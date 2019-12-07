Many seniors may feel alone or isolated over the holidays, which is why "Be A Santa to A Senior" provides companionship, cheer and gifts each year.
Home Instead Senior Care once again is offering the Missoula community a chance to spread joy to local seniors. Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a senior a special holiday gift. Since the program’s inception in 2003, the Be a Santa to a Senior® program has mobilized more than 60,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.1 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 700,000 deserving seniors nationwide.
The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Missoula and Ravalli counties has partnered with Southgate Mall to help with gift collection and distribution.
Visit the Southgate Mall and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior “Wish Tree” on display through Dec. 18. The tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. There’s no need to worry about wrapping — all gifts will be wrapped in gift bags that have been hand decorated by local middle school students, then Santa and his elves will deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.
A wrapping party is scheduled for Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Home Instead Senior Care office in Missoula.
For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 406-523-9909.