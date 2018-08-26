NAMI Missoula will offer its free, 12-session "Family-to-Family" course beginning Tuesday evening, Sept. 4. "Family to Family" is for family, significant others and friends of people living with mental illness. It is a designated evidenced-based program that significantly improves the coping and problem-solving abilities of the people closest to an individual living with a mental health condition. The course is taught by NAMI-trained family members who have been there, and includes presentations, discussion and interactive exercises.
Class space for "Family to Family" is limited; pre-registration is required. For information or registration, contact Bev at 542-0236.