Frenchtown High School

Graduates
Claire Bagnell, Cade Baker, Zack Baker, Abigail Baldwin, Layne Bauer, Sydney Bennett, Jake Bibler, Corbin Bloom, Tiana Bolles, Luc Boudreaux, Mary Brown, Shae Brown, Brennan Burns, Christine Caudill, Jessica Caudill, Olivia Channer, Madison Chesnut, Ulia Chinikaylo, Aryssa Clark, Olivia Cornwell, Dean Crepeau, Vivian Cummins, Aidan Cyr, Libby Diller, Walker Dyer, Colby Emmons, MiKaela Field, Marissa Fortney, Isabella Garrard, Marley Glessner, Savanna Goodman, Morgan Gow, Adeline Gurr, Hallie Habeck, Rebecca Haggerty Hatch, Hannah Hansen, Caroline Hardy, Sarah Hibbard, John Hill, Hannah Hoffee, James Hughes, Tate Jones, Margaret Kaiser, Francesca Kelly, Konner King, Hans Klette, Kara Klietz, Lindsey Knight, Sophie Kolb, Creighton Kuhl, Isaac Lange, Benjamin Larson, Madison LaTray, Dawson Leishman, Dylan Lewis, Grace Linton, Annie Martello, Benjamin Martello, Jasmine McClure, Kehla McClurg, Cassandra Miller, Faith Mobley, Madiah Morin, Kong Cheng Moua, Tianna Moua, Faleace Nanini, Luke Nickelson, Colton O'Brien, Emilie Paasch, Kaidan Palmer, Dylan Perrine, Jaden Perry, Makenzie Perry, Kolby Peterson, Cyandra Puccinelli, Carson Pyron, Mason Pyron, Jack Ramer, Charity Rebich, Faith Rebich, Hope Rebich, Dominick Rinauro, Douglas Robert, Kaiden Romney, Hank Rugg, Erik Ruttenbur, Tyler Schmautz, Kiya Shelton, Sayda Staber, Von Stevens, Madalyn Teagle, Cory Thompson, Adalynn Tode, Daniel Tode, Brady Weber, Tatianna Wells, Lydia West, Jaidin White, Caroline Winsor, Trinity Zachariasen, Colter Zandi, Aubrie Zohner
Scholarships and awards
Claire Bagnell: Ryan and Desiree Bagnell, parents. MSUB Chancellor’s Excellence Award-$16,000; MSUB Yellowjacket Excellence Scholarship-$1,000; Missoula Electric Scholarship-$1,000; Bishop Carroll Scholarship- $22,000; Montana Advantage Scholarship-$2,000; Key Club Scholarship-$250; Missoula County 4-H Council-$1,000.
Cade Baker: Jeff and Bobbi Baker, parents. Basketball Scholarship-$4,455, renewable.
Layne Marie Bauer: Brittney and Eric Bauer, parents. Softball Scholarship-$7,000, renewable; Carroll College Merit-$19,000, renewable; Federal Work Study-$2,500, renewable.
Mary Brown: Susan and Rick Brown, parents. Music Scholarships for Piano, Percussion, and Wind Symphony-$9,320; Whitworth University Scholarships-$22,300; Campus Visit Scholarship-$1,000.
Ulia Chinikaylo: Anatoliy and Maria Chinikaylo, parents. MUS STEM Scholarship-$1,000, renewable; Foundation for Community Health 2020 Healthcare Scholarship-$2,500; Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$2,500, renewable.
Vivian Cummins: Robert and Rachel Cummins, parents. Dean’s Leadership Scholarship (University of Montana)- $5,352+$500 stipend, renewable; Montana University System Scholarship-$5352 at UM, renewable; STEM Scholarship-$1000 first year, $1,500 second and third year, $2000 fourth year, renewable.
Libby Diller: Amanda and Reuben Diller, parents. PLUS Foundation Elizabeth Everson Seyler & Mary Quayle Bradley Scholarship; Academic Scholarship-$12,000.
MiKaela Field: Nicole and Eli Field, parents. University of Utah Academic Excellence Scholarship-$30,000, renewable; Foundation for Community Health Scholarship-$1,000; Montana University System Scholarship-$5,000, renewable; Montana University System STEM Scholarship-$1,000, renewable; Key Club Scholarship-$250.
Isabella Garrard: Che and Tonia Garrard, parents. University of Montana MT Academic Achievement Scholarship-$2,500; Job Service Employers’ Council “Back on Track” Scholarship-$3,000; Betty Thisted Scholarship to the University of Montana-$1,000; FEA (Frenchtown Education Association) Scholarship-$500.
Marley Glessner: Katie Racicot and Scotty Glessner, parents. Trail West Bank-$500; Back on Track-$3,000; Steven Cyr Memorial-$800; Ellen Shields Memorial-$7,250; MSUB Excellence Scholarship-$750; MSUB Athletic Track and Field-$1,500.
Morgan Gow: Michael and Katherine Park, parents. Carroll College Presidential Scholarship-$20,000, renewable, 4 years; Carroll College MT Advantage Scholarship-$8,500; renewable, 4 years; Foundation for Community Health 2020 Scholarship-$1,000, nonrenewable; Kids’ Chance of Montana Scholarship-$3,500, renewable.
Hallie Habeck: Brett and Janell Habeck, parents. Bondurant Family Memorial Scholarship-$500; Spokane Falls Community College Softball Scholarship-$1,742.
Sarah Hibbard: Tom and Debbie Hibbard, parents. Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$2,000, renewable; Muralt Scholarship-$1000; Betty Thisted Scholarship to the University of Montana-$500.
Maggie Kaiser: Kendall and Erin Kaiser, parents. Freshman Honors Scholarship-$2,000; MUS Stem Scholarship-$1,000, renewable.
Kara Klietz: Bahne and Todd Klietz, parents. Southwestern Oregon Community College Golf Athletic Scholarship-$4,320; Art and Toni Poole Scholarship-$2,000.
Lindsey Knight: David and Phoebe Knight, parents. Distinguished Cougar Award-$11,000/year; UPS Foundation National Merit Scholarship-$2,500/year; Key Club Scholarship-$250.
Sophie Kolb: Robin and Peter Kolb, parents. MSU Premier Scholarship-$2,500; MUS Stem Scholarship-$1,000; Clearwater Credit Union Scholarship-$1,000; NHS Scholarship-$500.
Dawson Leishman: Debbie and Jason Leishman, parents. Dixie State Non-Residential Founders Scholarship-$9,200.
Benjamin Domenic Martello III: Emily and Ben Martello, parents. Prescott College Change Maker Scholarship- $16,000, all 4 years.
Jasmine McClure: Beth and Boun Moua and Chris McClure, parents. Bishop Scholarship-$22,000; Talking Saints- $1,500.
Emilie Paasch: Becky and Scott Paasch, parents. Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$1,500, renewable; Betty Thisted Scholarship to the University of Montana- $500.
Kolby Peterson: Jon and Dawn Peterson, parents. Marcus Daly Silver Tuition Waiver Scholarship-$2,853.48 per academic year.
Charity Rebich: Kim and Paul Rebich, parents. Montana Academic Achievement-$1,500/year.
Hope Rebich: Paul and Kim Rebich, parents. Missoula Lodge No. 13 A.F & A.M-$1,500; Betty Thisted Scholarship to the University of Montana-$500; Frenchtown Valley Kiwanis Club Leadership Scholarship-$500.
Kaiden Romney: Clint Romney and Jami FitzGerald, parents. Montana University System Scholarship-tuition based; Montana University System STEM Scholarship- tuition based; Men's Track and Field Scholarship-$6,000.
Maddie Teagle: Paul and Teresa Teagle, parents. PLNU Trustee’s Scholarship-$15,000/year; Foundation for Community Health Scholarship-$1,000; Montana Youth Soccer Association Scholarship-$500; Key Club Scholarship-$250.
Adalynn Tode: Andrew and Augila Tode, parents. Missoula College Staff Family Member Half Price Tuition.
Brady Weber: Connie and Matt Weber, parents. Chancellor’s Priority-$500; Marcus Daly Gold Tuition Wavier-$5,700, renewable for 4 years; MUS Stem Scholarship-$1,000, renewable for 4 years.
Lydia West: John and Barbra West, parents. MSU Provost Scholarship-$32,000; MUS Honors Scholarship-$28,000; Montana STEM Scholarship-$6,000; Rose-Hulman Merit Scholarships-$27,000; Chauncey-Rose Scholarship-$10,000, renewable; Rose-Hulman National Merit Scholarship-$2,000, renewable; Key Club Scholarship-$250.
Caroline Winsor: Molly and Jeff Winsor, parents. Montana Academic Achievement-$1,000.
Trinity Zachariasen: Barbara Hoskinson, parent. Premier Scholarship, $1500.
Colter Zandi: Steve and Karin Zandi, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship.
Top Seniors
Claire Bagnell
Parents: Ryan and Desiree Bagnell
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: MSUB Chancellor’s Excellence Award; MSUB Yellowjacket Excellence Scholarship; Missoula Electric Scholarship; Bishop Carroll Scholarship; Montana Advantage Scholarship; Frenchtown Key Club Scholarship; Frenchtown National Honors Society Scholarship; Missoula County 4-H Scholarship.
Future: study English.
Olivia Channer
Ulia Chinikaylo
Parents: Anatoliy and Maria Chinikaylo
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: MUS STEM Scholarship; Foundation for Community Health 2020 Healthcare Scholarship Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship.
Future: respiratory therapy.
MiKaela Field
Parents: Nicole and Eli Field
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of Utah Academic Excellence Scholarship; Foundation for Community Health Scholarship; Montana High School Mathematics Award-2019; Mattress Firm Student of the Week; Frenchtown High School Valedictorian; Academic All-State for both Softball and Soccer.
Future: major in biology and psychology at the University of Utah; attend medical school.
Maddie Teagle
Parents: Paul and Teresa Teagle
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Foundation for Community Health Scholarship; Montana Youth Soccer Association Scholarship; PLNU Trustee’s Scholarship.
Future: "I plan to attend Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, California to study nursing and play soccer at the collegiate level."
Lydia West
Parents: John and Barbra West
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Honors Scholarship; Montana STEM Scholarship; MSU Provost Scholarship; Chauncey-Rose Scholarship; Rose-Hulman National Merit Scholarship; National Merit Scholarship Recipient; Candidate for National Presidential Scholars Program; Elks Student of the Month.
Future: Majoring in chemical engineering at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Aubrie Zohner
Parents: Dave and Jean Zohner
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Montana’s STEM Scholarship; Montana State University Premium Scholarship.
Future: pre-medical sciences.
Information provided by Frenchtown High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!