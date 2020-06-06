Hellgate High School

Graduates
Gabriella Adams, Isabella Adams, Jaden Adamski, Michaela Ailport, Rachelle Ailport, Octavia Alexander-Moura, Makenna Alick, Shaina Allen, Ostara Alrescha, Emily Anderson-Berg, Connor Arellano, Kal Bailey, Nyesha Baker, Levi Barrow, Owen Bauch, Hannah Baumes, Luciano Beaton, Demetri Beck, Dane Becker, Calvin Beighle, Jaden Bejarano, Cassandra Berg, Oliver Berkey, Katrina Berkhousen, Alexander Bernosky, Hunter Bertek, Zachary Betts, Nakia Bird-King, Ivy Bleich, Jaynea Bogar, Courtney Bray, Arianna Brown, Chance Brown, Grace Brown, Sabrina Bryant, Abraxas Brydon, Christiana Bullen, Celeste Burchenal, RobertEthan Burnett, Madison Butler, Madison Butler, Bailey Butterbaugh-Gill, MaryEllen Butz, Isabella Campbell, Thomas Carlsen, Jack Catmull, Jennifer Chinikailo, Abigail Church, Dyami Clemente, Nicholas Clifford-Kelley, Brandon Coladonato, Svea Cregg, Brandon Crowe, Alex Cuebas, Ian Curtis, Maia Decker, Joseph DeGraw, Logan Denison, Liana Dillon, Isabella Dixon, Matthew Druffel, Aidan Duffield, Oscar Duffield, Brennan Dumont, Dominic Dunn, Iris Eames, Nathan Edgarton, Alexis Elensky, Lars Erickson, William Erving, Eva Espinoza, Sifa Esther, Joseph Evans, Kade Ferree, Troy Fisher Jr., Emily Fitch, Abbey Flynn, Blue Flynn, Mia Foster, Kobe Frank, Caitlyn Franke, Dakota Friesen, Tyler Fritz, Kaleb Fross, Mia Fukumitsu, Cole Fussell, Hago Gebremedhin, Sophia Gettings, Margaret Gibbons, Aidan Gilham, Allyssa Gill, Cassidy Gmeiner, Hunter Golding, Lawson Goodloe, William Goodloe, Gabriel Gray, William Gray, Camilo Green, Hollie Greytak, Troy Griffin, Zoey Grimmer, Gregory Guardipee II, Austin Guse, Thalia Gustina, Mia Gutierez, Carson Halden, Daniel Hanson, Dreayla Haran, Isabella Harding, Lin Harrington, Elliott Musack, Gwyneth Havlik, Viola Heath, Maya Heffernan, Madeleine Heggen, Violet Heisdorf, Fletcher Henderson, Alexandra Henry, Kinsey Henthorn, Autumn Hettick, Ellianna Hightower, Sarah Hill, Mason Hilmo, Dylan Hintz, Gwendolyn Hoppe, Lukas Horejsi, Rose Lynn Hotchkiss, Mahogany Howard, Braedyn Howlett, Matthew Huguet, Thomas Huguet, Ella Hutchinson, Max Jakob, Cadence James-Rathbun, Mikhaila Janes, Elizabeth Jenni, Samuel Jennings, Abraham Johnson, Avery Johnson, Kelsey Johnston, Tristin Jones, Cayden Jordan, Courtney Kamps, Nyah Kaylor, William Kendall Jr., Hayden Kiely, Connor King-Ries, Cailey Kirsch, Zia Kloetzel, Wren Kreisel, Destiny Kuhns, Ella Kurtz, Eliana Lambros, Camdyn LaRance, Aundrea Lee, Daenin Lemke, Jase Lewis, Phoenix Lloyd, Andrew Lodmell, Madelaine Lokowich, Atticus Lonksi, Demetrius Lucero-Pease, Riley Luedecke, Clare Luithle, Kellen Maart, Patrick Maart, Evan Waltz, Damien Magpie, Megan Mann, Mason Martin, Kya Mattson, Maxfield McCormick, Thea McCurdy, Maria McEvoy, Nicholas McGowan, Megan McInnis, Kade McWilliams, Emily Mikesell, Natalie Millar, Matthew Miller, Natalyn Miller, Linnea Mills, Aili Minns-Robohm, Jayden Mohler, Matthew Monroe, Austin Moseley, Kathryn Munro, Janvier Munyazikwiye, Sarah NelsonAdami, Joseph Nie, Gwyndelynn Noah, Peter Nystrom, Kelti O'Brien, Luke O'Leary, Aden Owens, Rylee Owens, Libby Paffhausen, Estrella Pallis-Bonadurer, Kaytlin Pamin, Lyle Pastrana Ferguson, Sam Pelger, Julian Peltier, Noah Peltier, PEter Peragine, Miranda Pernell, Shiann Pfaff, Piper Pfister, Elaina Pierce, Isabella Pitzer, Clayton Polanchek, Elijah Pomije, Garet Pope, Patricia Potter, McKenna Quirk, Abbey Rhoderick, Thomas Riley, Jasper Roberts, Campbell Rolston-Clemmer, Sharayah Rosemond, Kaytlin Rossmiller, Wesley Salonen, Mya Saltzman, Taylor Samel, Aubrey Sanders-McKay, Annabelle Savage-Esterby, Tucker Schatz, Sapphire Scherrer, Gwynivere Schooler, Melanie Schwartz, Ada Scott, Isabella Seagrave, Sage Senterfeit, Robert Shaffer, Maxwell Shaver, Kathryn Shipley, Graiden Shoupe, Hans Skovlin, Kathleen Smith, Richard Smith, Timothy Smith, Marshall Softich, Ebban Stahl, Henry Stahl, Bella Starratt, Jakiya Stringer, Brianne Stube, Riley Sturgis, Daxton Summers, Liza Swartz, Sierra Tai-Brownlee, Ami Tsutsumi, Abigail Tuhy, Ellana Ursery, Aidan Van Eerden, Harlan Vaska Jr., Benjamin Vetter, Alexandria Wahl, Violet Walker, Sophia Wallace, Quinn Waltz, Maya Ward, Rowan Weaver, Dana Webber, Whitney Webber, Jacob Williams, MacKenzie Williams, Caydance Wilson, Herman Worster II, Karlen Worthy, Makota Yellow Kidney, Isaabel Zahn, Angelina Zavarelli, Issac Zavarelli
Scholarships, awards
Calvin A. Beighle: John and Lucy Beighle, parents. Sentinel Kiwanis Club Howard Schmid Scholarship-$1,000; Varsity Letter Awards Academics; Varsity Letter Award Business Professionals of America; Varsity Letter Award Hockey.
Cassandra O. Berg: Todd and Leslie Berg, parents. Academic All-State; Cross Country Most Improved Award; Cross Country Tough as Nails Award; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$10,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Award Academic; Varsity Letter Award Cross Country; Varsity Letter Award Track and Field.
Isabella K. Dixon: Jennie Dixon and Nick Kaufman, parents. DAR Good Citizen Award; Clearwater Credit Union Scholarship-$1,000; Gettysburg College Eisenhower Scholarship Award-$177,040/4 years; Linfield University Competitive Scholarship-$20,000/4 years; Linfield University Grant Award-$22,000/4 years; Linfield University Presidential Scholarship-$102,000/4 years; Samsung-American Legion Scholarship-$1,250/1 year.
Aidan R.O. Duffield: Kathleen Ort and John Duffield, parents. All-State Orchestra; APS Science Fair Award; Lewis and Clark College President’s Scholarship- $110,000/4 years; Macalester College DeWitt Wallace and Campus Residence Grant-$62,680/4 years; Missoula Youth Symphony; National Honor Society; Oberlin College John F. Oberlin Scholarship-$116,000/4 years; St. Olaf College Presidential Scholarship-$92,000/4 years; St. Olaf College Service and Leadership Scholarship-$12,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Academic Awards; Varsity Letter Awards Cross Country; Varsity Letter Award Environmental Club; Varsity Letter Awards Orchestra; Whitman College Achievement Scholarship.
Oscar O.O. Duffield: Kathleen Ort and John Duffield, parents. All-National Honor Ensembles Orchestra; All-Northwest Band; All-State Band; Missoula Youth Symphony; Missoula Youth Symphony Senior Concerto Soloist Selectee; National Honor Society; Oberlin College of Arts and Sciences John F. Oberlin Scholarship-$50,000/5 years; Oberlin Conservatory of Music Dean Scholarship-$50,000/5 years; Oregon Ballet Theater Summer Intensive; St. Olaf College Presidential Scholarship-$92,000/4 years; St. Olaf College Service and Leadership Scholarship-$12,000/4 years; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$10,000/4 years; University of Montana Music Talent Scholarship- $6,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Award Academic; Varsity Letter Award Cross Country; Varsity Letter Award Track and Field.
Caitlyn N. Franke: Bob and Jill Franke, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$2,500/4 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship-$6,000/4 years; Varsity Academic Letter Award; Varsity Letter Award Business Professionals of America.
Gabriel V. Gray: Hedi Casquilho-Gray and David Gray, parents. University of Montana Music Talent Scholarship- $10,492/4 years.
Madeleine N. Heggen: James Hegge and Mignon Hess, parents. Western Washington University Western Achievement Award-$20,000/4 years.
Ellianna G. Hightower: Arthur and Patricia Hightower, parents. Colorado College Leadership Scholarship- $40,000/4 years; Foundation for Community Health Scholarship-$2,000/1 year; IB Diploma Candidate; National Honor Society.
Abraham H. Johnson: Jesse and Julie Johnson, parents. All-State Basketball; West Point Full Division 1 Basketball Scholarship.
Hayden F. Kiely: Kay Grissom-Kiely and Daniel Kiely, parents. Montana Dance Art Association Donna Jewell Choreography Award; New York City Dance Alliance National and Regional Outstanding Dancer Awards; ShowTyme Academy for the Performing Arts; University of Hartford, The Hartt School of Performing Arts Academic Scholarship-$16,000 4/years; University of Hartford, The Hartt School of Performing Arts Dance Scholarship- $5,000/4 years; University of Hartford, The Hartt School of Performing Arts Honors College; Varsity Letter Award Dance Merit Scholarship-$4,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Award Dance.
Patrick C. Maart: Kurt and Keri Maart, parents. All-State Music Festival - Tuba; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$3,000/4 years; University of Montana Grizzly Marching Band Scholarship-$4,000/4 years; University of Montana Music Scholarship-$8,500/4 years; Varsity Letter Awards Band; Varsity Letter Award Football.
Thea V. McCurdy: Rob and Michele McCurdy, parents. Montana University System STEM Scholarship-$6,000/4 years; National Honor Society.
Kade J. McWilliams: Faron and Sherri McWilliams, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$8,000/4 years.
Aili J. Minns-Prezeau: Laurie Minns and Van Cybulski, Christopher and Leona Prezeau, parents. All-Northwestern Choir; Hellgate Chevaliers; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$1,500/1 year.
Jackman Mitchell-Robohm: Maree Mitchell and Jennifer Robohm, parents. Academic All-State Cross Country; Clearwater Credit Union Scholarship-$1,000/1 year; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Montana University System STEM Scholarship-$6,000/4 years; National Honor Society; O’Connor Scholarship for Wildlife Biology-$5,000/4 years; State HOSA 2nd Place Sports Medicine; University of Montana Presidential Leadership Scholarship-$29,406/4 years; W.A. Franke College of Forestry Mary Cardell Moore and Robert and Florence Cardell Memorial Scholarship in Forestry-$4,500/4 years.
Kathryn C. Munro: Mark and Elizabeth Munro, parents. Academic All-State Cross Country; Academic All-State Track and Field; All-State Cross Country; All-State Track and Field; Loyola Marymount University Arrupe Scholarship-$68,000/4 years; Macalester College DeWitt Wallace Distinguished Scholarship-$70,000/4 years; National Honor Society; University of Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship-$12,000/4 years.
Rylee E. Owens: David and Tricia Owens, parents. Hendrix University Academic Scholarship-$92,000/4 years; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$6,000/4 years; Puget Sound University Faculty Scholarship-$88,000/4 years; Puget Sound University Music Scholarship-$9,000/4 years.
Piper R. Pfister: Blaire Davison and Mark Pfister, parents. Northern Arizona University Gold Scholarship-$24,000/4 years.
Clayton M. Polanchek: Dave and Sara Polanchek, parents. Northern Arizona University Founders Blue Scholarship- $20,000/4 year; Washington State University Cougar Award-$28,000/4 years.
McKenna D. Quirk: James and Dari Quirk, parents. Missoula County 4-H Scholarship sponsored by Southside Lions Club-$1,500/1 year; Montana FFA Association State Officer Team selection; Montana FFA Foundation Scholarship-$3,000/1 year; Montana FFA Foundation Vern Dalstrom Memorial Agriculture Scholarship-$500/1 year; Montana State University Presidential Scholarship Full Tuition; Montana University System Honor Scholarship Full Tuition; N.I.L.E. Foundation-$1,000/1 year; National Honor Society; U.S. Presidential Scholars Semifinalist.
Abbey E. Rhoderick: Fred and Susan Rhoderick, parents. Chapman University Provost’s Scholarship-$112,000/4 years; International Baccalaureate Diploma; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$10,000/4 years; Montana University System Honors Scholarship-$29,280/4 years; National Honor Society.
Hans L. Skovlin: Jay and Sonja Skovlin, parents. Montana State University Air Force ROTCE Type 2 Full Tuition Scholarship; Varsity Letter Award Academic; Varsity Letter Award Band; Varsity Letter Award Cross Country; VFW Post 209, Scout of the Year Scholarship.
Sierra B Tai-Brownlee: Clare Brownlee and Fredrick Tai, parents. Academic All-State Basketball; Academic All-State Soccer; Academic All-State Speech and Debate; Key Club President; Montana University System Honor Scholarship- $25,000/4 years; National Honor Society; National Merit Finalist; National Merit Scholarship-$2,500/1 year; Occidental College President’s Scholarship-$80,000/4 years; Senior Class Vice President; University of Montana Provost’s Scholarship-$21,408/4 years; University of Rochester Meliora Scholarship-$40,000/4 years; University of Southern California Presidential Scholarship-$118,520/4 years; Varsity Letter Award Basketball; Varsity Letter Award Speech and Debate; Varsity Letter Award Soccer.
Ellana K. Ursery: Bryan and Tracy Ursery, parents. All-State Band; Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Program; German National Honor Society; National Honor Society.
Dana A. Webber: Nancy Winslow and Douglas Webber, parents. Lewis and Clark College Pioneer Award-$74,000/4 years; Seattle University Achievement Scholarship-$60,000/4 years; University of Puget Sound Faculty Scholarship-$88,000/4 years; University of San Francisco Hilltop Scholarship and Global Award-$72,000/4 years; Whittier College J.G. Whittier Scholarship-$80,000/4 years; Willamette University Dean’s Scholarship-$68,000/4 years.
Whitney A. Webber: Nancy Winslow and Douglas Webber, parents. Concordia University Irvine-$52,000/4 years; Linfield College Faculty Scholarship-$78,000/4 years; Redlands University Academic Award-$100,000/4 years; Whitworth University Scholarship and Housing Grant-$97,600/4 years; Willamette University Willamette Award-$60,000/4 years.
Top Seniors
Cassandra Berg
Parents: Todd and Leslie Berg
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana Academic Achievement Scholarship; Cross Country Varsity Letter; Track Varsity Letter' Academic Letter; Academic All-State; Taekwondo Varisty Letter.
Future: attend the University of Montana.
Madison Butler
Ian Curtis
Maia Decker
Parents: TJ and Sarah Decker
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Yale University Undergraduate Scholarship; Columbia University Undergraduate Scholarship; Columbia College and Barnard College; Bard University Excellence and Equal Cost Scholarship; Lewis & Clark Neely Scholarship; Wagener Family Global Scholar Claremont Mckenna; University of Montana Presidential Leadership Scholar; National Merit Scholarship; Montana Model United Nations Top Senior Scholarship; Presidential Service Award; National Honor Society President; Model United Nations President; Speech and Debate National Qualifier; All-State Orchestra; Academic All-State; Rotary Youth Service Award; Cross Country Commitment Letter; Missoula Youth Symphony Principal Violist; IB Full Diploma Candidate.
Future: study Global Affairs at Yale University"with hopes of becoming a Foreign Service Officer."
Will Erving
Parents: Gini and Rich Erving
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Honor Scholarship.
Future: study engineering at Montana State University-Bozeman.
Lawson Goodloe
Parents: Martha Goodloe and Annie Sondag
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: National Merit Finalist; BPA National Torch Ambassador; Berkeley Generation Change Scholar; Montana University System, Honor Scholarship.
Future: study environmental and sustainable engineering at Columbia University.
Maya Heffernan
Parents: Kathy and John Heffernan
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Scholarship; Lewis & Clark College Trustee Scholarship; Cal Poly Green & Gold Scholarship; University of Hawaii-Manoa Excellence Scholarship; Fort Lewis College Presidential Scholarship; University of Washington Purple & Gold scholarship; Hawaii Pacific Presidential Scholarship; Seattle University Achievement Scholarship; Colorado School of Mines President’s Scholarship; University of Oregon Summit Scholarship.
Future: study chemistry.
Lukas Horejsi
Parents: Kristin and Martin Horejsi
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Montana's STEM Scholarship; MUS Premiere Scholarship.
Future: engineering.
Connor King-Ries
Parents: Andrew and Kristin King-Ries
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: National Merit Finalist.
Future: study physics at the University of California- Berkeley.
Estrella Pallis-Bonadurer
Elaina Pierce
Parents: Dan and Sara Pierce
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Westminster President’s Scholarship, Athletic Scholarship Award for Soccer.
Future: attend The Honors College at Westminster in Salt Lake City; study chemistry in hopes of pursing a career in forensics. Also playing soccer for the Griffins.
Gwynivere Schooler
Parents: Judy Knight, Chip Schooler, Bill Funk and Gayle Gellerstedt
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Seattle University Academic Achievement Scholarship; Seattle University Honors Program Scholarship; National Finalist - Speech & Debate.
Future: Public Policy, Law, International Affairs.
Isabella Seagrave
Sierra Tai-Brownlee
Parents: Clare Brownlee, Fred Tai
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: National Merit Finalist Scholarship; Presidential Scholarship to the University of Southern California; President’s Scholarship to Occidental College; President’s Scholarship to the University of Portland; Montana University System Honor Scholarship; Provost Scholarship to the University of Montana; University of Rochester Meliora Scholarship; CalPoly Green & Gold and Merit Scholarships; UC San Diego Trident Coastal Scholarship; Montana State University Merit Scholarship.
Future: study business or economics at the University of Southern California and study Business or Economics.
Ellana Ursery
Parents: Tracy Ursery and Bryan Ursery
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: CBYX Congress Bundestag Vocational Youth Exchange Scholarship.
Future: Global Cultural Studies; "I will be traveling to Germany to study abroad for one year."
Maya Ward
Parents: Emilie O’Donnell and Tony Ward
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship; Academic, Speech and Debate and Music letters; awards throughout high school.
Future: study biology at Washington State University.
Information provided by Hellgate High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.
