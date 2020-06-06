Hellgate High School

Hayden F. Kiely: Kay Grissom-Kiely and Daniel Kiely, parents. Montana Dance Art Association Donna Jewell Choreography Award; New York City Dance Alliance National and Regional Outstanding Dancer Awards; ShowTyme Academy for the Performing Arts; University of Hartford, The Hartt School of Performing Arts Academic Scholarship-$16,000 4/years; University of Hartford, The Hartt School of Performing Arts Dance Scholarship- $5,000/4 years; University of Hartford, The Hartt School of Performing Arts Honors College; Varsity Letter Award Dance Merit Scholarship-$4,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Award Dance.