Hellgate High School

Graduates
* denotes 4.0
Conner Adams, Hannah Adams, Dylann Agnew, Ronin Ahrens, Kekaimalia Alefaio, Cole Amish. Jude Anderson, Soran Anderson, Neva Andrew, Maisy Archer, Beckett Arthur, Lynzie Asanovich, Krysa Ascencio, Abdul Azam, Julian Bain, Owen BarDin, Shai’anne Barnes, Gretta Baumstark, Sophie Beaton, Oliver Beck, Brianna Begay, Elias Bell, Ira Bennett, Khloe Berdine, Sage Bessette-Lost-Bear, Sophie Biddle, Austin Bisom, Daniel Blackwell, Atticus Bliss, Joseph Boehme, Hailee Boothman, Dennis Bowman Jr., Nicholas Brager, Dustin Brewer, Shayden Brewer-Gravelle, Sage Brooks*, Laura Brown, Lucia Buck, Justin Calftail, Josephine Caringi, Zachary Carlson, Shelby Case, Alex Certel, Hailey Chabotte, Veronica Chaffin, Thomas Chase, Alexa Chavez Aguirre, Matthew Christlieb, Jack Clark, Rylie Clark, Erick Cole-Hartz, Miles Colescott*, Braden Collard*, Austynn Covill, Vincent Coyan, Anya Craig, Teagan Crowe, Natalie Curlee, Kaden Dawson, Bastion Deyo Brown, Annika Dillon, Andrias Driessen, Lauren Driessen, Reggie Duce, Isabel Emmert-Nolte, Devon England, Ethan Eppard, Nina Erving, Sydney Escobar, Sifa Esther, Blake Everett, Liam Fern Schehl, Elisabeth Filardi, Ignatius Fitzgerald, Eli Fredrickson, Cora Freshour, Charlize Frost, Ivan Gallego, Aiden Gappert, Zack Garcia, Lucia Garr, Sophia Geranios, Dylan Giard, Olivia Gibson, Kathryn Gibson-Snyder*, Caillagh Godby, Bobbie Gosse, Boone Govertsen-Donaldson, Tess Grant, Dean Greenwood, Wyatt Gunlock, MaKaleigh Hamill, Dominck Haney, Ryan Hanks, Shelby Haran, Gabrielle Harding, Colin Harper, Hunter Harrington, Liam Harrington-Wojak*, Margaret Hart, Samuel Haveron, Kalani Hildebrand, Haley Holm, Myles Howard, Zoe Hulsey, Surya Hunter, Miriya Hurley-Acevedo, Melody Irvine, Justin James, Zach Johnson, Dusk Johnson, Marion Jones*, Emelia Jordan Rogers, Gabriel Kantor, Finley Kearns, Kelton Keck*, Abby Kendrick, Patrick Kennedy, MacKayla Kennedy-Harris, Solomon Kenworthy, Mateo Kimerly, Jonathan Kincaid, Gracelynn Knapp, Rex Koenig*, Katelyn Kohler, Cheyanne Kompier, Kennedy Kuhn, Degn Larson, Scott Larson, Kaelyn Lawrence, Kiarra Lawrence, Christopher Ledyard, Kesean Lee, Lauren Leingang, Bella Lemus, Lydia Lodine, Harrison Long, Aubree Luithle, Eric Lund, Alexia Lynch, Josephine MacDonald*, Ryley Main, Cassidy Martin, Colin Martin, Joshua Maughan, Avery Maxwell*, Amara May, Sierra McBride, Royce McClure, Kenadi McCulloch, Drew McCutcheon, Annika McGowan, Zoee McGowan, Willem McKay, Liam McMahon, XiDeka McTague, Aiden Miller, Areej Mirani*, Zoe Monson, Corinn Morgan, Karissa-Lynne Morimoto, Kayi Morrison, Walter Morse, Haiden Munden, Wolf Myers, Taytem Nault, Darian Neal, Adam Nealey, Natalie Nedrud, Harlie Neer, Venessa Nichols, Magnolia Hilvert*, Brendan Oberg, Laurence O’Connell, Liam Odermann, Bowen Olson, Marcus Osellame*, Leslie Park, Josephine Parker, Nicole Parker*, Mara Parks, Kaleb Paxton, Parker Peddicord, Delanie Peterson, Rachael Peterson, Sophia Pierce, Roisin Powers, Michael Pressley Jr., Liam Queneau, Colton James Quirk, Hannah Rafferty*, Gavin Ragsdale, Kaylee Rammell, Victoria Randall, Emily Ratz*, Gabriel Rayle, Simon Reed, Zander Reighard, Shoshanah Resner, Collin Richardson, Griffin Richter, Tristan Richter, Antonio Rodriguez, Charlotte Rogers, India Romero, Alexander Russell, Kara Sanders, Nolan Scarborough, Ethan Schroeder*, Ella Schwartz, Coral Scoles-Coburn, Hayley Scott, Zara Selin, Aidan Serviss, Estelle Sharkey, Gillian Sherrill, Breanna Shoupe, Sam Silverberg, Simon Silverstein, Nakiah Sinclair, Susan Sirrs, Naomi Sisler-Mack, Samuel Skillestad, Wade Skow, Emilia Slater, Cade Slayden, Ashton Sly, Kodi Small, Jaylen Somma, Sophia Sproull, Renn Stearns, Rohan Steele, Madisen Stiffarm, Veronica Stimpfling, Grant Story, Gabrielle Strizich-Wellenstein, Paxson Swierc*, Jordan Tack, Jonah Teasdale, Brayden Terzo*, Taylor Thorne, John Toney, Morgan Tosh, Zara Tranel Morris, Bailey Tweedy, Andrew Umhey II, Alexandria Upton, Olivia Vesovich, Josh Wade, William Wakefield, Baret Wallace, Job Washburn, Faith Wells, Kennedy Wells, Hannah Welty, Gage West, Anthony Westbrook, Katelynn White, Maxim Winter*, Waverly Winterer, Ryan Woldstad, Sara Wolf, Zachary Wolf, Lily Wright*,
Phillip Ace Tsai-De Zeit Chao
Scholarships, awards
Krysa Ascencio: Nissa Olson and Gustavo Ascencio, parents. Horatio Alger Montana Scholar-$10,000/4 years; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$12,000/4 years.
Conner Adams: Laurie Yung and John Adams, parents. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Chancellor Scholarship-$13,000/4 years; Embry- Riddle Aeronautical University Achievement Scholarship-$3,000/4 years.
Gretta Baumstark: David and Beth Baumstark, parents. University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$4,000/4 years.
Sophie Beaton: Charles and Barbie Beaton, parents. Gonzaga University Deans Scholarship-$84,000/4 years.
Lucia Buck: Leland and Isobel Buck, parents. Bennington College Thomas Brockway Scholarship-$100,000/4 years; Cornish College for the Arts Merit Scholarship-$20,000/4 years; University of Oregon Minds Move Mountains Award-$20,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Award Academics.
Nina Erving: Rich and Gini Erving, parents. National Honor Society, Regis University Magis Scholarship-$72,000/4 years.
Josephine MacDonald: Rebecca Lang MacDonald and Alistair MacDonald, parents. Academic All-State; All-Northwest Orchestra; All-State Orchestra; Lewis and Clark College Trustee Scholarship-$130,000/4 years; Missoula Youth Symphony; National Honor Society; University of Montana Presidential Leadership Scholarship; University of Oregon Summit Scholarship-$40,000/4 years; University of Puget Sound Trustee Scholarship-$120,000/4 years.
Kenadi McCulloch: Jason and Kristin McCulloch, parents. Academic All-State; George Washington University Academic Presidential Scholarship-$80,000/4 years; Furman University Bell Tower Scholarship-$108,000/4 years; National Honor Society; Pepperdine University Art Scholarship-$40,000/4 years; Rhodes College Diehl Scholarship-$108,000/4 years; Sewanee The University of the South EQB Award-$104,000/4 years; Wheaton College-Massachusetts Balfour Scholar Award-$152,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Award Academics; Varsity Letter Award Tennis.
Corrin Morgan: Daniel and Rachel Morgan, parents. Best State Manager (3 years); Hellgate High School Thespians (Vice-President and President); Montana State Thespians (Secretary and Vice President); Pace University President’s Scholarship-$98,000/4 years; Pace University Resident Scholars’ Tuition Award-$12,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Award Academics; Varsity Letter Award Theatre (4 years).
Haiden Munden: Travis and Jennifer Munden, parents. All-Northwest Choir; All-State Choir (2 years); Masonic Lodge #13 Scholarship-$1,000; Varsity Letter Award Choir, Varsity Letter Award Academics (2 years).
Magnolia Hilvert: Michael and Anneke Hilvert, parents. Academic All-State; Gonzaga University Regent Scholarship-$88,000/4 years; Loyola Marymount University Arrupe Scholarship-$50,000/4 years; National Honor Society; University of Arizona Dan’s Exemplary Award-$1,000; University of Arizona Distinction Award-$140,000/4 years.
Marcus Osellame: Lucas and Jeannie Osellame, parents. California Polytechnic State University Bill Evans Engineering Scholarship-$3,000/4 years; Frannie Casey Memorial Scholarship-$2,500/2 years; University of Utah Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship-$14,000/4 years.
Roisin Powers: John and Rachel Powers, parents. Roger Williams University Dean Scholarship-$65,000/4 years; Roger Williams University Travel Grant-$5,000/4 years; University of Oregon Minds Move Mountain Scholarship-$20,000/4 years; University of Rhode Island Dean’s Scholarship-$40,000/4 years; University of Wyoming Dean Scholarship-$36,000/4 years.
Aidan Serviss: Jeffrey and Elizabeth Serviss, parents. Academic All-State; German National Honor Society; Montana Model United Nations Scholarship-$1,000; Montana Model United Nations Top 25 Senior; National Honor Society; Northern Arizona Pacific Lutheran University Academic Scholarship-$108,000/4 years; Pacific Lutheran University Alumni Referral Scholarship-$4,000/4 years; University Founders Gold Tuition Scholarship-$24,000/4 years; University of Montana Academic Achievement Award-$12,000/4 years; University of Portland Arthur A. Schulte Jr. Scholarship-$88,000/4 years; University of Portland UP Grant-$29,160/4 years; Varsity Letter Award Band; Varsity Letter Award Cross Country; Varsity Letter Award Speech and Debate; Varsity Letter Award Track and Field.
Susan Sirrs: Owen and Julie Sirrs, parents. All-State Orchestra; Chapman University Dean’s Scholarship-$80,000/4 years; German Honor Society; Hellgate Dance Team Captain; Loyola Marymount University Arrupe Scholarship-$13,000/4 years; Northern Arizona University Founder’s Gold Scholarship-$24,000/4 years.
Rohan Steele: Brian Steele and Swarna Reddy, parents. Seattle University Academic Scholarship-$55,000/4 years; University of Colorado Academic Scholarship-$30,000/4 years; Varsity Letter Award Academics (2 years).
John Toney: John C. Toney and Kristin Toney, parents. Foundation for Community Health Premier Healthcare Scholarship-$2,500; Montana State University Premier Scholarship-$12,000/4 years; Montana University System Scholarship-$30,000/4 years; Montana University System STEM Scholarship-$6,000/4 years.
Top Seniors
Sage Brooks
Miles Colescott
Braden Collard
Parents: Amy Ratzlaf and Sneed Collard
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: All-State Band; All-State Jazz Band; Eagle Scout; Montana Tech Science Fair-Top Scoring 12 Grade Project, Silver Medal, Reach Higher Montana Award, and 3rd Prize Grand Award; Muhlenberg College Henry Melchior Muhlenberg Scholar Full Tuition; National Honor Society; National Merit Finalist; Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair Finalist; University of Maine National Merit Award Full Tuition; University of Montana Presidential Scholarship Full Tuition; U.S. Presidential Scholar Candidate; Varsity Letter Award Academics (4 years); Varsity Letter Award Band.
Kathryn Gibson-Snyder
Liam Harrington-Wojak
Magnolia Hilvert
Parents: Michael and Anneke Hilvert
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of Arizona Distinction Award and Dean's Exemplary Award.
Future: attend the University of Arizona.
Marion Jones
Parents: Jennifer Carey and David Jones
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: American Meteorological Society Award; Bucknell University Campus Enrichment Scholarship; Citizens Technical Environmental Committee Award; Lewis and Clark College Trustee Scholarship; Montana Coaches Association Academic All-State; National Honor Society; Oregon State University College of Engineering Dean’s Scholarship; Oregon State University Western Undergraduate Exchange; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Leadership Award; Santa Clara University Dean’s Scholarship; Washington University Western Undergraduate Exchange.
Kelton Keck
Parents: Tammy Keck and Dave Keck
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Eagle Scout with 3 palms; National Qualifier representing Montana for Policy Debate; Qualifier for Fencing Junior Olympics.
Future: study computer science at Rice University.
Rex Koenig
Josey MacDonald
Parents: Rebecca and Alistair MacDonald.
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: University of Montana Presidential Leadership Scholarship; Lewis and Clark College Trustee Scholarship; University of Puget Sound Trustee Scholarship; University of Oregon Summit Scholarship; All-Northwest Orchestra; Varsity Letter Taekwondo; National Honor Society.
Future: study biology or international relations at Carleton College.
Avery Maxwell
Areej Mirani
Parent: Shabnam Qureshi
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: National Honor Society; Arabic Honors Society; Hellgate High School Swim Team: Most Improved Swimmer; Knight of the Month; Business Professionals of America National Conference Qualifier; 2nd Place Montana Tech Science and Engineering Fair; Montana Model United Nations Outstanding Position Paper & Honorable Country Delegation; 3rd Place Martin Luther King Jr. Writing & Art Contest; Horatio Algers Montana Scholarship; Polytechnic Institute Dean’s Scholarship; Bucky Badger Grant; Howard Schmid Memorial Key Club Scholarship; Missoula Lodge 13 2021 Masonic Scholarship; Warren Edward and Phyllis Sullivan Howe Scholarship.
Future: study robotics engineering technology at Purdue University.
Marcus Osellame
Parents: Lucas and Jeannie Osellame
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: California Polytechnic State University Bill Evans Engineering Scholarship; Casey-Dolan Memorial Scholarship; University of Utah Western Undergraduate Exchange Scholarship.
Future: study engineering at the University of Utah.
Nicole Parker
Hannah Rafferty
Parents: James and Melissa Rafferty
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: All-State Orchestra (2 years); Clearwater Credit Union Scholarship; Farmer’s State Bank Scholarship; Missoula Education Foundation Vice-President; Missoula Youth Symphony First Chair; National Honor Society President; National Merit Finalist; National Speech and Debate Qualifier; Scripps College Trustee Scholarship; Speech and Debate Captain; Varsity Letter Award Academics (4 Years); Varsity Letter Award Orchestra (4 years); Varsity Letter Award Speech and Debate (4 years).
Emily Ratz
Parents: Nathan and Lisa Ratz
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Academic All-State Track and Field; Montana Tech Chancellor’s Priority; Montana Tech Marie Moebus Presidential Scholarship; Montana University System STEM Scholarship; National Honor Society, Varsity Letter Award Academic (3 years); Varsity Letter Award Band; Varsity Letter Award Track and Field (3 years).
Ethan Schroeder
Paxson Swierc
Parents: Susan F. Swierc and James Swierc
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: All-State Jazz Band; Eagle Scout-Bronze Palm, Boy Scouts of America; Horatio Alger National Scholar; International Science & Engineering Fair Finalist; Junior Science and Humanities Symposium Regional 3rd Place Winner; National Honor Society; National Merit Scholarship; National Symposium Peer Award in Physics and Astronomy; U.S. Presidential Scholar 2021 Semi-Finalist; University of Chicago Quest Bridge Scholar Full Tuition; William T. Hornaday Award for Distinguished Service in Resource Conservation.
Brayden Terzo
Parents: Jake and Beth Terzo
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: 4.0 Medallion; Academic All-State Wrestling (4 years); All-Conference Football (2 years); All-Conference Wrestling; All-State Football; Montana University System Honors Scholarship Full Tuition; Montana University System STEM Scholarship; Varsity Letter Award Academics; Varsity Letter Award Football (3 years); Varsity Letter Award Wrestling.
Future: study mechanical engineering at Montana State University.
Maxim Winter
Lily Wright
Parents: Steve and Pam Wright
GPA: 4.0
Scholarships, awards: Access University of Virginia Scholarship; West Central Environmental Consultants Scholarship; IB Scholarship George Washington University; President’s Scholarship University of Utah.
Future: study biomedical engineering at the the University of Virginia.
Information provided by Hellgate High School. Because of early deadlines, scholarship lists are not complete.