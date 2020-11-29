 Skip to main content
Holiday We Care: Big Sky High School Family Resource Center
Holiday We Care: Big Sky High School Family Resource Center

The Big Sky High School Family Resource Center's mission is to equip,  support, establish, and restore relationships between all within the school community.

Common support and resources include providing school supplies; transportation; finding connections to public programming; help providing items such as food, clothing and toiletries; provide student and family advocacy; financial assistance; re-employment; parent support; counseling; residential transition support and school engagement.

The Family Resource Center is available to all Big Sky High School community members.

The Family Resource Center is prepared to meet the most basic needs and to offer support during times of severe hardships.

The following families of high school students are in need of help. If you can help, call or text Chris Kline, Family Resource Coordinator, 801-893-2244.

• A single mom has four children. The Family Resource Center would like to get each family member $50 towards gift card shopping.

• A single mom's house just burned down. The Family Resource Center would like provide all of their Christmas gifts. The are also looking for permanent residency - $2,200 is their rental budget.

• A single mom has four children. The Family Resource Center would like to provide Christmas gifts for all family members.

• Another family with a single mom and four kids needs Christmas gifts for all family members.

• And a family of a single mom with five children needs Christmas gifts for the entire family.

Gifts include Christmas tree, decorations, bikes, technology, toys ages 5-10, support with holiday bills.

Editor's note

This holiday season, the Missoulian is again publishing a daily "We care" column, telling the stories of people in need and how others can help them. If your agency has clients with needs this holiday season, call 523-5240 to be included. 

Agency profile

Name of agency: Big Sky High School Family Resource Center

Contact: 3100 South Ave. W., 801-893-2244; mcpsmt.org/bigsky.

Name of director: Chris Klein

Number of clients served per year: The Family Resource Center serves all 1200 students at Big Sky High School.

What the agency does: Helps meet the most basic needs and offers support during times of severe hardships.

