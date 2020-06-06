Frenchtown High School

Libby Diller: Amanda and Reuben Diller, parents. PLUS Foundation Elizabeth Everson Seyler & Mary Quayle Bradley Scholarship; Academic Scholarship-$12,000.

MiKaela Field: Nicole and Eli Field, parents. University of Utah Academic Excellence Scholarship-$30,000, renewable; Foundation for Community Health Scholarship-$1,000; Montana University System Scholarship-$5,000, renewable; Montana University System STEM Scholarship-$1,000, renewable; Key Club Scholarship-$250.

Isabella Garrard: Che and Tonia Garrard, parents. University of Montana MT Academic Achievement Scholarship-$2,500; Job Service Employers’ Council “Back on Track” Scholarship-$3,000; Betty Thisted Scholarship to the University of Montana-$1,000; FEA (Frenchtown Education Association) Scholarship-$500.

Marley Glessner: Katie Racicot and Scotty Glessner, parents. Trail West Bank-$500; Back on Track-$3,000; Steven Cyr Memorial-$800; Ellen Shields Memorial-$7,250; MSUB Excellence Scholarship-$750; MSUB Athletic Track and Field-$1,500.