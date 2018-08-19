A disabled woman with low socio-economic status is in need of $25 in order to obtain a copy of her birth certificate. If you can help, please contact Skye Summers with Winds of Change Mental Health Center at ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-366-6909.
A young, low income mother is in need of financial assistance for car insurance in order to transport her two young children. If you can help, please contact Skye Summers at Winds of Change at 406-366-6909 or email at ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com.
A low income elderly woman caring for her disabled son needs a couch and recliner. If you are able to donate one or both of these, or donate financially, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 247 or email cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.