this subversive friend of Jesus. We need more like him these days. Thank you, Ray. Well done, good and faithful servant.