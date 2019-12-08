Grace House, a division of the Hope Rescue Mission, opened in 2018. The Women's and Children's Center is a 12-month recovery program that focuses on keeping (or even reuniting) children and mothers together who are going through recovery. The Genesis Process is the core curriculum and Christ is the foundation.
Grace House currently has seven women living in the house. Several items are needed. If you can help, drop off items at 10450 Mullan Road or call 549-HOPE.
Needed: large Insta-pot, large coffee pot, kitchen utensils, paper towels, laundry and dish detergent, tampons, large Dutch oven, socks, gloves, lotion, hair ties, coffee cards, manicure sets, slippers, robes, gift certificates for hair cuts, hoodies size medium and large, sweaters and Sherpa throws.