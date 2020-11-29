Holiday We Care: Big Sky High School Family Resource Center

The Big Sky High School Family Resource Center's mission is to equip, support, establish, and restore relationships between all within the school community.

Common support and resources include providing school supplies; transportation; finding connections to public programming; help providing items such as food, clothing and toiletries; provide student and family advocacy; financial assistance; re-employment; parent support; counseling; residential transition support and school engagement.

The Family Resource Center is available to all Big Sky High School community members.

The Family Resource Center is prepared to meet the most basic needs and to offer support during times of severe hardships.

The following families of high school students are in need of help. If you can help, call or text Chris Kline, Family Resource Coordinator, 801-893-2244.

• A single mom has four children. The Family Resource Center would like to get each family member $50 towards gift card shopping.

• A single mom's house just burned down. The Family Resource Center would like provide all of their Christmas gifts. The are also looking for permanent residency - $2,200 is their rental budget.