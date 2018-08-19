Bethel Baptist Church, 1601 S. Sixth St. W., plans a free clothing event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21.
Choose from a variety of quality new and gently worn clothing for men, women, teens, children and infants including baby, toddler and kids clothes; casual and professional clothes; skirts, dresses, blouses and blazers; pants, slacks, jeans, carpis, shorts; coats, vests, sweaters, jackets; back to school clothes; men's shirts, suits, pants and T-shirts; boots, shoes, purses and belts; socks, undergarments; bedding, packs, computer bags.
The Clothes Closet is open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each Tuesday. For more information, call 406-721-2780.
***
A Back to School Wellness Fair will be held from 10 am. to 2 p.m. at Linderman Elementary in Polson. The fair includes school supplies give away; bicycle and helmet give away; bicycle safety course; health and dental screenings; water safety; suicide prevention and mental health resources. There will also be a baby box drive and personal care bag drive.
Fore more information, contact First United Methodist Church, 406-883-6161 or pastor@polsonumc.org.
***
If you or a loved one is battling cancer and interested in whole person care — including physical, spiritual, and emotional well-being — learn about the Montana Cancer Center’s EMBERS program and join the EMBERS team to discover how this program serves the needs of cancer patients across Western Montana.
The next Education Series class will cover "Cancer & Transitions." The class is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 at St. Patrick Hospital Conference Center 2. This class is free and open to anyone who has an interest in whole person care for cancer patients.
The EMBERS program is a comprehensive supportive services program within the Montana Cancer Center. Our program includes a social worker, counselor, dietitian, and patient navigator. Visit http://mtcancer.com/ for more information.
***
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a program that awards $25,000 grants to 40 charitable causes across the country. The application process for the Neighborhood Assist program is lengthy and competitive, with State Farm dwindling down 2,000 applications to 200. But in the end, the public votes to select 40 causes out of the 200 to each receive a $25,000 grant. This year, Habitat for Humanity of Missoula (HtHM) applied for the Neighborhood Assist program and after beating out 1,800 other applicants, Habitat is now the only applicant from Montana to be competing for a winning top 40 spot and $25,000. But now it is up to all of us to come together and vote for HtHM to ensure that $25,000 is put into the Missoula community and used for local Montanan families.
Each year, Habitat for Humanity of Missoula partners with eligible Missoula families to provide safe, decent, and affordable homes for those living in substandard housing.
Every year, the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program benefits educational, safety, and community development causes across the US.
To vote go to neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2011284 or facebook.com/events/219884122041740.
If you are a U.S. resident and 18 or older you can vote for Habitat up to 10 times a day each day through Friday, Aug. 24.