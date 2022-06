Hellgate High School

Graduates

Jacob Adams, Dylan Adkins, Joseph Aiello*, Ryder Ambrose, Phelan Amun-Ra, Aidan Anderson, Marcus Anderson, Laura Armstrong, Shaelyn Arnold, Maria Atkins, Hazel Attard, Lucia Baker, Austin Baldwin, Lydia Barrow, Gabriella Beaton, Allison Beighle, Zane Benedict, Elias Benton, Emmeline Berkey, Malcolm Bernosky, Morgan Best, Kai Bingham, Henry Black, Mia Boehme, D’Andre Bowie, Isidor Boyer, Owen Brandt, Jaya Brown, Ellec Brumwell-Roscoe, Nathaniel Bruns*, Kaiya Burgess, SamualScott Burnett, Kaitlyn Byington, Naomi Byrne, Brogan Callaghan, Jaime Octavio de Toledo, Alina Caudle, Scott Chaussee, Louis Cheff, Victoria Chinikaylo, Nicholas Christensen, Clover Cicoletti, Gretchen Collins, Sophia Colyer, Charlie Conkle, Kaiden Cooke, Layne Cooney, Kenneth Copeland, Jr, Derrek Coppack, Lily Cregg, Dawson Crocker, Natalie Curlee, Juliet Curtis, Darian Davalos, Keyera Davis, Mekhi Davis, Tennley Dawkins, Adarra Decker, Mabel DeGrandpre, Ceili DeLorenzo, Jordan DeMers, Emmaline Derry*, Loren Deskins, Lauren Dick*, Disa Doherty, William Duerk, Mackenzie Duncan, Lily Easton, Adaya Ellison, Jaime Eppich, Sela Etzel, Ian Finch, Hailey Flamand, Sloan Flanagan, Amelia Fogarty, Delfino Forrest, Rohan Fortunati, Jordan Freer, Jade Gallegos, William Gariepy, Sintana Gervais, Kian Ghenie Jade Gibby, Emery Girouard, Gavin Goicovich, Freya Gooday, Colten Graham, Roam Gregory, Keiana Griggs, Solan Grillo, Robert Gutman, Izabelle Hage, Felix Hahn, Bryce Halden, Rhiannon Hallgren, Claire Hankins, Lelia Hanley, Gabrielle Harding, Brett Harrold, Clara Hay*, Henry Hay, Rowan Haywood, Addison Heaphy, Hans Heileson, Montana Heron, Matthew Herzog, Simon Hickey, Jacob Hickman, Mackenzie Hilgren, Emma Hixson, Nevaeh Hoehn, Elizabeth Hoppe, Elio House, Shayelynn Huber, Oliver Hughes, Teagan Hummer, Bronwen Irvine, Corin Iudicello, Mia Jakob, Sean Jean, Ruby Jenni, Carlye Johnson, Vuronica Jonessian, Connor Jordan, Aryan Kabadi, Chime Karchungtsang, Alana Keeland, Shea Keene, Griffin Kinch*, Jack Kinderwater, Grace Kindred, Marrin Kolczak-Hardy, Braden Kopp, Cordell Kuhns, Chloe Hacinas Kujawa, Audrey Kurz, Allison Lane, Lucas Lassila, Kihla Lax, Joseph Leary, Laurence Leonard, William Long*, Hugo Lonski, Kaija Loran, William , Robert Luceno, Grace Ludewig, Samuel Lunder, Kavai’l Maea-Cabral, Essence Magpie, Trey Mattson, Liam Maumenee, Leah Maxfield, Karma May, Kensey May, Jacoba McAdams, Else McCurdy, Devin McLane, Conor McMahon, Cameron McNelis, Sierra McRae, Brice McVey, Megan Megaard, Sierra Meissner, Kaden Midgett, Flint Miller, Anand Mitra, Corvus Mixsooke, Nicholas Monsos, Bennett Moseley, Maille Moynahan, Isabel Munro, Alexander Musco, Sylvie Nelson, Jacob Nielsen, Thomas Nilson, Mikjel Nixon, Alex O’Brien, Ray O’Connell, Hailey Oien, Bridger O’Mary*, Mackenzie Omeasoo, Elijah Owens, Perry Paffhausen, Aislyn Pappas, Zander Pernell, Edgar Petasek, William Philliber, Emily Pohndorf, Crystal Priske, Manuel Ramirez, Zuzana Remes, Olivia Richardson, Mariposa Ristau, Nathan Ritchlin*, Aven Roberts*, Faris Roberts, Mason Rogers, Tess Rosbarsky, Aislinn Rosburough, Kellan Rykowsky, Theodore Salmon, Drew Saltzman, Bailee Sayler, Racey Scott, Hazelanne Seagrave, Jaron Shane, Lupine Sharp, Sunny Shoupe,Valerie Sigler, Dain Simunovich, Kerra Skinner, Marci Skogley, Everett Smith*, Frances Smith, Oryn Smith, EllyAnne Smith, Henry Smith, Julia Soderlund, Jaden Sparks, Ivan Speaks, Piper Speidel, Floyd Stevens, Ezra Strohmaier, Dallas Stubbs, Rachel Suter, Iris Swanberg, Jacob Sweatland, Clara Tallent, Isabel Ham, Taylor Thomas, Lars Thorne-Thomsen, Elly Thorpe, Caleb Todd, Giana Tohee, Jackson Triepke, Baylee Tripp, Blaze Tucker, Audrey Urbanski, Maggie Vann, Elena Vatoussis, Elena Vesovich, Jarod Vogel, Kayla Wallace, Ana Ward, Audrey Warren, Emerald Washburn, Konnor White, Mckay Whiting, Tristan Whitney, Gabriella Wilson, Simon Wilson, Kaylynn Wolf, Eliot Woods, Lindsey Woody, Caroline Wright, Avery Youbles, Ashley Young*, Wyatt Zander

Scholarships, awards

Marcus Anderson: Jay and Estella Anderson, parents. Academic All-State (4 years); All-State Soccer (3 years); Community Health Foundation Scholarship $1,000/1 year; Fort Lewis College Foundation Scholarship $500/1 year; Fort Lewis College Presidential Scholarship $40,000/4 years; Montana High School Association State Player of the Year Soccer

Henry Black: Graham Black and Kasey Harbine, parents. St. Olaf College Presidential Scholarship $120,000/4 years

Alina Caudle: Randall Caudle and Brenda Solorzano Caudle, parents. Academic All-State Swimming; Academic World Quest 3rd Place 2020; Academic World Quest 2nd Place 2021; Al Neuharth Free Spirit Journalism Conference Scholar; Mattress Firm Student of the Week; Montana Model United Nations Top 25 Senior; Northeastern University Dean’s Scholarship $96,000/4 years; Northeastern University National Merit Finalist $20,000/4 years; Student Voice Journalism Fellowship; University of Montana High School Journalism Awards 2020 – 2nd Place Feature Photography; University of Montana High School Journalism Awards 2022 – 1st Place Feature Writing; University of Montana High School Journalism Awards 2022 – 2nd Place Opinion Writing; Varsity Letter Award Swimming

Adarra Decker: TJ and Sarah Decker, parents. Academic All-State Dance Team; Model United Nations President; National Honor Society President; University of Hawaii New Warrior Academic Excellence Award $24,000/4 years

Ian Finch: Dan and Leslie Finch, parents. AA Football Wide Receiver of the Year 2021; Academic All-State Basketball (3 years); Academic All-State Football (4 years); Academic All-State Track and Field (3 years); All-Conference 1st Team Football (3 years); All-State 1st Team Football (2 years); All-State 2nd Team Football; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award

Jordan Freer: John and Brigitta Freer, parents. National Honor Society; Pacific Lutheran University Academic Merit $128,000/4 years; Pacific Lutheran University Guitar-Artist Achievement Award $20,000/4 years

Emma Hixson: James and Morgan Hixson, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $8,000/4 years; University of Montana Payne Family Impact Scholarship $9,300/3 years

Elizabeth Hoppe: James and Candace Hoppe, parents. Bonner Development Group Scholarship $2,500/1 year

Oliver Hughes: Dave and Angel Hughes, parents. National Honor Society; National Thespian Society; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $4,000/4 years

Carlye Johnson: Joseph and Minta Johnson, parents. Ford Sons and Daughters Scholarship $20,000/4 years; Minds Move Mountains Scholarship $20,000/4 years

William Lowe: Winsor Lowe and Jennifer Tollefson, parents. Clearwater Credit Union Scholarship $1,000/1 year

Alexander Musco: Emily Musco and Simone Musco, parents. California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo Merit Scholar $12,000/4 years; Fordham University Jogues Scholarship $10,000/4 years; Fordham University Tuition Award $8,000/4 years; National Merit Finalist

Crystal Priske: Michael and Mariana Priske, parents. Baylor University Distinction Award $64,000/4 years

Nathan Ritchlin: Kevin Ritchlin and Bonnie Spence, parents. Colorado School of Mines Presidential Scholarship $56,000/4 years; Colorado University-Boulder Chancellor’s Scholarship $25,000/4 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship $6,000/4 years; Montana University System Honor Scholarship Tuition Waiver; National Merit Finalist, Rochester Institute of Technology Presidential Scholarship $72,000/4 years; University of Utah Presidential Scholarship $80,000/4 years; U.S. Presidential Scholars Program Candidate; Varsity Letter Award Academics; Varsity Letter Award Robotics,

Piper Speidel: Hans and Gina Speidel, parents. Academic All-State Tennis (2 years); All-Conference Tennis; National Honor Society; Southern Methodist University Founder’s Scholarship $96,000/4 years; Texas Christian University Tuition Award $96,000/4 years; University of Alabama Tuition Award $60,000/4 years; University of Mississippi Scholarship $12,000/4 years; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award $10,000/4 years; University of Southern California Dean’s Scholarship $60,275/4 years; Varsity Letter Award Academic

Clara Tallent: Doug and Mary Tallent, parents. All-Conference Soccer, All-State Soccer, Fort Lewis College Athletic Scholarship $30,000/4 years; Fort Lewis College President’s Merit Scholarship $40,000/4 years; National Honor Society, Senior Class President

Simon Wilson: Seth Wilson and Jennifer Ellis, parents. Montana State University Premier Scholarship $4,000/years; Ithaca College Scholarship $80,000/4 years; St. Lawrence University Presidential Achievement Award $96,000/4 years

Caroline Wright: Bruce Wright and Eileen Davis, parents. Hellgate Indigenous Student Union Vice President and Honors Recipient; International Thespian Honor Awards; Montana High School Association Superior Rating for Solo Vocal Performance; National Honor Society; Varsity Letter Award Chorus; Varsity Letter Award Drama

Top Seniors

Nathan Ritchlin

Parents: Bonnie Spence and Kevin Ritchlin

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Montana University System Honor Scholarship, Montana’s STEM and Healthcare Scholarship, Rochester Institute of Technology Presidential Scholarship, University of Utah Presidential Scholarship, Colorado School of Mines Presidential Scholarship, University of Colorado Boulder Chancelor’s Scholarship, Montana State University Premier Scholarship

Future: Engineering and computer science

Oliver Long

Parents: Stewart and Melinda Long

GPA: 4.0

Future: Dartmouth College

Clara Hay

Parents: Jesse Hay and Kimberly Swanson

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Offered several scholarships

Future: Reed College, Portland, OR

Ashley Young

Parents: Vilma and Christopher Young

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Excellence in Mathematics award 2021, 2022 All Conference Selection Varsity Girls Soccer, HSF Youth Leadership Institute Scholar Award, National Honors Society

Future: Computer Science at Columbia University

Lauren Dick

Parents: Kelsey and Ryan Dick

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: UM Academic Achievement Scholarship

Future: University of Montana College of Business

Nathan Bruns

Parents: Bart and Melissa Bruns

GPA: 4.0

Future: Mechanical Engineering at University of Utah, Honor's College

Emmaline Derry

Parents: Caitlin and Aaron Derry

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: National Merit Scholar Finalist

Future: Organismal Biology and Ecology

Aven Roberts

Parents: Jeremy Roberts and Leana Schelvan

GPA: 4.0

Scholarships, awards: Willamette Presidential Scholarship and Willamette Leader's Award

Future: Willamette University

Information provided by Hellgate High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.

