Frenchtown High School

Graduates

Michael Adams, Agnes Andersson, Dreven Anderson, Kerstin Andersson, Ella Arnold, Caleb Ashbrook, Juna Ashby, Cassidy Bagnell, Allison Bashor, Gavin Bauman, Marshall Bean, Toni Beatty, Bodie Beauchamp, Paiton Beich, Brenna Bennett, Kayla Botkin, Jetton Campbell, Mercedes Cruz, Evangelia Datsopoulos, Baylor Duke, Shayla Dyer, Evan Ellington, Colby Ensgin, Lino Espinosa Porto, Abigale Faulhaber, Cooper Foust, Danica Fyant, Cameron Garr, Elena Garrand, Isabella Gaunce, Caden Goodwin, Aryanna Green, Carlie Habeck, Kevin Hanenburg, Jakob Hansen, Kaden Hanson, Virginia Harris, Taylor Haskins, Beau Hayes, Jocelynn Hensen, Elizabeth Hill, Kearney Hoffman, Chlose Houlihan, Jalena Jackson, Delaney Jarrett, Alexis Jorgensen, Joey Kammerer, Hannah Kautman, Nicholas Klette, Erika Knigge, Kaylyn Kolar, Lyssah Kromrey, Elise Kzaley, Jack Larson, Michael Larson, Emma Lloyd, Sophie Lloyd, Chloe Long, Faith Lutz, Jessica Mader, Emma Magnuson, Ezra Marceau, Gracie Martello, Tobias Martin, Sunny Mayer, Karis McClurg, Gavin McLean, Emma McMillan, Logan McNally, Avarie McPhillips, Kyra Miner, Easton Mitchell, Jiah Moore, Dorothy Moran, Otis Nagy, Nicole Nelson, Catherine Niekamp, Brinley O'Brien, Gavin Palen, Alexis Dean Perrine, Liv Peters, Cassidy Phillips, Grace Pollock, Mikelann Rankin, Emily Regbein, Thaylor Tiley, Sean Rody, Kamas Romney, AnnaElise Russell, Elijah Sailer, Triston Sannes, Garrett Schmill, Wyatt Schulz, Devin Shelton, Jason Sherrill, Shelby Sherwood, Marissa Shoen, Demetry Sibert, Vincent Simons, Keaton Simpson, Kiana Sivak, Demi Smith, Sadie Smith, Alissa Sperry, Aidan Stevens, Smokey Stoker, Brandon Ubben, Adam Vang, Ntsailias Vang, Jeremy Velesquez, Robert Wagner, Jaxon Waldron, Teagen Weber, Juston West, Cale White, Kodi White, Brooke Wickum, Marissa Wickum, Madisen Wieland, Sonya Will, Haily Wright, Madelyn Yocum.

Scholarships and awards

Abigale Faulhaber: Cacy and Travis Faulhaber. STEM Scholarship $1,00-0 for first year, renewable for all four years, Foundation for Community Health Scholarship $1,000, Merit Scholarship $3,000/1 year, Frenchtown Key Club $400.

Aidan Fox Stevens: Janet and James Stevens. U of M Academic Achievement Scholarship $1,000.

Carlie Habeck: Brett and Janell Kabeck. Family and Consumer Science Scholarship $1,500.

Cassidy Bagnell: Desiree and Bip Bagnell. Missoula Electric Cooperative Scholarship $1,000, key Club Scholarship $400, Missoula Southside Lions 4-H Scholarship $1,000, Student council Scholarship $400, Youth Serve Scholarship $1,200.

Chloe Houlihan: Brandy, Christina and Jason Houlihan. Wrestling Scholarship $14,500 per year, $500 Jimmie Alumni Scholarship.

Chloe Long: Kathy and Matt Long. Montana State University Provost Scholarship $8,000 per year, Frenchtown Physical Therapy Scholarship $1,000, MUS STEM Scholarship $6,000 over four years, Frenchtown Key Club Scholarship $400, Missoula Hellgate Elks Lodge $1,000.

Cooper Foust: Craig and Kaylene Foust. Nancy Ford Scholarship $1,000, Phillips 66 Scholarship $4000.

Delaney Jarrett: Scott and Joanne Jarrett, MUS Honors Scholarship, MUS Stem Scholarship $6,000/4 years, Frenchtown Education Association Scholarship $500, Betty Davenport Paskey Scholarship $500, Missoula Hellgate Elks Lodge Scholarship $1,000, Muralt's Scholarship $1,000.

Demi Smith: Josh Smith and Jodi Hall. Youth Serve Montana Scholarship $1,200, National Honors Society Scholarship $500, Missoula Hellgate Elks Lodge $1,000, Betty Davenport Paskey Scholarship $500.

Devin Shelton: Christie and Darren Shelton. MSU Northern Football Tuition Waiver.

Elan Garrard: Tonia and Che Garrard. youth Serve Montana Scholarship $1,200, Premier Scholarship $2,000, MUS Stem Scholarship $6,000/4 years, Trail West Bank Scholarship $500, Nancy Ford Scholarship $2,000.

Elijah Sailer: Brian and Mayyer Sailer. Carroll College Presidential Scholarship $21,000.

Ella Arnold: Patricia and Kyle Emry. Founder's Scholarship-Rocky Mountain College $17,000, RMC Bear Grant $5,370, Missoula Hellgate Elks Lodge $1,000.

Emily Rehbein: Amy and Tyler Rehbein. MSU Premier Scholarship.

Emma Lloyd: Denis Houghton and Jeff Lloyd. Missoula Local Firefighter 271 Benevolent Association $750.

Emma Magnuson: Julie and Lloyd Magnuson. UM Academic Achievement $1,000.

Emma McMillan: Cameron and Josie McMillan. Youth Serve $1,200, UM Academic Achievement $3,000/4 years.

Evan Ellington: Jennifer and Patrick Ellington. Frenchtown National Honors Society $500, Frenchtown Student Council Scholarship $600, UM Academic Achievement $3,000.

Evangelia Datsopoulos: Kristina and Yom Datsopoulos. UM Academic Acievement Scholarship $3,000/year, Montana Stem $6,000.

Garrett Schmill: Gordon, Autum and Sarah Schmill. UM Academic Achievement Scholarship $2,000.

Gavin McLean: Patty and Scott McLean. Frenchtown Senior Citizen's Scholarship $1,000, MSU Northern Wrestling and Rodeo Tuition Scholarship.

Grace Pollock: Beth and Kevin Pollock. MSU Premier Scholarship $2,000, MUS Stem Scholarship $6,000/4 years.

Jakob Hansen: Grant and Kristen Hansen. Montana Tech Track and Field Tuition Waiver.

Jalean Jackson: Kim and Randy Wider. Payne Family Impact Shcolarship $2,400, UM Academic Achievement Scholarship $1,000, Betty Davenport Paskey Scholarship $500.

Jeremy Velasquez: Nicole Goble and Edward Goble II. WashCorp Scholarship $3,000, UM Academic Achievement Scholarship $1,000.

Juna Ashby: Taylor and Nicole Ashby. Frenchtown Historical Society Scholarship $500, Idaho State University Tuition Waiver.

Juston West: Barbra and John West. MSU Premier Scholarship $4000, Missoula's 4H Senior Scholarship $1,000.

Kaden Hanson: Kurtis and Randa Hanson. UM Academic Achievement Scholarship - $3,000 Annually.

Kamas Romney: Clint Romney Jami FitzGerald Romney .Pacific University Academic Scholarship $24,000.

Kayla Botkin: Jen and Bob Botkin. Bishop Carroll Merit Scholarship $23,000 a year, Carroll Track and Field Scholarship $15,000 a year, Bondurant Family Memorial Scholarship $500, Montana Youth Serve Scholarship $1,200, Foundation for Community Health $1,000, Steven Cyr Memorial Scholarship $1,000, Clearwater Credit Union Scholarship $1,000, Missoula Hellgate Elks Lodge $1000, Frenchtown Kiwanis Scholarship $500.

Kaylyn Kolar: Kurt Kolar and Danielle Eads. University of Northern Colorado Provost Scholarship $16,000.

Kevin Hanenburg: Jason and Cindy Hanenburg. Montana Tech Football Scholarship Tuition Waiver - $23,500/4 years, Job Services Employers Council Back on Track Scholarship $3,000.

Kiana Sivak: Curtis Sivak and Della Watson. MSU Provost Scholarship Tuition Waiver + $1,000, MSU Premiere Scholarship $1,500, MUS Stem Scholarship $6000 over four years.

Kodi White: Stephen and Jennifer White . Academic Merit Scholarship $6,000.

Kyra Miner: Janette Miner. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship $2,000.

Liv Peters: Whitney and Noah Peters. ISU Samuel Bennion Honors Scholarship $600, ISU Freshman Leadership Scholarship $400, ISU Housing Scholarship $1,000, Frenchtown Community Coalition Youth Leadership Scholarship $500, ISU Tuition Waiver.

Lyssah Kromrey: Zelma Kromrey and Ronald Kromrey. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship - $4,000 renewable, FSEOG - $600

Madelyn Grace Yocum: Traci and Todd Yocum. Frenchtown Key Club Scholarship $400.

Madisen Wieland: Gynger Wieland. Grand Canyon University Dean's Scholarship $5,300.

Michael Adams: Michael Adams Sr. College of Idaho Merit Scholarship 36,000 yearly, Nancy Ford Scholarship $1,000.

Mikelann Rankin: Mike and Holli Rankin. Elon Public Health Fellows Scholarship $11,000 – renewable, Elon Presidential Scholarship $7,500 – renewable.

Sadie Smith: Ty and Alivia Smith. Youth Serve Montana Scholarship $1,200, Missoula Electric Cooperative Annual Scholarship $1,000, Missoula Electric Cooperative Youth Tour Essay Scholarship $1,500, University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship $4,000, Blackfoot Communications Scholarship $1,000, Foundation for Community Health Scholarship $1,000, Frenchtown National Honors Society Scholarship $500, MUS Stem Scholarship $6000 over four years, Frenchtown Kiwanis Scholarship $500, Frenchtown Student Council Scholarship $200.

Sean Rody: Barrie and Janet Rody. Rose-Hulman Merit Scholarship $23,500, MUS Honors Scholarship Tuition Waiver, MUS Stem Scholarship $6,000 over four years, Rose-Hulman National Merit Scholarship $2,500, Missoula Elks Lodge Scholarship $1,000.

Taylor Haskins: Marc and Roni Haskins. MSU Academics Scholarship $4,000 (Renewable), Montana Resident Scholarship $2,000, 4-H Foundation Scholarship $1,000.

Toni Beatty: Cory and Michelle Beatty. MSUB Excellence Scholarship, Betty Davenport Paskey Scholarship $500.

Wyatt Schulz: Oby Schulz and Danielle Phillips. Sheridan College $4,000.

Top Seniors

Sadie Jean Smith

Parents: Ty and Alivia Smith

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Foundation for Community Health Scholarship, STEM/Healthcare Scholarship, Blackfoot Communications Scholarship, Youth ServeMontana Scholarship, Missoula Electric Annual Scholarship, Missoula Electric Youth Tour Essay Scholarship, University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship

Future: University of Montana, Pre-Medicine/Neurology

Chloe Long

Parents: Kathy and Matt Long

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Premier Scholarship, Provost Scholarship, MUS STEM Scholarship, Frenchtown Physical Therapy Scholarship, Elk Student of the Month

Future: Dietetics and nutrition

Sean Rody

Parents: Barrie and Janet Rody

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: UM MT High School Mathematics Award, MUS Honor Scholarship, MUS STEM Scholarship, MSU Premier Scholarship, MSU Treasure Scholarship, National Merit Finalist, Rose-Hulman Merit Scholarship, Rose-Hulman National Merit Scholarship, AP Scholar with Distinction, ELKS Student of the Month, FHS Valedictorian

Information provided by Frenchtown High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.

