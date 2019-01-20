Consumer Direct Care Network Hospice is offering a four week, eight session Hospice volunteer training from Feb. 5-28.
Training occurs on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hospice office at 100 Consumer Direct Way.
Training covers Hospice care and philosophy, the volunteer’s role, family dynamics, physical and emotional aspects of death and dying, grief and bereavement. The training prepares volunteers to be an integral part of the hospice support team and provide an extra level of care and comfort for patients and their families. Individual training is also available.
For information contact Lou Ann Crowley, volunteer coordinator, at 541-1800 or 369-5863.
***
"Buried in Treasures," a workshop that addresses hoarding behavior, will begin Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 Brooks St.
The workshop is about more than clutter; it includes overcoming challenges, increasing motivation, reducing acquiring, prioritizing and celebrating choices.
This program offers a 16-week course that is based on the book "Buried In Treasures." The Buried in Treasures group is for people who would like to learn tips on how to de-clutter and stop over-acquiring with people who know what it’s like. Each week we will have a discussion around a specific skill, followed by the completion of challenging and rewarding exercises. Individual progress, challenges, successes, and goals are also monitored throughout the 16 weeks.
Participants are expected to commit to attending all the sessions as well as to participate actively.
Registration is required. Call 440-666-9326 or email kefconsulting@gmail.com for more information. A virtual class is also available — call or email for information.