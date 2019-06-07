Graduates
Camas Allison-Bunnell, Danh Alsaiari, Lyndon Amon, Maiti Anderson, Candace Andrews, Raiden Archer, Sydney Archibald-Wilson, Somasundaran Arens, Peyton Arledge, Behula Asuncion, Monroe Ayers, Elise Baker, Stormy Bakker, Matthew Baldridge, Tanner Baldry, Elise Barrett-Catton, Claire Bastedo-Adams, Aileen Beaton, Claire Becker, Leia Behunin-Harsell, Matilda Beltz, Owen Berens, Katharine Berkoff, Gabriel Bernosky, Allana Bickford, McKinley Biddulph, Charles Bingham, Benjamin Blackwell, Emma Blakely, Cooper Blunt, Alexandra Boese, Hannah Bossert, Kaitlyn Boucher, Grant Bowditch, Elizabeth Bowles, Kaylie Braae, Carson Brandt, Ella Brinkman, Hannah Brown, Nathaniel Brown, Nicholas Brown, Wyatt Brown, Flora Brownell, Veronica Buck, Wyatt Burns, Stuart Butler, Alyssa Byington, Walker Cady, Jarron Caplis, Andi Carnes, Kathleen Castleberry, Siera Castonguay, Gregory Chambers, Wren Cilimburg, Llwyn Clark-Gaynor, Nathan Cleaver, Daynen Clouse, Zinnia Collins, Aidan Condit, Simon Conkle, Sydney Cooper, Ashlynn Crow, Trenton Crowe, Robert Crowley, Layne Cuebas, Keyvonna Dahl, Emma Davis, Hunter Davis, Madison Dean, Bridger Deden, Ella DeGrandpre, Nathan Dellinger, Lily DeLorenzo, Eric Denning, Robert Deschamps V, Cole DiNoia, Cade Donovan, Isabella Duff, Louis Edera, Jessica Eichenlaub, Dallas Eyster, Ravynn Fife, Trevor Fike, Kathryn Fitzpatrick, Connor Flanagan, Addison Fleming, Thomas Fortunati, Alora Fradkin, Payton Fuller, Dylan Fullerton, Arica Fuss, Solveig Gallego, Elizabeth Giammona, Matthew Gow, Sylvie Graham, William Grant VI, Cole Hage, Allison Halverson, Kaitlyn Harmon, Richard Harris, Kennedy Harrison-LaRocque, Devin Hawk, Kadin Hawley, Jackson Heileson, Bryce Henderson, Mark Herzog, Lucia Heutmaker, Colter Hilmo, Dylan Holst, Ashonte Hoyt, Hanna Huang, Matthew Huppert, Haleigh Irwin, Chloe Jarvis, Jason Jarvis, Alyssa Johnson, Coles Johnson, Konnor Johnston, Malik Jungers, Chloe Kearns, Drekin Kelly, Jonathan Kenworthy, Sawyer Keyes, Aliyah Kipp, Katherine Kirgis, Shelby Kitch, Matthew Knight, Sarah Kronner, Anna Kurz, Alyssa Larsen, Mira Larson, Loran Leake Jr., James Ledford, Henry Ledyard, Sadie Leistiko, Caleb Lenear, Liza Littig, Matthew Littman Roeder, Ernesto Llanes Stitt, Stewart Long IV, Davien Longtine-Stetson, Sylvia Luceno, Davantae Lucero, Samuel Lund, Kylie Lunday, Benjamin Macrow, Samoa Maea-Cabral, Kristopher Maier, Serina Mangan, Sarah Manning, Lane Mannix, Randy Many Guns, Elizabeth Martin, Angela Matthews, Kelli Maunder, Kennedy Max, Marias McAdams, Moira McBurney, Bruce McCubbin, Kade McCulloch, Kaya McCutcheon, Jayden McDonald, Burke McGowan, Judah McLain, Simon McMahon, Quinn McQuilkin, Adelaide Miller, Miles Miller, Mazeric Minjares, Rebecca Minton, Addy Mohorcich, Stephanie Moonen, Mia-Kilanna Moreland, Kinley Munden, Jade Murphy, Mackenzie Nash, Kayla Nelson, Tristan Nerison, Taylar Nesman, Arianna Nguyen-Haberneski, Maya Nguyen-Haberneski, Dawson Nichols, Zara Noonan, Kingsley Nuzzo, Trevor Olean, Skyler Olson, Allen Osterhout, Colt Owens, Elijah Owens, Gabrielle Paiz, Alexander Palmer, Angelo Paoli, Brennen Pappas, Wren Parks, Amy Parsons, Claire Parsons, Zoe Peach-Riley, Emma Peasley, Rivers Perry, Jake Peruzzi, Alice Petasek, Drako Phillips, Madison Provo, Grace Ravesloot, Jaiden Resner, Fisher Richardson, William Richman, Sophia Richter, Logan Riddle, Ailey Robinson, Julia Roemer, Grant Rosbarsky, Nathan Roske, Liam Ruby, Shaila Rupp, Zachary Sandberg, Nicole Schaller, Cooper Scharfe, Katherine Scheuch, Sydney Schmidt, Kayden Schneider, Tia Schumacher, Marly Scolatti, Dare Scott, Sullivan Scott, Calvin Servheen, Ingrid Shannon, Luke Sippel, Lucy Sirrs, Sophia Skillestad, Noah Skrivseth, Ethan Slater, Gabrielle Smart, Brandon Soules, Jackson Sproull, Cade Squires, Cory Stalling, Michael Standing Rock, Tobias Starkel, Elise Stearns, Happy Steichen, Ella Steinberg, Mattie Steinberg-Case, Nikolas Stewart, Kine Stimac, Ember Stratton, Bradie Strauch, Autumn Stubbs, Keziah Sundheim, Madeline Swanberg, Erin Szalda-Petree, Benjamin Tai-Brownlee, Vanova Taylor, Tanner Terzo, Alexa Thomas, Skyler Trahan, Samuel Triepke, Sidney Triepke, Saeyde Troupe, Sophia Tumbleston, Jason Upton, Lexi Vick, Dawson Wahl-Meixner, Wyatt Walker, Jade Warburton, Emma Webster, Josse Weimer, Kaitlynn Weimer, Luca Wellenstein, Lisette Wells, Finnian Westenfelder, Max Wiese, Anna Willis, McKell Wilson, Savannah Wilson, Matthew Woldstad, Ian Wolf, Kobe Wolfe, Hannah Worden, Henry Wright, Dylan Yonce, Aaron Young, Jacob Young
Scholarships, awards
Camas Allison-Bunnell: Steve and Jodi Allison-Bunnell, parents. All-State Orchestra; District Solo & Ensemble Superior Rating (Violin and Viola); Into the Woods Concertmaster; Les Miserables Concertmaster; Missoula Youth Symphony Concertmaster; Missoula Youth Symphony Soloist Competition Winner; Montana State Science Fair Gold Ribbon; State Solo & Ensemble Superior Rating (Violin); Varsity Letter Award Music.
Peyton Arledge: Dave and Carol Arledge, parents. Academic All-State; Billings Clinic Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Scholarship; Montana State University Salsbury Scholarship; National Honor Society.
Aileen Beaton: Charlie and Barbie Beaton, parents. Academic All-State Award; Gonzaga University Academic Scholarship-$50,000/four years.
Katharine Berkoff: David Berkoff and Shirley Gustafson, parents. All-American Swimming; All-American USA Swimming Scholastic; High School State Swimming Champion; Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championship – Silver; NHSC Female National High School Swimmer of the Year; North Carolina State University Athletic Scholarship – Full Ride; USA Swimming Junior Nationals West Champion; USA Swimming World University Games Team.
Wyatt Brown: Dorothy Morrison and Barry Brown, parents. Academic Letter Awards; Colorado School of Mines Merit Scholarship Montana State University Merit Award; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Montana State University Sletten Family CE/CET Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; National Honor Society; University of Utah Academic Commendation; Varsity Letter Award Basketball; Varsity Letter Award Tennis.
Wren Cilimburg: Rick and Amy Cilimburg, parents. Claremont McKenna College Achievement Award $60,000/four years; National Merit Scholar Finalist; National Honor Society; Varsity Letter Award Cross Country; Varsity Letter Award Track and Field.
Daynen Clouse: Shawn and Nancy Clouse, parents. Ben Hardin Memorial 4-H Scholarship-$750; Boise State University Gem Scholarship-$60,000/four years; Business Professionals of America National Conference Qualifier; Business Professionals of America Chapter President; Montana Model United Nations Conference Top 3 Country; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$2,500; National Honor Society; Personal Finance Challenge State Champion; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$12,000/four years.
Aidan Condit: Kevin and Nancy Condit, parents. Academic All-State Swimming; All-State Swimming; Long Island University-Brooklyn Athletic Swimming Scholarship-$40,000/four years; National Honor Society; Rotary Youth Leadership Camp.
Ella DeGrandpre: Kate Lindner and Mike DeGrandpre, parents. All-State Cross Country; All-State Track and Field, National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium Qualifier; University of Massachusetts Athletic-Cross Country/Track Scholarship-$32,000/four years; University of Massachusetts Out of State Honors-$14,000/four years.
Kaitlyn Harmon: Shawn and Amy Harmon, parents. National Honor Society.
Haleigh Irwin: Kirsten and Cody Green, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$6,000/four years; University of Montana Billie Merila Scholarship-$29,000/four years; Varsity Letter Award Band; Varsity Letter Award Softball; Varsity Letter Award Volleyball.
Konnor Johnston: Reidun Johnston and Randall Johnston, parents. Montana State University Honor Scholarship-$2,500; Montana State University Jack and Isabel Haynes Scholarship-$2,500; Normanden Lodge Scholarship-$2,000; National Honor Society; Top 25 Senior Delegate.
Liza Littig: Marco and Christine Littig, parents. Lewis and Clark College Grant-$50,000/four years; Lewis and Clark College President’s Scholarship- $112,000/four years.
Matthew Littman Roeder: Hatton Littman and Cameron Johnson, Matt and Helen Roeder, parents. Lewis and Clark College Pioneer Scholarship-$68,000/four years; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$1,500; High Honor Roll; National Honor Society; Westminster College Founder’s Scholarship-$68,000/four years.
Stewart Long IV: Stewart and Melinda Long, parents. Denison University Alumni Award-$108,000/four years; Kenyon College Promise Scholarship-$40,000/four years; National Honor Society; National Society of High School Scholars; Oberlin University John Franklin Oberlin Scholarship- $72,000/four years; Sewanee-University of the South EQB Scholarship- $92,000/four years; Texas Christian University Faculty Scholarship-$72,000/four years; U.S. Presidential Scholars Candidate; Wofford University Merit Scholarship-$80,000/four years.
Kelli Maunder: Jim and Jackie Maunder, parents. Academic All-State; Carroll College All Saints Award; Creighton University Founders Award; Gonzaga University Achievement Scholarship; National BPA Recruiter Award; National Honor Society; President Volunteer Service Gold Award; Pacific Lutheran University Academic Scholarship; Seattle University Arrupe Scholarship; Torch Award – Ambassador Level; Varsity Letter Award Volleyball; Washington State University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship.
Kade McCulloch: Jason and Kristin McCulloch, parents. Academic Letter Awards; Academic WorldQuest 2nd Place Montana State Competition 2018; Academic WorldQuest 3rd Place Montana State Competition 2019; Arizona State University Presidential Scholarship; International Baccalaureate Diploma Candidate; Library of Congress’ Letters About Literature State Competition 2nd Place 2018; Missoulian Editorial Argument Essay Contest Grand Prize; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; National Honor Society; University of San Diego Alcala Scholarship; University of Utah Academic Commendation Scholarship; Varsity Golf Team Captain; Varsity Letter Award Golf.
Skyler Olson: Rob and Vicki Olson, parents. 2013 Montana State Pepsi Bowling Championship Scholarship-$245; 2014 Montana State Pepsi Bowling Championship Scholarship-$140; 2016 Junior Ringing Ten Scholarship-$250; 2017 Montana State Pepsi YBC Bowling Championship Scholarship-$150; 2017 Junior Ringing Ten Scholarship-$350; 2018 GYVUSBC Youth Championship Bowling Scholarship-$200; 2018 Master/Masterettes Scholarship Tournament-$106; 2018 Montana Big Sky Tour Travel League Scholarship-$375; 2018 Junior Ringing Ten Scholarship-$180; 2018 Big Sky Baker Tournament Scholarship-$15; 2019 Montana Big Sky Tour Travel League-$250; 2019 Montana State Pepsi Bowling Scholarship-$345; 2019 Dave Evans Memorial Scholarship-$500; 2019 Harvey L. Pierce Scholarship- $500; 2019 Gary Gerhardt Memorial Scholarship-$500; 2019 Missoula MSBC Senior Scholarship-$750; 2006-2019 Youth League Scholarship-$1,535.
Angelo Paoli: David and Monica Paoli, parents. Academic All-State Awards; All-Conference Soccer; Pacific Lutheran University Academic Scholarship $100,000/four years; Seattle University Campion Scholarship-$92,000/four years; University of Denver Provost Scholar $100,000/four years; University of Portland President’s Scholarship $100,000/four years; University of Puget Sound President’s and Puget Sound Scholarship-$108,000/four years; Willamette University Trustees’ Scholarship-$100,000/four years.
Claire Parsons: Russ and Shannon Parsons, parents. Western Washington University Western Undergraduate Exchange $50,000/four years.
Emma Peasley: Andy and Sandy Peasley, parents. Academic All-State Awards; Academic WorldQuest 3rd Place State Team; Brandeis University Justice Brandeis Scholar Award-$82,000/four years; Columbia University John Jay Scholar Distinction; Columbia University National Merit Scholar-$2,500; Fordham University Scholarship Semifinalist; Macalester College DeWitt Wallace Distinguished Scholarship-$72,000/four years; Model United Nations Outstanding Paper Medal of Honor Winner; National Latin Exam Silver Medal Winner (Magna Cum Laude); St. Mary’s College International Poetry Contest Finalist; Varsity Letter Award Tennis.
Madison Provo: Daniel and Kristene Provo, parents. Academic All-State; All-Conference; Cross Country Team Captain; Arabic Honor Society Rising Academic Award-$5,000; Hellgate High School Finance Academy Graduate; Knight of the Month; National Honor Society; President Arabic Honor Society; Target Range Alumni Scholarship-$1,000; Track and Field Team Captain.
Sophia Richter: Suzanne Tilleman and Jonathon Richter, parents. Academic WorldQuest 5th place 2019 and 3rd place 2017. All-State Band; Intel International Science and Engineering Fair Finalist; Intermountain Junior Science and Humanities Symposium 3rd Place Award-$1,000; Junior Science and Humanities symposia Competitor; Montana State Science Fair 3rd Place; Montana Tech Science Fair Top Junior Project; Montana Model United Nations Outstanding Delegate Security Council; Montana Model United Nations Top Senior Award; National Center for Women Information Technology Montana 2017 Award for Aspirations in Computing; National Honor Society; PEO Star Scholarship-$2,500; University of Oregon Stamps Scholarship-$125,000/four years.
Ailey Robinson: Forrest and Tonya Robinson, parents. Montana University System Honor Scholarship; University of Montana Presidential Leadership Scholarship-$78,000/four years.
Nicole Schaller: Paul and Kathy Schaller, parents. Academic Letter; Concordia College Presidential Scholarship $80,000/four years; Ford Family Foundation Scholarship-$20,000/four years; Pacific Lutheran University Academic Scholarship-$96,000/four years; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$12,000/four years; Varsity Letter Award Orchestra.
Calvin Servheen: Chris Servheen and Kristy Pelletier, parents. Academic WorldQuest State Champion; Arabic Honor Society Co-President; Eagle Scout with Palms; Elks Club Student of the Month; Hellgate High School Finance Academy Graduate; IB Certificate Scholar; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Montana State University Presidential Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; National Honor Society Executive; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Leadership Scholarship; Student Issues/Action Committee Chairman; William T. Hornaday Service in Conservation Award.
Ingrid Shannon: Michelle Hesslau and Craig Shannon, parents. Academic All-State; Arabic Honor Society; DePauw University Merit Award-$80,000/four years; Michigan State University Non-Resident Merit Scholarship-$40,000/four years; Montana Arabic Summer Institute; National Honor Society; Portland State University Out-of-State Opportunity Merit Scholarship-$24,000/four years; Stony Brook University - New York Campus Grant-$26,000/4fouryears; Varsity Letter Award Swimming.
Madeline Swanberg: Elaine Caton and Tim Swanberg, parents. Academic Letter Award; Father Jim Hogan Youth Peacemaker of the Year Award; Lewis and Clark College Fir Acres Award-$6,000/four years; Lewis and Clark College Trustee Endowed Scholarship-$104,000/four years; National Honor Society; Occidental College President’s Scholarship-$80,000/four years; Varsity Letter Award Cross Country; Western Washington University Western Universities Exchange-$50,000/four years; Whitman College Merit Scholarship.
Tanner Terzo: Jake and Beth Terzo, parents. Academic All-State; Academic letter; Carroll College Bishop Carroll Scholarship-$88,000/four years; Elks Student of the Month; Foundation for Community Health-$1,000; Gonzaga University Trustee Scholarship-$88,000/four years; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$10,000/four years; Montana University System Honor Scholarship-$28,000/four years; National Honor Society; Varsity Letter Award Cross Country; Varsity Letter Award Track; Varsity Letter Award Wrestling; Youth Serve Montana Scholarship-$1,000.
Alexa Thomas: Krista Scalise, parent. University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$2,000.
Jason Upton: Brian Upton and Deena Mansour, parents. Gonzaga University Regent Scholarship-$80,000/four years; Western Washington University Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship-$48,000/four years; Whitman College Achievement Scholarship-$40,000/four years.
Dawson Wahl-Meixner: Jim Meixner, parent. Montana Contractors Association Foundation Construction Trades Scholarship-$1,000.
Emma Webster: Tom and Lori Webster, parents. Gonzaga University Dauna Leigh Bauer Scholarship-$8,000/four years; Gonzaga University Deans Scholarship-$76,000/four years; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$2,500; National Honor Society; Northern Arizona University Founders Gold Tuition Scholarship $20,000/four years; University of Portland Anchor Award-$6,000/four years; University of Portland President’s Scholarship-$72,000/four years.
Henry Wright: Stephen and Pamela Wright, parents. Academic All-State Basketball; American University Dean’s Academic Scholarship-$10,000/four years; George Washington University Presidential Academic Scholarship- $14,000/four years; International Baccalaureate Diploma Candidate; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$3,000/four years; Montana University System Honor Scholarship Tuition Waiver; National Merit Scholarship Semi-Finalist; Occidental College Trustee Academic Scholarship-$15,000/four years; Varsity Letter Award Basketball; Varsity Letter Award Lacrosse.
Jacob Young: John and Shelley Young, parents. Montana University System Honor Scholarship.
Top Seniors
Somasundaran Arens
Parents: Hiltrud Arens and Devan Kartha
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Georgetown University Scholarship; Model UN Distinguished Position Paper, Outstanding Country Delegation and Top 25 Senior Awards; Hellgate Academic Letters and Hellgate Tennis Letter; IB Full Diploma.
Future: study biology/environmental management.
Claire Becker
Parents: Kim and Ned Becker
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Western Undergraduate Exchange; Athletic Scholarship, swimming; Theodore "Ted" Thormahlen Scholarship in Business; Howard Schmid Memorial Key Club Scholarship.
Future: study accounting.
Cooper Blunt
Parents: Brian and Lavonne Blunt
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Academic Distinction Scholarships.
Wyatt E. Brown
Parents: Dorothy Morrison and Barry N. Brown
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Sletten Family CE/CET Scholarship; MSU Merit Award; Colorado School of Mines Merit Scholarship; University of Utah Academic Commendation Scholarship; Cal Poly National Green and Gold Scholarship.
Future: study civil engineering.
Daynen Clouse
Parents: Shawn and Nancy Clouse
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana State University Premier Scholarship; Ben Hardin Memorial 4-H Scholarship.
Future: study engineering at Montana State University.
Elizabeth Giammona
Parents: John and Luann Giammona
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Louisiana State University Flagship Scholars Award; Tiger Nation Scholarship.
Future: study elementary education at Louisiana State University.
Mark Herzog
Parents: Mike and Leann Herzog
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana Premier Scholarships; Warren Edward and Phyllis Sullivan Howe Scholarship.
Future: study engineering at Montana State University.
Anna Kurz
Parents: Caroline and Mike Kurz
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana State University Premier Scholarship.
Future: study physical therapy at Montana State University.
Kade McCulloch
Parents: Jason and Kristin McCulloch
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: National Honor Society; Academic letter, four years; Varsity golf team captain; Athletic letter, three years; Academic World Quest 2nd place finish Montana state competition 2018, 3rd place in 2017 and 2019; Library of Congress’ Letters About Literature state competition 2nd place finish 2018; Grand Prize Missoulian Editorial Argument Essay Competition (high school division); University of San Diego Alcala Scholarship; Arizona State University Presidential Scholarship; University of Utah Academic Commendation Scholarship; Montana State University Premier Scholarship.
Future: study biology with a focus on pre-med at Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina.
Emma Peasley
Parents: Sandy Peasley and Andy Peasley
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Columbia University John Jay National Scholar; 2019 National Merit Scholarship.
Future: attend Columbia University, New York.
Madison Provo
Parents: Dan and Kris Provo
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Target Range Alumni Scholarship; Arabic Honor Society; Rising Academic Award; National Honor Society; Knight of the Month Award; Hellgate Finance Academy; All-Conference, track and field; track and field captain; cross country, captain; varsity track and cross country.
Future: study Arabic and international business at Appalachian State University.
Sophia Richter
Parents: Suzanne Tilleman and Jonathon Richter
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: PEO Star Scholarship and Intermountain Junior Science and Humanities Symposia Award.
Future: major in molecular biology at Princeton University.
Ailey Robinson
Parents: Tonya and Forrest Robinson
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of Montana Presidential Leadership Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; National Center for Women in Technology Regional Award.
Future: study astrophysics.
Julia Roemer
Parents: Christopher Roemer and Mikiko Nikadori
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholar; 2019 National Merit Scholar; Montana State University Presidential Scholar; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Montana State University Achievement Award; University of Montana Presidential Leadership Scholarship; University of Washington Purple & Gold Scholarship; Missoula Federal Credit Union Scholarship; Academic Letter; Elks Club Student of the Month; Varsity Cross Country and Track Letter.
Future: study cell biology on a pre-health professions track at Montana State University.
Nicole Schaller
Parents: Paul and Kathy Schaller
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Academic Letter; Concordia College Presidential Scholarship; Ford Family Foundation Scholarship; Pacific Lutheran University Academic Scholarship; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award; Varsity Letter Award Orchestra.
Future: attend the University of Montana.
Katherine Scheuch
Parents: Jenny and Gary Scheuch
GPA: 4.0
Future: study environmental science/policy.
Syndey Schmidt
Parents: Carl Schmidt and Marielle Lemal
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships/awards: National Merit Scholarship; Utah State University Presidential Scholarship and National Merit Finalist Scholarship; Ford Sons & Daughters Scholarship; two environmental club letters; three academic letters; three track and field letters.
Future: "Currently undecided but looking at environmental engineering."
Calvin Servheen
Parents: Chris Servheen and Kristy Pelletier
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana State University Presidential Scholarship and Premier Scholarship; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Rensselear Leadership Scholarship.
Future: study business and finance at Montana State University.
Lucy Sirrs
Parents: Julie Sirrs and Owen Sirrs
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Intel International Science and Engineering Fair Fourth Award; Junior Science and Humanities Symposium Oral Presenter; National Merit Scholarship Finalist; U.S. Presidential Scholars Semifinalist; Magna Cum Laude National Latin Exam; Montana Model United Nations Outstanding Country, Position Paper and Delegate; UM College of Health Professions & Biomedical Science Division I – 1st Place, Montana State Science Fair; District and State Music Festival Superior Rating; Intermountain Junior Science and Humanities Symposium Second Place; Junior Science and Humanities Symposium Scholarship; Montana State Science Fair Fifth Place; Best Visual Communication Award, Montana Tech Science and Engineering Fair; Award for Achievement in Psychological Science, American Psychological Association; Montana Junior Academy of Science Third Place; Ballet Beyond Borders Essay Contest Third Place; Goh Ballet Academy (Canada) Scholarship; OPUS Ballet (Italy) Scholarship; Pro Arte Centre (Canada) Scholarship.
Future: study neuroscience at Princeton University.
Ben Tai-Brownlee
Parents: Clare Brownlee and Frederick Tai
GPA: 4.0
Future: study engineering at University of California, Davis.
Finnian Westenfelder
Parents: Lou and Laura Westenfelder
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Eagle Scout; Presidential Scholar Semifinalist; National Merit Scholar Commendation; nine time State Champion, swimming.
Future: study cyber warfare at the United States Air Force Academy.
Aaron Young
Parents: Chris and Vilma Young
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of Utah Academic Excellence Scholarship.
Future: study engineering at the University of Utah.
Information provided by Hellgate High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.