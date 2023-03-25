I used to wonder about the insistence on the number 40, which appears so often in biblical stories: Noah in his ark, tossing on the chaotic waters for 40 days and nights, the people of Israel wandering in the wilderness for 40 years, the prophet Jonah’s warning to the people of Nineveh that they faced destruction in 40 days, to name just a few instances of the recurrence of the number 40. Across the world, Christians are observing the 40 days of Lent in remembrance of Jesus’ time of temptation in the wilderness.

When Christians hear the number 40 in reference to biblical stories, they mostly assume it means a long but indeterminate length of time. However, the number 40 has a deeper and much richer significance than merely a long time. A rabbi I used to work for explained that the people of Israel in ancient times counted the time of human gestation as 40 phases of the moon rather than the nine months we currently calculate as the length of pregnancy. The Jewish people still observe a lunar calendar for their liturgical, sacred ceremonies.

When we understand the 40 days of Lent as a time of spiritual pregnancy, we should not be surprised at being uncomfortable, that it takes longer than we want, we’re changing shape and we can’t yet see the face of that which is being born. People often decide to give up certain practices for Lent as a penitential discipline, however, the image of pregnancy seems to offer a much richer image of how we might use this time.

Post-COVID, many of us are aware that a world we knew is past, and we’re not yet clear on what future is being born. This is where it’s helpful to imagine a time of pregnancy. What still embryonic possibility needs our care and protection till it matures? How will we curb our impatience in an angry fast-forward time? How will we nourish the future we haven’t yet seen? These are some of the questions this season of Lent is asking me.