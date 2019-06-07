Graduates
Audrey Alger, Hailey Arthur, Bryce Baker, Kelson Bauman, Myrna Bertollt, Zachary Blanchard, Trenton Broere, Jacob Burton, Avery Calnan, Colleen Clarke, Jared Cole, Karya Dean, Brock Diehl, Kate Diehl, Logen Dodge, Colton Domenech, Levi Downard, Connor Duncan, Laurel Duncan, Colby Finley, Taylor Garren, Tyler Graves, Dakota Guptill, Ciana Haberlock, Connor Hagemo, Carly Hanenburg, Lucas Harris, Devor Hartry, Dustin Hensen, Jonah Hinterding, Ravyn Hoffman, Danilo Jankovic, Sheridyn Johnson, Katie King, Roclyn King, Kyle Knight, Jestine Lackner, Lacy LaPlant, Natalie Larson, Clayton LeRette, Shyane LeRette, MaKayla Lewis, Raycee Lindsley, Hannah Loble, Clayton Long, Jordyn Lucier, Reece Lucier, Megan Lund, Luke Lutz, Brittney Marcure, Tyler McDonald, Caleb McGhee, Mikaela McLean, Kenecia McNeal, Jesse Mecham, Cody Miller, Cassidy Moen, Aaron Morkert, Quinn Murphy, Josh Oman, Nicholas Pierce, Jonathan Potter, Emma Quick, Jake Rhodes, Tradd Richardson, Elsa Rody, McKayla Rusek, Noel Sangrey, Shelby Shepard; Emma Simpson, Amanda Smith, Brooks Spadt, Caleb Stanicar, Bailey Stroh, Bao Vang, Garrett Westrom, Molly White, Gabriel Wiese, Matthew Wikum, Kendra Williams, Jessie Willis, Brady Wilson, Derek Wolff, Paul Wrobel, Peter Wrobel, Natalie Yocum
Scholarships and awards
Audrey Alger: David and Kathleen Alger, parents. Montana University System Honor Scholarship.
Hailey Arthur: Rob and Jodi Arthur, parents. Montana State University Boeing Employee Alumni Scholarship; James B. Rannell’s Memorial Scholarship.
Bryce Baker: Robert and Jennifer Baker, parents. Army GI Scholarship; Health Professions Scholarship Program Full Ride Medical School.
Colleen Clarke: David and Trish Clarke, parents. University of Montana Merit Scholarship.
Jared Cole: Denise and Nate Cole, parents. Montana Western Football Scholarship; MEC Scholarship; Trail West Bank Scholarship.
Karya Dean: Angela and Forest Dean, parents. Lake Forest College Presidential Scholarship; Forester Honors Award.
Levi Downard: Stefanie Haux and Troy Downard, parents. FAFSA Random Drawing; UP Academic Scholarship; UNL Academic Scholarship.
Taylor Garren: John and Brenda Garren, parents. University of Montana Scholarship; Flavor of the Month Unigo Scholarship.
Tyler Graves: Jennifer Ballenger and step-dad Keith Ballenger, parents. Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Montana Resident Scholarship; Montana Academic State Tournament Scholarship.
Lucas Harris: Justin and Deanna Harris, parents. Foundation for Community Health; Steven Cyr Memorial; Frenchtown Education Association Scholarship.
Jonah Hinterding: Steven Martin/Ralf and Judith Hinterding, parents. Carl Duisberg Foundation.
Jestine Lackner: Dennis and Julie Lackner, parents. Student Council Scholarship.
Shyane LeRette: Denise and Calvin LeRette, parents. A.C.E Award Scholarship; State Scholarship.
Hannah Loble: Angie Coates and Jeremie Loble, parents. Seattle Pacific University Fine and Performing Arts Scholarship; Seattle Pacific University Early Success Award; Seattle Pacific University Visit Scholarship; Seattle Pacific University Value Award.
Clayton Long: Matt and Kathy Long, parents. Montana State Premier Scholarship; Student Council Scholarship.
Jordyn Lucier: Julie and Scott Lucier, parents. Montana University System Tuition Waiver; Frenchtown Physical Therapy Scholarship; Key Club Scholarship.
Luke Lutz: Mathew and Brandy Lutz, parents. UMW X-Day Scholarship; Foundation Discretionary Scholarship; UMW Cross Country/ Track and Field Waiver.
Tyler McDonald: Angie and Jerry McDonald, parents. Wendy’s Heisman Scholarship; Montana State University Premiere Scholarship; Missoula Electric Company Scholarship.
Caleb McGhee: Amy and Micah McGhee, parents. Marcus Daly Silver Tuition Waiver Scholarship.
Mikaela McLean: Maria and Todd McLean, parents. New American University Scholar Provost’s Award.
Jesse Mecham: Sean Mecham and Cori Miranda, parents. Youth Serve; MT Academic Achievement; Key Club Scholarship; Kiwanis Scholarship.
Cassidy Moen: Cameron and Marcia Moen, parents. Western Undergraduate Exchange.
McKayla Rusek: Melissa Gariepy, parents. Frenchtown Senior Citizens Scholarship.
Caleb Stanicar: James and Jennifer Stanicar, parents Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Montana State University College of Engineering Scholarship; Student Council Scholarship.
Bailey Stroh: Richard Stroh, Loretta Spicer, Justin Spicer, parents. Horatio Alger Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Muralt’s Scholarship; Masonic Lodge Scholarship; Youth Serve Scholarship; Foundation for Community Healthcare Scholarship; Matched Education Savings Account; Frenchtown Education Association; AJ Memorial Bike Path Scholarship.
Molly White: Sandy and Richard White, parents. Montana University System Scholarship; Missoula Electric Co-op; Betty Thisted Scholarship in Honor of Rhonda Lund; Frenchtown Education Association.
Gabriel Wiese: Chris and Christy Wiese, parents. Western Academics Scholarship.
Paul Wrobel: Margaret Wrobel and Brad Green, parents. Student Council Scholarship; Frenchtown Education Association Scholarship; National Honor Society Scholarship.
Peter Wrobel: Margaret Wrobel and Brad Green, parents. Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship.
Natalie Yocum: Traci and Todd Yocum, parents. Bondurant Scholarship; Carroll Presidential Scholarship; Carroll Track and Cross Country Scholarship; Student Council Scholarship; Frenchtown Education Association Scholarship; Kiwanis Scholarship; National Honor Society Scholarship.
Top Seniors
Tyler Graves
Parents: Jennifer and Keith Ballenger.
GPA: 3.94
Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Montana Academic Tournament Scholarship.
Future: attend Montana State University.
Jordyn Lucier
Parents: Julie and Scott Lucier
GPA: 3.993
Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Tuition Waiver; Frenchtown Physical Therapy Scholarship; Frenchtown Key Club.
Future: medical.
Molly White
Parents: Sandy and Richard White
GPA: 3.99
Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Missoula Electric Co-op Scholarship.
Future: study elementary education and theater at the University of Montana.
Information provided by Frenchtown High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.