Frenchtown High School

Graduates
Isabella Aaseng, Jace Adams, Megan Anciaux, Harper Armitage, Tel Arthur, Rylee Belcourt, Grace Bintz, Chelsea Blanchard, Nicholai Blanchard, Aidan Boller, Taylor Brayton, Tahj Bundy, Keiran Burns, Dianne Buster, Austin Christensen, Lauren Demmons, Benton Duhame, Amanda Duran, Madelyn Eggers, Alyssa Ellis, Ender Evans, Brandon Finley, Jameson George, Henry Gibbs, John Gohrick, Catherine Gustin, Caleb Harrison, Wyatt Hayes, Hayden Heidemann, Dylan Hicks, Jake Hinrichs, Khasidy Hodge, Jake Houlihan, Dylan Hurt, Naomi Hutchings, Jeffrey Jacobs, Shayna Johnson, Dylon Kominek, Adam Krause, Claudia Krause, Kamrin Lane, Kaia Larson, Skyla Lewis, Courtney Logan, Brody Marcure, Landon Marcus, Alecsander Marini, Lyndsey McGowan, Naomi Mercer, Joseph Messerlie, Steven Metcalf, Shelby Miotke, Katie Monaghan, Tsheej Moua, Lindsay Ockler, Rachel Paasch, Justin Perino, Kylie Plakke, Isobel Pollock, Jonathan Pottruff, Haley Ray, Genesis Rebich, Duncan Richardson, Rae Richardson, Meghan Rivera, Mason Rusek, Sakura Sakai, Jadyn Scheffer, Julia Selin, Kyle Sharbono, Carson Shepard, Abigail Sherwood, Braydon Simpson, Elizabeth Skillman, Shelby Smith, Canyon Smith-Shope, Charlo Rhen Sorrell, Gwendolyn Stanley, Kyla Stark, Cole Stenerson, Landen Stewart, Mira Tanner, Cassidy Thorn, David Toavs, Elijah Warner, John Warner, Taylor Watt, Cole Westrom, Skye White, Skylar Wiese, Carson Wilcox, Brennen Williams, Dylan Williams
Scholarships and awards
Harper Armitage: Erik and Amber Armitage, parents. All-Conference and All-State golf, junior and senior year; Golf Scholarship-$2,000.
Rylee Belcourt: Nick and Shelly Belcourt, parents. Montana Farm Bureau Scholarship-$1,000; Blackfoot Phone Company Scholarship-$1,000.
Grace Bintz: Jennifer Barney and Peter Bintz, parents. Elks Student of the Month; All Conference for Golf; Academic Letters; Athletic and Academic Certificates; Missoula Electric Cooperative-$500; TrailWest Bank Scholarship- $1,000; Key Club Scholarship-$400; Student Council Scholarship-$300; American Indian Education Foundation-$2,000 (renewable).
Taylor Brayton: Mike and Amanda Brayton, parents. Hamel Scholarship-$650.
Keiran Burns: David Burns and Gwen Marquis, parents. High Honor Roll; Premier Scholarship-$2,500; Montana STEM Scholarship-$1,000.
Lauren Demmons: Jen and Chris Demmons, parents. Montana University System Honor Scholarship-$5,000, 4-year renewable; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$3,000, 4-year renewable; Montana STEM Scholarship-$1,000 for 1st year, $1,500 for 2nd and 3rd year, and $2,000 for. 4th year; Oredigger Excellence Scholarship-$5,750, 4-year renewable.
Madelyn Eggers: Autum Schmill and Travis Eggers, parents. Elks Student of the Month; Outstanding Sophomore of the Year; The Montana High School Mathematics Award; University of Providence Presidential Scholarship-$13,000 renewable; Frenchtown Hamilton Physical Therapy Scholarship-$1,000 non-renewable.
Wyatt Hayes: Kara and Shaun Dombrosky, parents. Second Team All-Conference Basketball Sophomore year.
Khasidy Hodge: Josiah and Brook Hodge, parents. Academic All-State in Softball; Frenchtown Student of the Month March 2020; Elks Student of the Month December 2020; 2021 Coca-Cola Scholar Semifinalist State and National Recognition; Dakota Wesleyan University Randall Scholarship- $21,000, renewable; Dakota Wesleyan University Softball Scholarship-$1,000, renewable; Dakota Wesleyan University Youth Ministry Scholarship-$1,000, renewable; Dakota Wesleyan University Methodist Recognition Award-$1,000, renewable; Frenchtown Key Club Scholarship-$400; Frenchtown Historical Society Scholarship-$500; Frenchtown Teachers Association Scholarship-$500.
Jeffrey Jacobs: Steve and Rachel Jacobs, parents. Academic All-State; All-State soccer; First Team All-Conference soccer and track; Second Team All-Conference soccer; Bronc Award (basketball); Merit Scholarship-$750 per year.
Naomi Mercer: Dawn and Tex Mercer, parents. Homecoming Royalty (Sophomore year); Academic Award (Freshman year).
Lindsay Ockler: Shad and Jodi Ockler, parents. Academic Letter recipient (3 times); Missoula Lodge 13 Scholarship-$1,000; full gymnastics athletic scholarship to Southeast Missouri State University for 4 years-$90,000.
Rachel Paasch: Scott and Becky Paasch, parents. Most Improved Award (basketball); University of Montana Academic Scholarship-$1,500.
Kylie Plakke: Shawn and Chandra Plakke, parents. High Honor roll 3 years (Superior); Student in Good Standing 3 years (Superior); Founders Gold Tuition Scholarship-$6,000 per year.
Isobel Pollock: Beth and Kevin Pollock, parents. Scholastic Art and Writing Award; High Honors; Presidential Service Award; Lincoln Douglas State Champion; Premier Scholarship-$2,500; Montana STEM Scholarship-$1,000.
Haley Ray: Tim and Heather Ray, parents. University of Montana Academic Merit Scholarship-$3,000, renewable.
Genesis Rebich: Kimberly and Paul Rebich, parents. FCCLA 2nd Place National Qualifier; Masonic Scholarship-$1,000; University of Montana-$2,000.
Duncan Richardson: Denielle and Casey Richardson, parents. Elks Student of the Month; Frenchtown High School Heisman Award; chosen to represent Western Montana in East/West Shrine Game; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$1,000; Carroll College Trustee Scholarship-$20,000; Carroll College Football Scholarship-$15,000; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$1,000; STEM Scholarship-$6,000; MPPA Foundation Scholarship-renewable; Montana Tech Oredigger Achievement Scholarship-$1,000; Montana Tech Football Scholarship-$14,500; Missoula Southside Lions 4-H Senior Scholarship-$1,000.
Kyle Sharbono: Sally and Roger Sharbono, parents. Special Olympics Varsity Letter.
Abigail Mary Sherwood: Sherry Clark and Daniel Sherwood, parents. Elks Student of the Month; two time Prep-Athlete of the Week; Salutatorian; Steven Cyr Memorial Scholarship-$800; DAR Good Citizens Scholarship Contest-$150; Bondurant Family Memorial Scholarship-$500; Youth Serve Montana Scholarship-$1,000; Muralt Family Foundation Scholarship-$1,000; University of Montana Academic Merit Scholarship-$3,600; MUS STEM Scholarship-$1,000 first year, $1,500 second and third year, and $2,000 fourth year; Youth Leadership Committee Scholarship-$500; Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation Scholarship-$200; National Honor Society Scholarship- $500.
Elizabeth Dawn Skillman: Erik and Lesia Skillman, parents. All State for soccer; ribbons in track; placed at Top Ten for Track.
Shelby Smith: Casey and Deanne Smith, parents. Intertribal Agriculture Council Essay Winner; Nile Merit Heifer recipient; 1st Team All Conference Volleyball Class A; Junior Agricultural Loan; Academic All-State, 4 years; Foundation for Community Health Scholarship-$1,000; Northwest Counties Farm Bureau Scholarship-$1,000; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$1,000; National Honor Society Scholarship-$500.
Kyla Stark: Amber and Dan Stark, parents. Academic Letter.
Elijah Warner: Marc Warner, parent. Academic All-State/All-Conference; three time divisional winner; four time state placer 2x4th 2x2nd; University of Providence Wrestling Scholarship-$30,000; Trio First Generation-$3,000; Tollefson Scholarship-$3,000.
Taylor Watt: Michelle and Ken Watt, parents. Montana State University Scholarship-$1,000.
Skye White: Stephen White, parent. Elks Student of the Month; Academic All-State; Paul Mitchell School Scholarship-$500.
Carson Wilcox: Kim and Jeff Wilcox, parents. Lettered in academics all three times; achieved the rank of Eagle Scout; Lettered in golf and band; University of Montana Academic Scholarship-$2,500.
Top Seniors
Keiran Burns
Parents: Craig and Gwen Marquis, David Burns
GPA: 3.9
Scholarships, awards: Valedictorian; 3 letters in Academics; Montana State University Premier Scholarship and STEM Scholarship.
Future: study pre-med at Montana State University.
Abigail Sherwood
Parent: Sherry Clark
GPA: 3.928 (unweighted)
Scholarships, awards: Salutatorian; Bondurant Family Memorial Scholarship; Steven Cyr Memorial Scholarship; Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Scholarship Contest; Muralt Family Foundation; University of Montana Academic Merit Scholarship; MUS STEM Scholarship; Youth Leadership Committee Scholarship; Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation Scholarship; National Honors Scholarship; Student Council Scholarship; Academic Letter, four years; Cross Country Letter, four years; Track and Field Letter, four years; Policy Debate Letter, four years; All State and All Conference Cross Country, Track and Field, and Policy Debate.
Future: study environmental science and sustainability at the University of Montana Davidson Honors College; then attend Environmental Law School. Also a member of the UM cross country and track and field team.
Information provided by Frenchtown High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.