There are many seniors who may feel alone or isolated over the holidays, which is why "Be A Santa to A Senior" provides companionship, cheer and gifts each year.
The Missoula Home Instead Senior Care is partnering with Southgate Mall, which is donating space for a Christmas tree with ornaments — each with a gift request. Local elementary school kids will hand-design and decorate gift bags and the Missoula office will wrap the gifts. Closer to Christmas, Santa and his elves (the franchise owner and her family) will hand-deliver all presents to each senior.
For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 523-9909.
